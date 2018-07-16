Natural Gas Melts

Natural gas failed at several attempts to move above the $3 per MMBtu level over recent weeks. If the price of a commodity cannot move higher, it tends to go the other way.

Another failure in the price of natural gas should not come as a great surprise. After all, massive reserves of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States contain enough of the energy commodity to power the country and fulfill all domestic needs for decades. It is likely that there is enough natural gas in the crust of the earth to meet requirements for centuries at a price. At the same time, fewer regulations via an energy-friendly administration in Washington, D.C., have lowered the cost of production and tax reform has made the business even more attractive for producers. Advances in the technology when it comes to extracting the energy commodity has made the business more efficient, and output is at record levels.

Meanwhile, new demand verticals have increased the usage of natural gas as both the supply and the demand side of the fundamental equation for gas continues to expand.

The price of natural gas made a new and higher high on June 18, but since then the price has melted, falling to the lowest level since May 10.

A new high and failure

On December 21, the price of August NYMEX natural gas futures fell to a low of $2.6080 per MMBtu, and since then, the price has made a series of mostly higher lows.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the August futures contract highlights, the December low at just over $2.60 led to a bottom in February at $2.69. The next low came in mid-April at $2.73. The price dipped briefly to a marginally lower low in May at $2.727 per MMBtu, which still stands as a significant technical support level for the energy commodity.

Since May 25, natural gas made a total of seven trips to $3 per MMBtu or above on the August futures contract, the last coming on June 28 when the price rose to a high of $3.021. On that date, natural gas made a lower high compared to its peak on June 18 at $3.043 over MMBtu. The last trip over the $3 level led to a move to the downside which took natural gas to lows of $2.755 on July 13. Natural gas failed to sustain a move to above the $3 level, and the price was trading at the $2.76 per MMBtu level at the end of last week.

Now it's time to test the lows

While the price of natural gas has moved lower since late June, it has not tested the level of critical technical support at the May 7 low of $2.727 per MMBtu. However, the recent trend appears to be heading towards that level as the energy commodity is now trading closer to support than resistance.

As the daily chart shows, price momentum remains in a downtrend, but it has declined into oversold territory. While the odds of a price recovery are high, a test of below the technical support at $2.727 per MMBtu is not out of the question given the recent price action.

One of the most supportive factors for the natural gas market these days is the flow of the energy commodity into storage.

Inventories continue to support the price

On Thursday, July 12, the Energy Information Administration reported an increase of only 51 billion cubic feet into stockpiles.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, the total amount of natural gas in storage facilities around the United States stands at 2.203 trillion cubic feet. Last year at this time there was 24.8% less natural gas in storage, and the current level stands at 19.1% below the five-year average for this time of the year. While it looks like cooler weather is in the forecasts for coming days, and the injections may increase, the amount of natural gas continues to flow into storage at a meager rate this year.

With 17-18 weeks to go before the start of the peak season of demand where inventories begin to decline, to reach the four trillion cubic foot mark, we will need to see an average injection of 99.8-105.7 bcf each week depending upon when the drawdowns commence. Last November, the high in stocks were at the 3.79 tcf level. To reach that point, natural gas will need to flow into storage at an average rate of 882.-93.4 bcf over the next 17-18 weeks.

The bottom line is that inventories continue to build at a slow pace, despite record production which means that demand for the energy commodity is increasing.

Crude oil says gas should be stronger

There are three reasons for the slow pace of injections into inventories in the natural gas market this year. First, even though the price of NYMEX WTI crude oil slipped back to the $70 per barrel this week, it remains close to the highs of this year and the highest price since 2014. Higher crude oil prices reflect economic growth which also supports demand for natural gas.

Secondly, natural gas-powered electricity continues to increase demand for the energy commodity. The decline of coal and replacement with gas have intensified over recent years despite the administration's commitment to coal. Finally, LNG has taken an energy commodity that in the past only could travel by pipeline and now allows it to move by ocean vessel to all points around the globe. U.S. LNG export business has been growing, which diverts some of the energy commodity from flowing into storage. However, the current trade issue could diminish the addressable market for that demand vertical, at least for the short term.

Tariffs are bearish for LNG exports

The current trade standoff between the U.S. and China threatens one of the leading consumers of natural gas with enormous potential to purchase LNG. Therefore, like many other raw material markets, the current trade issues could be adding to some of the downside pressure in the energy commodity.

As I watched President Trump chastise Germany for buying billions of dollars of natural gas from the Russians, I could not help thinking that he was making a subliminal play for the U.S. LNG export business with European countries that depend on the Putin government for their gas supplies.

I continue to believe that the trade disputes will find resolution in the coming months because a trade war is not in the interest of the U.S. or any other nations in the world.

I will continue to trade natural gas using the UGAZ and DGAZ triple-leveraged vehicles for very short-term trades. I also intend to be active in the futures market. While I am flat the energy commodity as I write this piece, I will be a scale-down buyer below the $2.76 level as the price of natural gas approaches the bottom end of its trading range at the $2.727 support level.

Natural gas failed on multiple events to move above the $3 per MMBtu level. Inventories continue to provide support for the energy commodity, but a test of the bottom end of the range, and maybe even a lower low could be in the cards for the volatile commodity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.