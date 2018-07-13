Prospect Capital Corp.: Here's Your Action Plan

I lay out a game plan that investors waiting for a purchase may want to follow.

However, the NAV discount could expand if next month's earnings disappoint and investor sentiment takes a hit again.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s (PSEC) shares have shown a high degree of resilience in a difficult market. While stock markets have proven to be quite erratic lately, Prospect Capital has held up well. The BDC's shares are currently priced at a 28 percent discount to the last reported Net Asset Value, but the discount could even expand over the short haul, especially if the company disappoints in terms of its net investment income when it releases earnings next month. What should investors do now?

Concerns over a growing trade conflict between the United States and China, the two largest economies in the world, have weighed on investor sentiment in 2018. The Trump administration recently suggested to put $200 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods, which most certainly would draw a similar response from the Chinese. Though the stock market has had its up and downs related to the trade conflict, Prospect Capital's shares have proven resilient in a difficult market.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

Prospect Capital Corp. - Excessive NAV Discount?

Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares are currently priced at a 28 percent discount to the last reported Net Asset Value of $9.23/share. The company has sold for a larger-than-average discount to Net Asset Value in the sector because of its concerning performance.

Prospect Capital Corp. slashed its dividend twice in the last four years, each time by significant amounts, which has only fueled investor skepticism towards the BDC.

In 2014, the company reduced its monthly payout from $0.110625/share to $0.083330/share, reflecting a decrease of ~25 percent. The BDC cut its monthly dividend again last year by 28 percent to $0.06/share. The decline in the dividend rate was the result of compressing debt yields in the portfolio and a drop in net investment income.

Here's Prospect Capital Corp.'s 5-year dividend "growth" chart:

PSEC Dividend data by YCharts

In lockstep with decreasing net investment income, the company's NAV growth history is everything but encouraging. Prospect Capital Corp.'s Net Asset Value has consistently dropped over the last five years.

PSEC Book Value (Per Share) data by YCharts

Two steep dividend cuts, high management fees, and an underwhelming investment performance have made Prospect Capital Corp. the BDC with the largest NAV discount, too.

PSEC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Here's Your Game Plan

Despite all these negative factors, buying Prospect Capital Corp. can make sense if the price is right. For me, this typically means buying the BDC's shares when the NAV discount sits at least at 30 percent. In the past, buying Prospect Capital at an excessive NAV-discount made sense, and allowed investors to make good money on the stock over the next 12-18 months.

However, we are not quite "there" yet because the current NAV discount is just 28 percent at the time of writing. Hence, I wouldn't want to buy at today's valuation point.

However, if Prospect Capital Corp.'s share price drops - maybe because of an underwhelming earnings release next month - it could make a lot of sense to get some cash ready in order to be able to take advantage of a change in investor sentiment.

For the time being, Prospect Capital covers its dividend with NII, but only because the company adjusted its payout last year and realigned it with net investment income expectations. Hence, going forward, investors may want to pay very close attention to the company's NII and dividend coverage.

In any case, Prospect Capital Corp.'s dividend coverage improved quite a bit after the company slashed its monthly dividend (the payout ratio has dropped below 100 percent in the last two calendar quarters).

Source: Achilles Research

Should Prospect Capital disappoint in terms of NII next month, the stock is most likely going to take a hit again...which could potentially open up another buying window for income investors.

I am going to buy Prospect Capital again if the share price dips below $6.50 (implying a ~3 percent drop from today's price), which translates into a 30 percent NAV discount. A price below $6.50 is a "Buy" in my opinion; anything below the $6.00 price level (equivalent to a 35 percent or larger discount to NAV) is a "Strong Buy".

Your Takeaway

Prospect Capital Corp. is a promising income vehicle if investors have the discipline to wait for a change in investor sentiment, and buy the stock when it is out of favor. Shares are currently priced at a 28 percent discount to NAV, but they are not a "Buy" just yet. The higher the NAV discount, the higher the margin of safety for shareholders.

Investors could gobble up shares at a 30%-and-higher NAV discount in the last two years, which was an attractive entry point as investor sentiment typically recovered and the NAV discount narrowed again. A negative catalyst with respect to Prospect Capital's upcoming earnings release could potentially push PSEC back into the "Buy" zone below $6.50.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.