Sell Seaspan Corporation As It Is More Than Fully Valued

We also think that the deterioration in the profitability of the liner companies, along with the elevating concerns about the potential trade wars will put pressure on containership owners.

We believe that this rally will soon run out of steam, as the valuation seems to be overwhelmingly high in terms of both price/net asset value and enterprise value/EBITDA.

This has been supported by the improved charter market as well as by the acquisition of the Greater China International and the investment of Fairfax Financial.

The share price of Seaspan Corporation has kept up extremely well so far in 2018, increasing by more than 50% YTD.

(NOTE: All tables below have been prepared by the Author)

Seaspan Corporation (SSW) is the largest independent charter owner and manager of containerships which it fixes to long-term fixed-rate charters with the major container liner companies. Seaspan operates 112 containerships, including the newbuilding vessels it expects to accept this year. The company's strategy has always been based on providing visibility in terms of cash flow through the above mentioned. Also, one of the main advantages of Seaspan has been its access to different types of capital at a reasonable cost.

In our view, the market has priced the stock to an unreasonably high level this year. The investors appear to have given new management a vote of confidence and seem to also appreciate the recent expansion through the acquisition of GCI. Also, there is a perception that there is a quality cash flow coverage of the company that looks more solid than in the recent past when the company had to manage the default from Hanjin.

However, looking at the numbers of the company in detail along with the latest developments in the market environment (trade "wars", lower profitability for the liner companies) that are likely to put pressure on the spot rates, we think it is a good time for investors to take the profits (if any) and exit the trade.

We believe that the following factors have been the main drivers of the stock so far in 2018:

A) Acquisition of Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC ("GCI") for a total enterprise value of $1.6 billion. In this news release, the company cites that it has paid 8.3x EV/EBITDA multiple for this acquisition ($1.6 billion for an estimated EBITDA of $185-200 million in 2019).

B) Investment of $1 billion by Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF) which is expected to increase the number of shares to 215 million shares by Q1-2018. In the number of shares, we hereby assume that a part of the dividend is re-invested in shares at the historical rate shown in page 60 of the 20-F of the company.

C) Improved charter market. In the last couple of quarters, the charter market has improved considerably, as there have been practically no idle ships in the market. Seaspan has many mid-sized vessels that operate in the so-called "spot" market and expect to contribute to a higher EBITDA this year.

However, we don't think the shares have further upside from the current level of $10.05 (closing as of July 10, 2018) due to the following reasons:

1) We estimate that the share is trading at 8.7x EV/EBITDA based on the enterprise value of $6.5 billion as of March 31, 2019, and the consensus forecast for an EBITDA of $747 million in 2019. Below is the calculation. For illustration purposes, if this EV/EBITDA multiple were to match the multiple that Seaspan paid for GCI (8.3x times), the market value (after adjusting for debt) would cause the share price to decline by about 15% to $8.49 per share. As noted above, the number of shares includes the re-investment of the dividends in shares as per the most recent 20-F and it also includes the exercise of the warrants by Fairfax both in July 2017 and January 2018.

Calculation of enterprise value (EV) to EBITDA

Amounts in '000 USD March 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 No of Common Shares ('000) 135,999 214,946 Share Price (closing as of July 10, 2018) 10.04 10.04 EV/EBITDA Market Capitalization 1,365,433 2,158,053 Preferred Shares 871,479 871,479 Debt 4,484,292 4,543,012 Cash Balance -347,216 -1,039,494 Total Enterprise Value (EV) 6,373,988 6,533,051 EBITDA 2019 (Consensus) 747,000 EV/EBITDA 8.7x

So, if we assume that the EV/EBITDA becomes 8.3x (equal to the GCI acquisition), it means that the EV should be $6.2 billion ($747 mil x 8.3), i.e. the market capitalization of the company should decline by $330 million (since the other components of the EV remain the same) or $1.54 per share or about 15% vs. the current price.

2) The recent announcements of both USA and China about the proposed tariffs in certain products are expected to affect the volume of trade between the two parties with a potentially negative impact on the overall profitability of the liner companies. Hapag Lloyd already issued a profit warning for 2018 in the last week of June, citing the increase in fuel prices and charter rates as sources of pressure for its profitability. This announcement had a negative impact on the shares and the bonds of its peers, as well, as shown in the graphs below.

Source: Alphaliner Weekly, Issue 27, 2018

It can be expected that the liner companies will try to rationalize their network in order to cope with the cost pressure. As per Alphaliner, this has already started as Maersk Line and MSC have announced plans to temporarily suspend one of their Asia-North Europe services in late September/early October due to the anticipated slowdown in demand after the GoldenWeek holidays in China. Also, Alphaliner reports that 'THE' Alliance partners (Hapag-Lloyd, ONE and Yang Ming) are to close, at the end of July, one of their eleven Far East-US West Coast loops. It is safe to assume that these moves, if followed by other players as well, will put pressure on charter rates, affecting the profitability of the charters that Seaspan has at current market rates (i.e. excluding the long-term charters).

3) The stock is very expensive in terms of price/NAV. We estimate that the charter-adjusted NAV of the stock is at $5.99, which is actually the level that it was trading about four months ago. Below is the calculation that has been prepared based on the financial statements of the company as of March 31, 2018, and our estimates with respect to the fleet value and the value of the charters.

Calculation of the charter-adjusted net asset value (NAV)

Charter-Adjusted Net Asset Value (NAV) March 31, 2018 Amounts in '000 USD Fleet Value (including New-Buildings) 4,416,428 Cash 347,216 Debt -4,484,292 CAPEX for New-buildings -281,200 Preferred Shares -871,479 Value of Charters 1,687,730 Charter-Adjusted Net Asset Value 814,404 No of Common Shares ('000) 135,999 NAV per Share 5.99

Estimated Value of the Fleet

Analysis Of Charter-Free Fleet Value Average Year Built Value (mil USD) 1 9x14,000 TEU 2015 825 2 5x11,000 TEU, Capital Leases (MSC) 2017 475 3 8x13,100 TEU 2011-2012 530 4 14x10,000 TEU 2015 1,025 5 2x9,600 TEU and 10x8,500 TEU 2009 488 6 32 Panamax Vessels 2007 608 7 2x3,500 TEU and 10x2,500 TEU 2008 105 8 4x10,000 CMA CGM New-buildings 2018 360 TOTAL 4,416

Estimated Value of the Charters

Analysis Of The Value Of The Charters Remaining Days After Q1-2018 Long-term Market Rate ('000 per day) Average Charter Rate for SSW ('000 per day) Present Value (mil USD) 8.5% Discount Rate 23 Vessels x 14,000 TEU 58,723 $32.5 $49.6 $769.0 5x11,000 TEU 30,254 $18.5 $24.3 $92.5 14x10,000 TEU 22,769 $26 $37.4 $228.2 2x9,600 TEU and 8x8,500 TEU 13,595 $19.2 $41.2 $296.2 9 Panamax Vessels 14,092 $13 $32.0 $242.4 14 Feeder Vessels 12,915 $11 $16.2 $59.4 TOTAL $1,687.7

For the above reasons, we would suggest that investors sell the stock at the current levels, as we believe there is more downside to the stock than upside. We would not recommend that investors who do not own the stock enter into a short trade. This is mainly because we have noticed limited liquidity in the last few weeks/couple of months which may also be part of the reason for the steady uptick in the share price. So, the suggestion is predominantly addressed to investors that already hold the stock.

Within a similar context, we would also like to make reference to a risk that exists to our thesis. The management stated in the recent conference calls that its focus is on de-levering the balance sheet, as it does not want to pursue projects with profit margins that are lower than in the past. We believe that the company will have an improved cash position in the coming quarters. If the management chooses to deploy this cash to new projects that will deliver EBITDA, this may pose a risk to our thesis which is based on the argument that management will opt to lower the company's debt than expanding the business.

In February 2017, we made an earlier suggestion to sell Seaspan before the stock proceeded to decline 20% in less than a month.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SSW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.