Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - Don't Get Bullish Just Yet

Even with natural gas prices approaching the lower end of the summer price band, it's not time to go bullish just yet. We think bearish weather could linger a while longer.

The end of July weather outlook is trending neutral with the first week of August showing potentially cooler than normal weather.

This compares to the +54 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +56 Bcf.

Welcome to the don't get bullish just yet editionof Natural Gas Daily!

EIA reported a storage build of 51 Bcf for the week ending July 6. This compares to the +54 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +56 Bcf. The +51 Bcf was also 26 Bcf lower than the five-year average of +77 Bcf, and 7 Bcf lower than last year's.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Forecast

We currently have an injection of 60 Bcf for the week ending July 13th.

EOS is expected to be 3.519 Tcf.

Natural gas prices are low, but it's not time to get bullish just yet...

As of this writing, August natural gas contracts are trading at $2.762/MMBtu while September is trading at $2.732/MMBtu. With prices being below the price band lows of $2.80/MMBtu, the bearish stance on natural gas near-term has largely played out as we have detailed in our NGDs.

But does this mean prices will move higher right away?

No, and here's a chart illustrating why.

On this electric-weighted CDD graph, you will see a bunch of lines, so let us explain.

The black dash line represents the 10-year norm. When the other lines are above it, it means bullish cooling demand. When it's below it, it means bearish cooling demand.

The red, green, and orange line represent the more important weather models. Namely, the red line is the ECMWF-EPS, which is nicknamed King Euro, because of its historic tendency to be the better model out of the rest.

What you will then see is that the middle of July illustrated very bullish weather, but by the end of July, the lines are moving towards the 10-year norm.

Again, this shouldn't be a surprise to any of you that read our article earlier from this week titled, "Natural Gas: Cooler Than Normal Weather Outlook For End Of July."

As the weather models trend neutral, the market has previously priced in potentially warmer than normal for the rest of July, but that's no longer the case. In addition, the price weakness today came on the back of a bearish ECMWF-EPS long-range weather outlook (6-weeks out), which showed the first week of August to have potentially cooler than normal weather. See cluster below:

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

All-in-all, what this means is that the weather outlook may not be supportive of natural gas prices moving higher... just yet. We know that prices have now broken below $2.80/MMBtu, and our house view is that September could go as low as $2.65/MMBtu. And once the weather models indicate that warmer than normal weather outlook is back, we would look to picking up a long position. Until then, it's just sideline watching for us.

It's not the time to go bullish just yet.

HFI Research Natural Gas

Thank you for reading. If you have historically found our public natural gas articles insightful, you will certainly find our premium write-ups to be even better now. We have made major improvements over the last year incorporating a dedicated section on weather, trader commentary, and fundamentals. Now we are introducing what we would do with our positioning. If you are interested, you can see here more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.