Legacy Reserves: A Reason To Be Optimistic

However, some fresh buying from Baines last month and at prices above where they had bought previously suggests some good expectations from the investment firm.

2018 continues to be a fascinating time for shareholders of Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as owners of its Series A (NASDAQ:LGCYP) and Series B (NASDAQ:LGCYO) preferred units. Between an impending C-Corp conversion, a lawsuit, fluctuating energy prices, and a major institutional buyer having come into the mix, investors have had to contend with a roller coaster of a ride this year. Recently, the re-emergence of Baines Creek Capital, Legacy’s largest shareholder, has excited investors and for good reason. With the business buying up more of the E&P firm, now at prices previously untouched, investors have a new reason to be optimistic.

Baines took a break

Last year, it became publicly known that Baines Creek Capital, a relatively new and fairly small investment firm, had acquired 3.69 million shares of Legacy’s common stock. After several months, in January of 2018, it became known that this figure expanded to 7.82 million shares, and ever since the company has been loading up on Legacy.

In an article published on March 8th, I discussed what I could find out about Baines and I looked at their purchases over time. As of the time of that piece’s writing (March 5th), the investment firm had purchased 12.01 million common shares of Legacy, worth over 15% of total shares outstanding, plus they owned preferred units and some options on the stock.

Interestingly enough, Baines continued to load up on Legacy’s shares, even as units moved up from $1.73 apiece on January 10th to $4.18 on March 5th. Excluding the shares acquired before Baines was required to publish average share prices the stock was bought at (some of which could have been in the low $1 range), the weighted-average purchase price paid through March 5th had been $2.66.

Even with shares trading at nearly double that average, the business bought more. Almost daily through March, Baines acquired shares, ranging from a low of 2,000 units bought on the 27th to a high of 392,648 units a day earlier. By the end of that month, the business owned 13.59 million units, or 17.68% of shares outstanding, but even that wasn’t enough.

Throughout April, Baines bought stock on the open market. Purchases were not as frequent as before, but they still continued fairly regularly until May 2nd when management topped out shares at $6 apiece. Due to confidence caused by Baines’ purchases, combined with optimism surrounding oil prices, shares rose even more. On May 17th, units temporarily surged to $10.54 apiece before plunging. Eventually, they bottomed out at $4.66, representing a decline of 55.8% from their 52-week high, and during that descent, Baines only purchased 80,000 units at an average price of $5.56 on May 24th.

As the chart above shows, however, June brought with it renewed optimism by Baines. Unit purchases recommenced on a reasonable scale, with the company purchasing nearly 448 thousand shares through June 22nd (none have been conducted since that date). Before these purchases restarted, there had been some speculation that while it was positive, Baines didn’t sell units during their rise (potentially due to regulatory concerns), the lack of purchases above $6 might serve as a signal about the investment firm’s perceived value of the units.

However, starting on June 18th, all such purchases of Legacy’s units occurred at a price at or above $6, with June 22nd seeing an average price paid of $6.88 for a total of 59,959 units. In the graph below, you can see how Baines’ ownership of Legacy’s units has grown over time.

Following these purchases, Baines now has an even larger stake in Legacy. In all, the company owns nearly 14.5 million units of the E&P operator. Given Legacy’s current share count, this implies an ownership of 18.80% of the business’s units, but if we adjust for the company’s expected share count following its upcoming C-Corp conversion, this number should contract to closer to 13.6%.

In all, with the additional 2.45 million shares purchased since my aforementioned article about Baines, the weighted-average purchase price now paid for the company’s stock (absent the initial shares whose prices have not been reported) has risen to $3.47, but even that, compared to Legacy’s $6.04 share price today, implies upside to Baines’ shareholders of 74.1%.

An emerging worry regarding Legacy

It’s clear that Baines is bullish about Legacy, even at higher prices. So am I. I did not sell any of my units when the stock breached $10 per share, and Legacy is, by a large margin, my biggest holding. In prior articles, I have made the case that shares could be worth around $15 apiece if oil can average $70 per barrel moving forward, and I believe this is still a realistic scenario. That said, there is one negative that I’m monitoring closely: pricing activity in the Permian Basin.

According to a report by Bloomberg, growing oil production in the Permian is certain to cause logistical concerns in the next few months. Total pipeline capacity is estimated at about 3.6 million barrels per day, while the EIA (Energy Information Administration) forecasts that production in July of this year will average 3.35 million barrels per day, up 73 thousand barrels per day from where it was one month earlier and 0.88 million barrels per day higher than where it was a year earlier. This has stoked fears of widening differentials that could negatively-affect pricing for operators in this space.

Those with contracts already in place will largely avoid these concerns, but Legacy is not one of them. In a call I had with investor relations, I was told that, according to what news is publicly available, Legacy has no contracts to protect it during any sort of widening in the spread for crude. This is rather significant because, while only 36% of its proved reserves come from the Permian, 84.1% of its proved oil reserves come from there and it’s oil that’s the business’s bread and butter.

For an oil bull like me, this doesn’t destroy the value proposition of Legacy, because I happen to believe that crude prices belong closer to $75 to $85 for WTI. However, it does serve to temporarily blunt the upside. The same Bloomberg article I cited previously expects additional pipeline capacity to come online in 2019, but even so, investors should anticipate several months where differentials impair cash flow potential even if oil prices rise.

Takeaway

Of all the stocks I own today, Legacy is undoubtedly the one I have the most faith in. So long as energy prices don’t fall materially, I believe shares are significantly undervalued and it’s clear that Baines has a similar mindset. That said, the business is not without its risks. High debt and volatile energy prices could always bite, but with shares trading so cheap right now and with the support of Baines as well, the risk seems to be more in favor, moving forward, of the bulls than it is the bears.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, LGCYP, LGCYO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.