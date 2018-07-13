Goldman Sachs BDC: Let Profits Run

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) is a higher-quality business development company with solid portfolio and dividend coverage stats. Though the BDC's shares have surged lately, there are reasons to stay invested for the time being. The biggest reason for an investment: Goldman Sachs BDC has considerable NII upside in a rising rate environment. Shares also are far from being overvalued at today's price point, and have room to run. An investment in GSBD yields 8.3 percent.

During the March/April correction in the BDC sector I recommended Goldman Sachs BDC to income investors in my article titled "This 9.5%-Yielding Top-Notch BDC Is A Strong Buy On The Drop." The article was published on April 8, 2018, when shares were changing hands for $18.96. The thinking behind my bullish opinion on the business development company: Shares were reasonably valued after the drop, the dividend was covered with net investment income, and the company had positive interest rate sensitivity.

Fast forward three months, and Goldman Sachs BDC's shares have surged: Today, investors pay $21.75 for Goldman Sachs BDC's income stream, an increase in price of 14.7 percent. The reversal in investor sentiment in the last two months followed a major correction in the BDC sector that made quality business development companies way too cheap.

Source: StockCharts

Investors are starting to like companies with significant interest rate upside again, and for good reason. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates twice in 2018, and could lift rates two more times this year. Higher interest rates are good news for investors in business development companies with a large investment portfolio comprised of floating-rate assets. Goldman Sachs BDC is one such BDC.

At the end of the March quarter, Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio was valued at $1.26 billion, and 96.2 percent of its investments were floating-rate assets.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC Investor Presentation

With interest rates rising at the fastest clip in more than a decade, Goldman Sachs BDC is a preferred holding for investors who want to bet on continued interest rate growth (and higher net investment income).

Goldman Sachs BDC already covers its dividend with net investment income. The BDC's dividend coverage ratio has never fallen below 104 percent in the last 11 quarters. The average dividend coverage ratio in the last eleven quarters was ~118 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Goldman Sachs BDC is a higher-quality BDC for two reasons: 1. The company consistently covered its dividend payout with NII, and 2. The BDC has strong underwriting discipline (investments on non-accrual status at the end of the March quarter were 0.0 percent based on fair value).

The BDC's shares sell for a premium to Net Asset Value.

Your Takeaway

Goldman Sachs BDC has seen a strong rebound in investor sentiment after the sector sell-off earlier this year, but now is not the time to sell. Goldman Sachs BDC is a higher-quality BDC with positive interest rate sensitivity, and the company will likely see higher NII in an environment of rising interest rates. Hence, given the company's already strong dividend coverage stats, a dividend hike is entirely within the realms of possibility. Alternatively, the BDC could decide to pay shareholders a special dividend. Shares are still affordable given the BDC's above-average dividend coverage stats and robust portfolio quality. Let profits run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD.

