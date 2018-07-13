By The Numbers: High-Conviction Buybacks In The Financial Sector

Past performance does not guarantee future returns, but it makes sense to expect attractive returns when investing in financial companies with strong cash distributions in the financial sector.

Backtested performance is quite strong, and the system has materially outperformed the benchmark in terms of risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

Cash distributions can be a powerful return driver for stocks, and statistical data shows that companies making high-conviction buybacks tend to outperform the market.

Dividend investing is a massively popular investing strategy, and for good reasons. After all, it has worked well over the years, and it's easy to understand why companies distributing big dividends to investors tend to produce attractive returns over the long term.

If management is consistently returning cash to investors, then the business is generating more cash than it needs to retain, which is clear sign of underlying fundamental health.

Nevertheless, dividends are just part of the equation when it comes to cash distributions. Many companies are increasingly focusing their financial resources on buybacks as a method to return cash to shareholders. This is a particularly important trend among companies in the financial sector in recent years.

Depending on the particular case, buybacks can create a lot of value for investors. At the end of the day, a company that repurchases stock is essentially investing in its own shares. If the stock is undervalued and business prospects are solid, then the company is investing its resources in a compelling investment, meaning its own stock.

Conversely, if the stock is overvalued, there is no reason to invest in the company in the first place. Buybacks make the investment even less compelling in this case since the company is allocating its capital to an alternative with mediocre potential.

Warren Buffett is one of the world's leading experts on capital allocation, and he believes that buybacks are the best use of capital when the stock is undervalued. In Buffett's own words:

"When companies with outstanding businesses and comfortable financial positions find their shares selling far below intrinsic value in the marketplace, no alternative action can benefit shareholders as surely as repurchases."

Reaching a similar conclusion, a research article from Patrick O'Shaughnessy finds that high-conviction buybacks - meaning buybacks that account for more than 5% of shares outstanding in a year - have a positive impact on investment returns.

O'Shaughnessy finds that these buybacks are on average conducted at lower valuation levels, and the average stock making a high-conviction buyback tends to outperform the market by 3.3% in the subsequent year.

Many companies in the financial sector have accelerated their share buyback programs recently, and the sector is fertile ground for investors in the search for solid businesses making generous cash distributions and aggressively repurchasing their own stock.

Backtested Performance and Portfolio Recommendations

The following backtest excludes over-the-counter stocks from the investable universe to guarantee a minimum size and liquidity level. The system then considers only companies in the financial sector that have reduced the amount of shares outstanding by over 5% in the past year.

It's important to note that we are measuring the net reduction in the amount of shares outstanding. This is to avoid situations in which some companies make big buybacks but they also issue lots of new shares to executives in the form of stock-based compensation.

There are currently 44 stocks in the financial sector that have repurchased more than 5% of their shares outstanding in the past year. Among those names, the system invests in the 25 stocks with the highest total cash distributions, meaning dividends plus buybacks as a percentage of market capitalization.

The portfolio is equally weighted and monthly rebalanced, and it has an assumed annual expense ratio of 1% to account for trading expenses and similar considerations. The benchmark is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF).

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Backtested performance is quite impressive. Since January of 1999, the system produced an average annual return of 12.68% per year, more than triple the 3.84% produced by the benchmark in the same period. In cumulative terms, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF gained 108.6% during the backtest period, and the portfolio of financial companies making high-conviction buybacks produced a total cumulative gain of 928.35%.

In other words, a $100,000 investment in the sector-tracking ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $208,600, and the same amount of capital allocated to the high-conviction buybacks portfolio would be worth more than $1.03 million.

The period under analysis includes the global financial crisis in 2008-2009, which is the most negative period for financials in recent history. Companies with high-conviction buybacks not only outperformed in terms of total return, but they also showed a smaller downside risk.

Looking at metrics such as maximum drawdown and standard deviation, the system showed more stability than the benchmark. Due to both higher returns and smaller risk, companies making high-conviction buybacks substantially outperformed the benchmark in terms of risk-adjusted returns as expressed by metrics such as the Sharpe Ratio and Sortino Ratio.

The table below shows the 25 stocks currently picked by the system. Data also includes market capitalization levels and the reduction in the amount of shares outstanding over the past year.

Name Market Capitalization (Millions) Shares Reduction Last Year Citigroup (C) $174,696 -6.89% Goldman Sachs (GS) $85,822 -6.44% American International Group (AIG) $48,744 -13.61% Discover Financial Services (DFS) $24,944 -7.85% ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) $23,531 -7.20% Blackstone Group (BX) $23,378 -10.55% Regions Financial (RF) $19,667 -5.38% Hartford Financial Services (HIG) $18,810 -5.86% XL Group (XL) $14,553 -5.62% CIT Group (CIT) $6,692 -28.09% Assured Guaranty (AGO) $4,275 -9.22% MGIC Investment (MTG) $4,037 -6.48% White Mountains Insurance (WMT) $3,423 -14.44% The Carlyle Group (CG) $2,408 -18.68% BrightSphere Investment (BSIG) $1,518 -6.83% Kearny Financial (KRNY) $1,044 -8.90% Independence Holding (IHC) $511 -9.97% PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) $472 -14.89% WMIH Corp (WMIH) $283 -7.60% Provident Financial (PROV) $139 -5.51% American River Bankshares (AMRB) $92 -5.86% Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) $84 -10.92% Broadway Financial (BYFC) $56 -6.07% GWG Holdings (GWGH) $44 -10.63% Asta Funding (ASFI) $23 -17.34%

Past performance does not guarantee future returns, and analyzing buybacks alone is not enough to build a complete investment thesis for a company. That acknowledged, it makes sense to expect attractive returns when investing in companies that reward investors with generous cash distributions over the long term.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.