U.S. Steel Update: Higher Volumes Will Do Wonders

I believe the stock price will gain some steam ahead of the next earnings report.

However, this might change as economic growth has rebounded along with record steel prices.

U.S. Steel's stock price has gone nowhere since the start of this year.

U.S. Steel (X) has not gone anywhere lately. The stock is going sideways - just like its peers. However, there are positive signs on the horizon that could make this company an interesting trade ahead of its earnings release. Moreover, an update after my most recent article is long overdue. Source: United States Steel

The Next Leg Is Up

On April 30, I wrote that economic uncertainty was one of the reasons why I sold some shares.

I sold a large part of my shares in the first weeks of this year when my stop-loss was triggered to protect my gains. At this point I am not buying. I am waiting until we get more information about whether this slow-down is for real or just an ugly glitch.

Since then, the stock has gone sideways including making an attempt to break out in March. However, the bigger picture shows a solid but volatile uptrend. Adding to that, we are at a point that could be a breakout from the most recent downtrend (Q1/2018 - current).

Source: TradingView

One of the reasons is positive news from an index that did cause some of the recent U.S. Steel troubles. The leading ISM manufacturing index did rebound in June and beat estimates. Even though I still expect that economic growth has peaked in the first quarter, it's a massive benefit for steel companies that economic momentum is rebounding.

The No. 1 reason is the need for higher shipments. Unlike AK Steel (AKS), we already saw that U.S. Steel was able to grow shipments in the first quarter.

The overview below shows you the shipments per segment in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017 (thousands of net tons).

Flat-rolled 2,534 vs. 2,404

2,534 vs. 2,404 US Steel Europe 1,127 vs. 1,109

1,127 vs. 1,109 Tubular 179 vs. 144

This resulted in strong earnings with adjusted EBITDA up to $255 million from $92 in Q1 of 2017.

Source: United States Steel Q1/2018 Earnings Presentation

The bigger picture also shows that sales are slowly increasing while operating income is currently at $723 million on a trailing twelve months basis.

X data by YCharts

Note that the economic environment has changed dramatically over the past 10 years. U.S. Steel was able to grow sales during a massive imports acceleration trend when it comes to cheaper steel from China (graph below).

Source: Trade.gov

That being said, there's one graph that's absolutely key. The recent steel tariffs as well as high economic growth like strong demand from construction industries have resulted in hot rolled coil prices at record levels.

Source: TradingView

Therefore, I believe that higher shipments can lift this stock up a lot. Simply because every small shipments increase will be strengthened by record steel prices. I also believe that U.S. Steel will report higher shipments in the second quarter. Not only because raw steel production in the U.S. has been growing close to 7% over the past 1.5 years (graph below), but also because leading indicators like the ISM manufacturing index regained some strength.

U.S. Steel has gone nowhere since the start of this year. However, it seems that the stock is about to gain some momentum. I believe that mid-term buying is justified. The company is in a very good place to grow shipments while steel prices are at record levels thanks to high economic growth and steel tariffs.

A positive earnings surprise on the 1st of August would do wonders to a stock that is trading at 0.50x sales and a forward PE below 7.0.

I do like the risk/reward ad this point and think we might see a move higher before and very likely after the next earnings report. However, keep in mind that steel stocks are rather volatile. Keep your positions small.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long X.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.