First Western Proposes Terms For $37 Million IPO

Financial results have been excellent and the firm appears well positioned to continue its growth trajectory.

Management intends to use the IPO proceeds to expand within existing markets and to other markets in the greater Western U.S. region.

The firm provides banking and wealth management services in four Western U.S. states.

First Western Financial intends to raise $37 million from the sale of its stock and that of selling shareholders.

First Western Financial (MYFW) intends to raise gross proceeds of $37 million from a U.S. IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides wealth management solutions for private individuals and businesses.

MYFW has shown excellent financial results in recent periods and intends to use the IPO proceeds to expand its operations within the Western U.S.

The Denver, Colorado-based financial services company was founded in 2002 to provide most of the resources of a large institution in a close and personal manner, typical of a private bank. The company offers several services to its clients, ranging from wealth planning to trust and estate planning, investment management and private banking services, such as mortgage services or treasury management.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Scott Wylie, who has been with the firm from the beginning and was previously a Director at Colorado Succeeds for eight years.

Management of First Western Financial has raised a total of $132.5 million in equity investment.

Customer Acquisition

First Western has grown its client-base both organically through its 13 physical locations, as well as through the acquisition of 10 companies. The firm’s geographic footprint is shown below:

The firm employs a ‘relationship-based team approach’ to cultivating clients by providing a combination of banking and investment management services in one integrated offering.

Management hasn’t been slow to acquire assets with which to expand its focus from banking into wealth management, although it views the period from 2013 to present as its ‘capital constrained growth’ period. The firm has deliberately kept its assets below the $1 billion mark ‘ in order to retain the benefits available to us under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Federal Reserve, including not being subject to consolidated capital ratio requirements under Basel III.’

It appears that with the IPO, management is seeking to expand its presence within its existing markets as well as ‘other Western markets with similar demographic profiles.’

Management believes the industry is consolidating and that access to public capital will enable to accelerate its growth by acquiring ‘banks, investment management firms and related businesses.’

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Deloitte, the investment management market reached $40.4 trillion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the last three years.

Approximately 95.8 million individuals invest in mutual funds (representing 44.4 percent of US households) and hold $18.8 trillion in mutual funds and ETF assets.

To register growth in 2018 and beyond, companies will need to consider strengthening organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Major types of firms that are operating in MYFW's markets include:

Consumer finance companies

Brokerage firms

Mortgage banking companies

Business leasing and finance companies

Insurance agencies

First Western claims to be at an advantage over its competitors for several reasons including its scalable corporate infrastructure, its diversified and balanced revenue streams, its distinctive ‘western-based’ approach and its client-centric focus.

Financial Performance

MYFW’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing net interest income at an increasing rate

Fluctuating but reasonably high net interest margin

Zero net charge-offs to average loans in recent periods

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: MYFW S-1/A)

Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses ($)

Q1 2018: $7.36 million, 17.5% increase vs. prior

2017: $27.6 million, 12.7% increase vs. prior

2016: $24.5 million, 8.9% increase vs. prior

2015: $22.5 million, 8.7% increase vs. prior

Net Interest Margin

Q1 2018: 3.25%

2017: 3.15%

2016: 3.06%

2015: 3.28%

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans (%)

Q1 2018: 0.00

2017: 0.00

2016: 0.07%

2015: 0.19%

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $37.1 million in cash and equivalents and $69.2 million in total non-deposit liabilities.

IPO Details

MYFW intends to sell 1.5 million shares and selling shareholders will sell 349,473 shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share for approximately $37 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $148.4 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use approximately $25.0 million of the net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of the outstanding shares of our preferred stock and approximately $1.2 million of the net proceeds from this offering and available cash on hand or borrowings under our existing credit facility to redeem all of our subordinated notes due 2020.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Stephens and Sandler O’Neill + Partners.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 18, 2018.

