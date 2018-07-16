Crude Oil Falls On Trade - The Market Grants A July 4th Wish

In the aftermath of the June 22 OPEC meeting, the price of crude oil looked like it was on its way to $80 per barrel as the first step towards triple-digit crude oil for the first time since 2014. The market looked so bullish that U.S. President Donald Trump sent a tweet urging Saudi King Salman to increase production by two million barrels per day, over one million more than the number agreed at the meeting of the oil ministers. On June 30, he wrote:

Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & dysfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference…Prices too high! He has agreed!

The request appears to have died on the vine as the Saudis never confirmed their agreement to boost output above the amount agreed at the last meeting of the international oil cartel. To keep the pressure on, President Trump tweeted on July 4:

The OPEC Monopoly must remember that gas prices are up & they are doing little to help. If anything, they are driving prices higher as the United States defends many of their members for very little $'s. This must be a two-way street. REDUCE PRICING NOW!

There was more than a hint of frustration in the President's July 4 tweet as the price of crude oil had traded at its highest level since 2014 on July 3 at $75.27 per barrel on the active month August NYMEX futures contract. However, just one week after the Independence Day Holiday, President Trump received his July 4 wish.

A new high from pre-OPEC meeting lows

While the international oil cartel increased production at the June 22 meeting, the rise in output was a bit less than the market had expected. At the same time, declining production from Venezuela and Libya, and new sanctions on Iran are likely to offset any increases agreed to by the oil ministers in Vienna at the end of June. The crude oil market interpreted the biannual meeting as bullish for the price of crude oil, and the price took off to the upside in the aftermath of the gathering prompting President Trump to put additional pressure on the Saudis and their allies that are members of the cartel.

As the daily chart highlights, August NYMEX crude oil futures traded to a low of $63.40 per barrel on June 18 at the beginning of the week of the biannual meeting. The price of oil had been declining on the back of comments from both Russia and Saudi Arabia in late May that they favored increasing output. August futures moved from highs at $72.70 on May 22 to the June 18 low, a decline of 12.8% in ten trading sessions. However, in the aftermath of the meeting which resulted in a lower than expected increase in output, the price of crude oil took off to the upside. In the twelve sessions following the June 18 lows, the price of August futures climbed to a new and higher high at $75.27 per barrel on July 3, triggering another tweet from the U.S. President.

As the monthly chart illustrates, the price of crude oil broke out to the upside in January 2018 when it moved above technical resistance at the $62.58 per barrel level dating back to May 2015. The sharp decline in the energy commodity that occurred from June 2014 to February 2016 and took the price from $107.73 to lows of $26.05 per barrel now sets the next technical level on the upside at those June 2014 triple-digit highs. With improvements in economic conditions in the U.S. and around the world, demand for energy has increased dramatically. In the aftermath of the OPEC meeting, the price action prompted many analysts to call for oil to reach $80 as the first step on its way back to triple-digit territory.

Inventories remain bullish, but Brent-WTI sent a message

This week, inventory reports from both the American Petroleum Institute (NYSEMKT:API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) were highly bullish for the price of crude oil. The API reported that crude oil supplies in the U.S. declined by 6.796 million barrels for the week ending on July 6. Analysts had expected a decrease in stocks of 4.489 million barrels, so the API data was bullish for the price of the energy commodity after its release late in the day on Tuesday, July 10.

On July 11, the EIA reported that stockpiles of crude oil fell by a whopping 12.6 million barrels for the week ending on the previous Friday, significantly higher than the 4.8 million barrel decline that analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had expected.

It turned out to be ironic that the price of crude oil cascaded lower on the day that the EIA reported a massive decline in stocks. However, the Brent-WTI spread had been signaling that the price extension of WTI crude oil to the upside was unsustainable.

As the chart of September WTI minus September Brent crude oil futures shows, the Brent Premium declined from $11.55 in late May to under $4 in late June. The spread was trading around the $5 premium level for Brent on July 11, the day the EIA reported a massive decline in inventories, and the day that the price of crude oil fell sharply.

WTI futures rose to a high of $72.70 per barrel on May 22, and the next high on July 3 took the price of the NYMEX futures $75.27, $2.57 above the late May peak. When it comes to Brent futures its inability to rally to a new high was a sign that the oil bulls were becoming a little overstimulated over the past two weeks.

As the chart of September Brent crude oil futures shows, the price rose to highs of $80.01 per barrel on May 22, the same day that NYMEX WTI crude oil futures reached a peak. However, while the NYMEX futures made a higher high on July 3 by over $2.50 per barrel, the high in Brent on that date futures fell short of the May 22 peak which was a warning sign for the energy commodity.

A bottleneck in the Permian Basin when it comes to transporting WTI crude oil to market and OPEC production increases caused the strength in WTI versus Brent. However, another issue that had been weighing on many other raw material prices over past weeks likely caused the price of oil to turn lower and fall sharply to below the $70 per barrel level by Thursday, July 12.

$200 billion more tariffs on China was too much to bear

The tariffs issue between the U.S. and China as well as other trading partners around the world has been weighing heavily on many commodities prices. Raw materials are on the front line when it comes to the wave of protectionism that has swept across the world. The first round of tariffs on China took effect on July 6, and their retaliation prompted President Trump to dangle an additional $200 billion in tariffs in front of the Chinese. The prices of agricultural commodities have nose-dived with soybeans falling to the lowest price in a decade. Copper declined by over 60 cents from its high on June 7, and many other raw material prices have moved to the downside under the weight of the disputes that could be escalating into a trade war that would thrust the global economy into a recession.

Tariffs and subsidies distort commodities prices as they interfere with free-market supply and demand fundamentals. It is likely that President Trump's threat of another $200 billion in tariffs and China's response that they would retaliate with equal measures contributed to the decline in the price of oil. Moreover, the President's demands and comments at the NATO meeting in Brussels on July 11 were a sign that he means business when it comes to his agenda. Aside from the potential of a trade war that would weigh on energy demand, the tweets encouraging lower oil prices were anything but bullish for the price of oil.

A higher low is likely in the cards

I continue to believe that the current environment where trade disputes are dominating market action is unsustainable. The issues will eventually bring the parties to the negotiating table, and a resolution where both sides compromise will calm the current market concerns. Economic conditions have improved dramatically in the United States over past months, and while a trade war would damage growth, it would create more substantial issues in China and other nations that are U.S. trading partners around the world. While President Xi does not have the pressure of elections, Chinese economic growth is a cornerstone of his plans.

At the same time, President Trump is facing mid-term elections. The last thing he wants to see is plunging markets going into the November contests that will determine if his party retains control of Congress which has significant ramifications when it comes to his agenda. Any settlement of the trade disputes would likely launch rallies in markets across all asset classes. When it comes to crude oil, demand has been strong, and it is likely that signs that the trade issues will calm would result in a higher low and continuation of the price pattern that has been in place since February 2016.

As the weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures shows, the first stop on the downside when it comes to support is the June 18 bottom at $63.59 per barrel. Below there, $60 stands as a psychological support level for the energy commodity. I believe these levels will hold. However, if things get out of hand when it comes to trade, all bets could be off.

Risk-off could get ugly

Risk-off periods tend to be rare and ugly in markets like crude oil. The last significant risk-off market action came in 2008, and the oil market not only moved lower, the price evaporated.

As the monthly chart of NYMEX oil futures illustrates, in July 2008 crude oil traded to a high of $147.27 per barrel and by December the price traded to a low of $32.48, a decline of 77.95% in five months. A prolonged trade war that continues to escalate could push the global economy into a recession which would be devastating for the prices of many commodities including crude oil.

I do not believe that the world is heading for a trade war. Instead, it seems to me that after a period of muscle-flexing, cooler heads will prevail at the negotiating table and a settlement that satisfies both sides will allow both Presidents Trump and Xi to claim victory. I would expect that a summit, which has become the fashion in this administration, will yield a deal and other trading partners will fall in line after the leaders of the nations with the two biggest economies agree Fanfare, pomp, and circumstance would be highly effective political fodder for President Trump going into the mid-term elections. Love him or hate him, the leader of the free world is a master of the media who lives by the motto any press is good press.

In the meantime, we could be in for a volatile time in the oil markets where the price begins to move up during periods where a settlement seems plausible and lower when the fear of trade war rises. The current environment favors trading, rather than investing in the oil market. For those who do not trade in the futures arena, the UCO and SCO products are double-leveraged tools that reflect twice the price action in the WTI crude oil futures market on a short-term basis. UCO and SCO could be highly effective instruments to trade the ups and downs of the oil market over coming weeks as volatility continues to grip the price of the energy commodity.

Crude oil fell to below the $70 per barrel level on July 12 granting President Trump's Independence Day wish, and it bounced by the end of the week back over the $71.00 per barrel level on the August NYMEX futures contract. However, my bet is that wide price variance on both the up and downside will create an environment where trading oil will yield optimal results over the coming weeks. Right now, the path of least resistance is lower, but the next clue will come from the news cycle which these days, never sleeps.

