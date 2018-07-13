resTORbio - Leading The Charge Against Aging Related Diseases

ResTORbio, Inc. Clinical History

ResTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Although restorbio (TORC) recently went public on January 26th 2018, they have already received a lot of attention due to the large potential of their age combating, first-in-class selective TORC1 inhibiting drug, RTB 101.

ResTorbio's pre-clinical trials have shown a lot of promise and market potential by improving immune, cardiac and neurologic function in aging mice, but ResTORbio made the wise to decision to narrow their focus and tackle one of the largest, unmet medical needs affecting the elderly, respiratory tract infections. RTI's are the 2nd largest cause for hospitalizations for patients over the age of 85, and the 4th largest cause for hospitalizations for patients over the age of 65.

As my colleague, Scientist of Fortune pointed out on his March 16th Seeking Alpha article, Phase II results for RTB 101, paired with Novartis's (NVS) everolimus, showed statistically significant decreases in respiratory tract infections as well as a statistical significant upregulation of antiviral gene expression and enhanced immune response to influenza vaccinations. In the 16th week of dosing readouts, Phase 2a clinical data revealed reductions of 45% and 50% in RTIs from treatment with RTB101 alone and in combination with everolimus, respectively. Just as impressive, the only side effects more prevalent when comparing RTB 101 compared to the placebo group, were a slight increase in nausea, diarrhea, and headaches. After the clear successes of the Phase 2a trials, the FDA has requested the phase 2b trials should make their primary endpoint a reduction in the percentage of subjects with respiratory tract infections through week 16. It was announced on May 9th 2018 that ResTORbio, Inc. has completed dosing in Phase 2b clinical trials and they have met their primary endpoint of 652 patients completing the dosing period of the Phase 2b trial. The differences between Phase 2a and Phase 2b are Phase 2b tests are focusing on elderly subjects at increased risk of RTI-associated morbidity and mortality, defined as ≥ 85 years of age or ≥ 65 years of age with comorbidities (asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), congestive heart failure (CHF), and smoking). Phase 2b also has 652 at risk patients compared to the 254 patients without underlying medical conditions in Phase 2a. According to ResTORbio's July 3rd 2018 presentation released on their investor relations page, the Phase 2b topline readout is expected in Q3 2018. ResTORbio also plans to initiate another Phase 2 trial using RTB 101 on another age related disease in the 2nd half of 2018. I expect to see stock accumulation from now until Phase 2b results are released, especially after the safety and efficacy of Phase 2a results.

What gives me added confidence going into the Phase 2b readouts is ResTORbio has a primary endpoint effect size of 40% reduction, even less than the 50% reduction readouts from the 16 week Phase 2a data. If ResTORbio has successful results from their Phase 2b trial, they plan to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial in 2019 with a goal to submit a new drug application, or NDA, to the FDA for regulatory approval of RTB101 alone or in combination with everolimus in the United States in 2020.

Why is ResTORbio coupled with Novartis's Everolimus in their clinical trials?

Novartis's approved drug Afinitor (everolimus) is FDA approved to treat advanced pancreatic, breast, and kidney cancer. Everolimus made $775 million in sales last year and was the pioneer drug to target mTORC1. Although both RTB 101 and Everolimus both combart mTORC1, they differ in that RTB101 partially inhibits TORC1 by binding to the active site of mTOR on the TORC1 complex, a mechanism known as catalytic inhibition, while Everolimus partially inhibits TORC1 by changing the shape of TORC1, a mechanism known as allosteric inhibition. Together Everolimus and RTB 101 have shown through trials to be more effective than RTB 101 and Everolimus individualized tests. What makes this relationship more interesting is Novartis entered into a licensing and equity agreement with ResTORbio, where Novartis will receive royalty payments and equity in ResTORbio, in exchange for ResTORbio further advancing the mTORC1 pathway clinical trials. Further strengthening the Novartis/ ResTORbio relationship, the CMO of ResTORbio is a former program leader at Novartis, with over 20 years of experience in the infectious disease and aging sectors. For further details on Everolimus's clinical trial history click here.

Funding and Key Investors

The two biggest fears for all clinical biotech investors are sufficient funding and the uncertainty of clinical trial results. Although there is a lot of risk investing in a clinical phase biotech company with their complete focus on one drug, ResTORbio has done an exceptional job raising enough capital to fund RTB 101 for years to come. ResTORbio had 135 million in cash as of March 31st 2018 and according to their July 3rd presentation, they are funded through 2020. This should fund their Phase 2b study, their Phase 3 study, and other Phase 2 studies for other aging related diseases. This will give ResTORbio multiple shots on goal to build value, targeting large markets with unmet treatments such as respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections, heart failure, and autophagy-related diseases such as Parkinson's, Huntington's, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Key shareholders in ResTORbio include PureTech Health (PRTC) JP Morgan Chase, Vanguard Group, Blackrock Inc., Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, OrbiMed, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, Rock Spring Capital, Quan, Nest.Bio and many others. In the most recent 13F filings, there were 39 institutions invested in ResTORbio. All 39 institutions increased or kept their holdings the same while 0 institutions decreased their holdings.

Investment Risks

There are large risks associated when investing in clinical stage biotech companies. Risks include competition, clinical and regulatory setbacks, complications in their relationship with Novartis, and stock dilution. I mentioned earlier in the article ResTORbio has 135 million in cash, which should be sufficient through 2020, but depending on their cash burn rate, there is a chance they would need to raise capital, which could dilute their shares and greatly lower their stock price. If RTB 101 has FDA approval at that point in time or even a successful Phase III trial, the share price will almost for certain be substantially higher than it is now. For the rest of 2018, ResTORbio's stock price will be mainly determined by the clinical results of their Phase 2b data, which if unsuccessful would most likely lead to a substantial drop in their stock price. If 2b results are successful there is still the possibility that Phase 3 clinical trials or additional clinical trials could fail, drastically decreasing the price of ResTORbio's stock. Biotech companies that are dependent on one drug for all of their clinical trials carry the most risk as they do not have diversified assets to provide value.

Summary

ResTORbio, Inc. has the potential to revolutionize modern medicine, combating diseases ranging from heart failure to Parkinson's. With the funding needed to conduct several key trials using RTB 101 to fight multiple diseases, there are several opportunities for ResTORbio to increase their stock price by advancing their clinical trial pipeline's, all in major, unmet markets. ResTORbio has already provided successful results reducing respiratory infections in the elderly population, with their best results in week 16, so if they can deliver again with patients over 85 years of age, there are chances for the stock to increase dramatically, as analysts have mentioned. In Phase 2a, they achieved a 50% reduction in RTI's at the 16th week of dosing, which creates confidence that they can achieve at least a 40% reduction in RTI's with patients over 85 and those that have comorbities. With any biotech clinical phase company targeting a multi-billion dollar market (in this case an estimated 24 million elderly people at increased risk of RTI-related morbidity and mortality in the US alone) advancing your drug from phase 2 to 3, likely means a great increase in the price of the stock. ResTORbio is expecting to launch Phase 3 trials in early 2019 and submitting an NDA to the FDA for approval of RTB 101 in 2020.

