It's Not A Great Time To Buy The Oil Services ETF

A lack of a meaningful recovery in international markets and the anticipated drop in drilling activity in the key US market will likely keep OIH subdued.

The ETF has underperformed this year, even though oil prices have strengthened to above $70 a barrel.

This is a top heavy fund that is dominated by the big boys of the oilfield services industry, particularly Schlumberger and Halliburton.

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF is the largest fund of the oilfield services industry and it comes with a reasonable expense ratio.

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) offers investors a great way to gain exposure to the oil services sector, but I believe that this isn’t a great time to load up on this fund, which could underperform in the near term, thanks to the lackluster drilling activity in the international markets and the ongoing problems at the Permian Basin.

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF is the benchmark fund for the oil services sector. The fund tracks the performance of 25 US-listed companies, which provide oil services to the exploration and production companies, such as the provision of oil equipment, oilfield services, and oil drilling services.

OIH has $1.5 billion of net assets under management, which makes it by far the single largest fund in this space. By comparison, the Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ), the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ), the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES), have net assets of $246.8 million, $310.87 million, and $402.6 million respectively under management.

OIH also comes with a reasonable expense ratio of 0.35%, which means that it charges just $35 for each $10,000 invested. By comparison, the iShares US Oil Equipment & Services ETF and the Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF come with higher expense ratios of 0.44% and 0.63% respectively. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services also comes with a low expense ratio of 0.35%.

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF’s portfolio is ranked on the basis of market cap, meaning its top holding will be the biggest US-listed oil services company while the 25th smallest in terms of market cap will sit at the bottom. Not surprisingly, the industry leader Schlumberger (SLB) takes the top spot in this fund while the recently formed sand, proppants, and other products provider Covia Holdings Corp. (CVIA) valued at $2.2 billion takes the bottom.

This is a top-heavy fund in which assets are allocated on the basis of portfolio rank. The top-ranked company in the fund’s portfolio gets the greatest percentage of the net assets while the lowest-ranked company gets the least.

Due to this approach, the top three holdings – Schlumberger, Halliburton (HAL) and National Oilwell Varco (NOV) – account for almost 40% of the fund’s net assets. The top five companies represent 50% of the fund and the top 10 companies account for more than 70%. This means that although the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF covers more than two dozen oilfield services companies, the ETF really is about the major large-cap operators. The big boys of the industry, such as Schlumberger and Halliburton, can make a big impact on OIH’s performance.

Oilfield services companies turned out to be the biggest casualties of the oil price downturn. They faced a steep drop in revenues and earnings as oil producers cut down drilling activity and put pressure on oilfield service and equipment prices. On paper, it might appear that with the improvement in oil prices from $26 a barrel in 2016 to $71 currently, oilfield services companies and stocks should have come back strongly. In reality, the sector, as measured by the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, has performed poorly.

The prices of Brent crude has risen from $67 a barrel at the start of this year to $75 currently. Meanwhile, WTI has climbed from $61 to $71 a barrel in the same period. In this backdrop, the broad energy sector, as measured by the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE), has risen by 3.1%. But on a year-to-date basis, The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has actually fallen by 1%.

I think there are two main factors that have kept a lid on OIH and could continue to have a negative impact on the ETF’s performance in the short term. Note that the leading oilfield services companies, such as Schlumberger and Halliburton, have actually posted strong growth numbers for the previous quarters. In the first quarter of 2018, for instance, Schlumberger and Halliburton, which together represent more than a third of the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, reported 13.6% and 34.1% increases in total revenues on a year-over-year basis.

However, the above-mentioned growth has been driven in large part by the North American market in general and the US in particular. The drilling activity has quickly rebounded in this region. On the other hand, a number of key international markets are still in the early stages of recovery.

This was clearly evident from the latest rig count numbers. As per data from Baker Hughes, there were 1,052 rigs operating in the US for the week ending July 6, depicting a gain of 100 rigs from the same period last year. This shows that the drilling activity has improved substantially. Meanwhile, there were just 959 rigs operating in the international markets for the month of June, which actually shows a drop of one unit from 960 rigs reported for June 2017.

The persistent weakness in drilling activity in the international markets is likely one of the factors that have hurt the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. Although OIH consists of US-listed companies, some of its key holdings have significant international exposure. Schlumberger, for instance, is an international markets-focused oilfield services company that typically gets a majority of its revenues and earnings from outside of North America.

On top of this, the bigger factor at work that could continue dragging OIH in the near term is the anticipated weakness in drilling activity at the Permian Basin – the premium US shale oil play, which accounts for a majority of the drilling activity and oil growth in the US.

The Permian Basin is facing a supply glut, thanks to a shortage of takeaway capacity. As per data from the US Energy Information Administration, the Permian Basin’s oil producers likely pumped around 3.28 million barrels of oil per day in June and may produce 3.35 million barrels in July.

However, the region’s pipelines can only handle 3.1 million barrels per day. The excess oil has already pushed Permian Basin’s price ~$12 a barrel lower than the benchmark WTI Cushing price, and it doesn’t look like the situation will get better in the short term. On the contrary, things could get worse in the coming months as November futures are showing a discount of $15.45.

The Permian Basin’s oil producers have warned that the persistent weakness in regional prices could force some operators to reduce drilling activity. This has dampened the near-term prospects of oilfield services companies, such as Halliburton and Baker Hughes, which provide services to Permian Basin’s oil producers. In the worst-case scenario, this could derail the strong North American market-led recovery we’ve seen from oilfield services companies, as mentioned earlier.

In this backdrop where some of the biggest oilfield services companies, such as Schlumberger and Halliburton, are facing headwinds, I believe the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF will likely remain subdued. The ETF will continue to underperform until we start seeing some clear signs of improvement in international markets and Permian Basin prices begin to improve. For these reasons, I believe investors should stay on the sidelines for now.

