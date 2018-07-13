Will Corning Become A Trade War Casualty?

The fiber industry has recently been thrown into the fray of the ongoing trade dispute. Is this a warning shot of little consequence, or a foreboding signal for Corning?

Warning shot

Corning derives much of its sales from China as can be seen in the last five annual reports.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Net Sales (China) 1,916 1,893 1,869 2,083 2,230 Total Net Sales 7,819 9,715 9,111 9,390 10,116 % Total Net Sales 24.5% 19.5% 20.5% 22.2% 22% (Sales in millions) taken from 2017, 2015 annual reports Corning - Investor Relations - Financials and Filings - Annual Reports and Proxy Statements

While a direct breakdown is not given, unsurprisingly Corning does have many facilities producing goods IN China. Doing a quick search in the most recent annual report can show that it is currently upgrading or maintaining facilities pertaining to particulate filters, expected to grow into a $500 million business, LCD glass, specialty glass, life science, and optical fiber. The windows and lens businesses are primarily sourced from China and assembled in western countries further exposing them for potential tariffs in the west.

While this does put them at risk of US tariffs, the sales in China by Chinese facilities should be relatively safe. The recent tariffs on single-mode optical fiber, potentially as high as 78%(China hikes tariffs on some optical fiber products from US), while minor in comparison to total revenues, roughly 2% of total revenues, should be noted for their use in data centers and over long distances; both of these are still growth areas globally and in China.

Data centers in China are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% through 2022 which Corning undoubtedly will be a part of. China has one of the top broadband fiber penetrations of any country in the world at over 80% (Tech in Asia - Connecting Asia's startup ecosystem), meaning the multi-mode fiber not being targeted by tariffs has less potential growth as the single mode, which could be a ploy to get Corning to build further capacity in China.

Corning has been very vocal recently with its April investor presentation on the change from electrical to optical connections and the growth of fiber. This can be well interpreted by a few images from the presentation.

This growth is inspiring in the face of any trade conflict, after all no country is going to want to hurt or slow its transition into a newer infrastructure. I view Corning as a safe bet at these prices and think the future is coming no matter what trade conflicts may develop.

Earnings forecasts over the next three years:

Year 2018 2019 2020 Average earnings estimate 1.72 1.94 2.21

This implies a forward PE of just 16.6 for 2018 and 13 for 2020 at current prices; however, margins should be improving over the next few years given the investments to increase production in fiber.

The risks associated with GLW come from the fact that it is fairly cyclical given the nature of infrastructure spending and upgrades and the perceived stage of the business cycle we are in. While trade should continue to be a minimal issue should global conflict escalate, given the nature of a communist country, there is a non-zero chance that China could force American companies out of the country.

Another overlooked risk is that the smaller connections used in data centers could be replaced by other technologies such as lasers taking away from one of the catalysts currently anticipated. Companies are experimenting with using lasers over great distances to deliver Internet which may or may not work; however, inside a data center the static nature of the sensor may prove to be better equipped to handle such methods.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.