CBOE: Buy This Trading King

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 12.80, which is 24.5% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) are down 24.30% since peaking on January 25, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares present an excellent buying opportunity at current price levels. The company has a solid history of maintaining strong earnings power, and the future growth rate ratios point to accelerated earnings growth. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBIDTA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number which summarises the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for CBOE as of the end of June was 12.80, which implies a 24.50% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that CBOE has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per share growth rate of Cboe Global Markets Inc. was 62.80% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was 13.80% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was 11.10% per year (GuruFocus). The surge in the average EBITDA over the last 12 months was caused by CBOE's acquisition of Bats Global Marketplace in March 2017 (more on this purchase below).

The operating margin % for CBOE came in at 22.70% as of March 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 22.70 cents of earnings. The company was able to beat the S&P 500 average 1Q 2018 operating margin % of 17.20%. I like the fact that management has used available cash to accelerate payment of the $1 billion term loan it took on to buy Bats - as of December 2017, the company had already paid back $400 million of this loan!

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about CBOE.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

CBOE has a Forward P/E of 22.47 compared to a 17.82 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for CBOE is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus implying that investors will be willing to pay more for future earnings.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favourite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for CBOE stands at 14.35%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 14.35% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so CBOE has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.48x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialise. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for CBOE would turn bullish with a break above $104.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a slanted bullish Inverse Head & Shoulders Pattern. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $124.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy the CBOE 21SEP18 100 Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 11x leverage on our long trade. Our stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $100.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for 3 months or $124.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, we believe CBOE is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

The Business Of Trading

The business of trading for CBOE looks promising going forward. In March 2017, CBOE completed the purchase of Bats Global Markets, adding trading in ETF products and European equities to its basket of trading services. More importantly, it acquired what is considered to be Bats' "nearly perfect" trading system, to which the company plans to migrate all of its products.

The acquisition of Bats is why you see such a big surge in revenue and earnings numbers for 2017. Going forward, with the company now able to offer trading in options, futures, US and European equities, Global FX, and even Bitcoin Futures, it will not be as heavily dependent on the VIX for revenue (VIX related products and trading currently account for around 25% of the company's revenue).

The more diversified the company's revenue sources become, the less it will be reliant on market volatility for revenue. Proof in point: YTD to June 2018 notional volume and average daily volume (ADV) for options, futures, US equities, European equities, and Global FX were all up compared to the same period last year, with Global FX showing the greatest increase with a 40% jump in both categories - this is a promising trend.

Another boost to earnings will be the fact the company has a projected effective tax rate for 2018 of between 26.5% and 28.5%, which is 10% lower than 2017.

And finally, an exciting new source of revenue will be the Bitcoin Futures (XBT) which the company launched in December 2017. By January 14, $1.5 billion of notional value XBT contracts had already been traded.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximise my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, CBOE is a compelling buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBOE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.