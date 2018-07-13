Alexanders: A Quality REIT At A Substantial Discount From Its True Value

You are getting for free all the other assets, which are primarily a large shopping center in a densely populated section of Queens, as well as a substantial amount of cash equal to one quarter of its market price.

Alexanders (NYSE:ALX) is a thinly traded REIT listed on the NYSE which is controlled and managed by Vornado (NYSE:VNO). The value of its primary asset, an entire square block on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, has a greater value than the entire market capitalization of the stock. The other assets of Alexanders, primarily a large shopping center in a densely populated area of Queens, New York, you basically get for free. Being conservatively managed, they also have a substantial amount of cash, equal to about one quarter of the present market price. ALX is a quality investment, offering safety, moderate growth as well as an $18 annual dividend. It is neglected by the financial community because of it being controlled by another, much larger REIT and having a very small public float.

Alexanders was a chain of NYC department stores, which was acquired by Vornado and its principals, for the value of its land. The department store is long since gone but several of its sites have been developed as successful commercial real estate projects. Vornado has spun off much of its non-Manhattan assets into publicly traded REITs such as Urban Edge (NYSE:UE) but it has never fully acquired ALX or given up control. At present VNO and its principals own 59.8% of the outstanding shares with Franklin Mutual Advisors having 7.53% and The Vanguard Group having 7.10% making a total of 74.11%. Considering that other financial institutions own shares in ALX and assuming other individuals affiliated with VNO and ALX may own shares, the float is extremely thin. This becomes readily apparent when you look at daily trading volume as well as the wide bid/ask spread.

Vornado develops, manages, leases and maintains the properties owned by Alexanders and receives a fee for its services. The fees paid Vornado seem reasonable and it would probably cost as much for Alexanders to set up its own internal management system. Alexanders has 77 employees which I assume are used for clerical and maintenance purposes. Alexanders' corporate offices are the same as Vornado’s offices.

Overview

As of December 31, 2017, ALX had assets of $1,600,000,000, liabilities of $1,300,000,000 with equity of $340,000,000 dollars. Funds from operations (FFO) were $22.46 per share with the dividends having been recently raised to $18, being paid at $4.50 quarterly. During 2017 the stock had a high of $441.54 and a low of $388.60. As of this writing it is at $385. There are a total of 5,107,290 shares outstanding.

During 2017, 64% of its total revenue came from its sole Manhattan property, 731 Lexington Avenue, which is an entire square block between Lexington and Third Avenue, bounded by East 58th and East 59th Streets. It contains office and retail space, as well as a residential building, which had been sold previously as condominiums. The office tenant is Bloomberg, which is a $28,000,000,000 privately held company, owned and controlled by Michael Bloomberg, the former Mayor of New York City. The rent paid by Bloomberg accounted for 46% of the total revenue received by ALX. Total revenue from this building was $148,000,000 dollars of which $105,000,000 came from Bloomberg.

The second major asset is a shopping center located on Queens Boulevard in the Rego Park section of Queens, which is highly populated and active. The shopping center has been successful and with the completion of Rego Park I, came Rego Park II, a rental apartment building which is fully occupied and plans for Rego Park III. Unfortunately, Rego Park I has a Sears store which is now closed but paying rent until March 2021, and Rego Park II has a Toys “R”Us (1/3 owned by Vornado) which filed for bankruptcy.

Alexanders also has 30.3 acres of land in Paramus, New Jersey, that is leased to IKEA, which has a purchase option in 2021 for $75,000,000. The property presently has a $68,000,000 mortgage. If IKEA purchases the property ALX will receive $7,000,000 but have a capital gain of $60,000,000 on which taxes must be paid. If it does not exercise the purchase action, then IKEA would pay rent for the remaining 20 years of the lease sufficient to pay interest and amortization of the mortgage loan. The existing mortgage is interest only at 2.9% but matures on October 5, 2018. I do not know what IKEA will do but I suspect it is in the retail and not real estate business.

Alexanders has a lease on a 167,000 square foot building in a prime location in Flushing, Queens but it is subleased through the expiration of the prime lease. Based on the location, we can assume the subtenant will not default and that Alexanders will not gain from the increasing quality of this location.

Having sold Kings Plaza, a large shopping mall in Brooklyn, to Macerich (NYSE:MAC), it received 535,265 shares of stock as part of the consideration. On December 31, 2017 it valued this stock at $35,000,000 dollars (about $7 per share of ALX). Alexanders reports changes in this asset every year, and has booked a loss each year, since acquiring it. Macerich is a NYSE REIT engaged in the development and operation of retain malls. It is truly an excellent operator, which has recently partnered with Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) in developing another mall property. I am fully prepared to sit on this stock.

In October 2015 the NYC Department of Finance assessed an additional $22,910,000 of real property transfer taxes in connection with the sale of Kings Plaza to Macerich. Although still in litigation, Alexanders paid the full amount to avoid the accrual of interest. If they win the litigation, they will get their money back.

Lastly, Alexanders is flush with cash. Besides having $307,000,000 in the bank, it took a $200,000,000 dollar participation in the bank loan on Rego II. If this was not enough it fully cash collateralized the bank loan on Rego I which came due in March 2018. The cash and loan participation alone are worth close to $100 a share of ALX.

731 Lexington Avenue

This is a 1,311,000 square foot multi-use building, comprising the entire block bounded by Lexington Avenue, East 59th Street, Third Avenue and East 58th Street in Manhattan. The building contains 889,000 and 174,000 net rentable square feet of office and retail space, as well as 248,000 square feet of residential space consisting of 105 condominium units which were successfully sold. Bloomberg, L.P. occupies all of the office space. The Home Depot (83,000 square feet), The Container Store (34,000 square feet) and Hennes & Mauritz (27,000 square feet) are the principal retail tenants.

The office portion is encumbered by a mortgage loan with a balance of $500,000,000. This interest only loan is at LIBOR plus .90% (2.38%) and matures on June 2020, with 4 one year extension options. Management wisely purchased an interest rate cap at a rate of 6%. The retail portion is encumbered by a mortgage loan with a balance of $350,000,000. This interest only loan is at LIBOR plus 1.40% (2.78%) and matures in August 2020, with 2 one year extension options. Construction on the building was completed in 2003 and it is carried at its book value of $442,789,000 net of depreciation of $154,956,000. These are cheap loans with the lender feeling very secure. It would be wise to say that the building is worth far in excess of its carrying value and substantially more than the total loans of $850,000,000.

As a matter of interest, the world famous restaurant, Le Cirque, went bankrupt and its lease by Court stipulation was terminated on January 5, 2018. The restaurant was paying $1,200,000 annually for 13,000 square feet. As a result Alexander's accelerated the depreciation for tenant improvements, taking a loss of $2,650,000 for 2017 and an additional $130,000 in the first quarter of 2018.

As of December 31, 2017, the office space was 100% rented at $115.33/sq. ft. and the retail space 99% rented at $181.72/sq. ft.

Rego Park

Rego Park I is a 343,000 square foot shopping center located on Queens Boulevard and 63rd Road in Queens, New York. The center is anchored by a 195,000 square foot Sears department store, a 50,000 square foot Burlington Coat Factory, a 46,000 square foot Bed Bath & Beyond and a 36,000 square foot Marshalls. On April 4, 2017, Sears closed its store. Annual revenue from Sears is approximately $10,600,000 under the lease which expires in March 2021. In its 2016 annual report on Form 10-K, Sears indicated that substantial doubt exists related to its ability to continue as a going concern. A mortgage of $78,246,000 was fully cash collateralized and was due on March 2018. There is a parking deck for 1,241 cars that provides for paid parking. Sears had filed a lawsuit for $4,000,000 against Alexanders contending non-compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act but in the course of litigation the maximum exposure has been reduced to $650,000. It has a carrying value of $63,990,000 after depreciation of $33,073,000, which based on the mortgage, seems to be substantially below market value.

Rego Park II is a 609,000 square foot shopping center, adjacent to Rego Park I. The center is anchored by a 145,000 square foot Costco, a 135,000 square foot Century 21 and a 133,000 square foot Kohl's. In addition, 47,000 square feet is leased to Toys “R” Us/Babies “R” Us, a 1/3 affiliate of Vornado. On September 18, 2017, Toys filed for Chapter 11 Relief. It has a first mortgage loan balance of $256,194,000 which bears interest at LIBOR plus 1.85% (3.42%) and matures in November 2018. On July 28, 2017 Alexanders invested $200,000,000 to participate in the loan and was entitled to receive interest at LIBOR plus 1.60% (3.17%). Toys was paying $2,600,000 annually with Alexander's stuck with $694,000 in tenant improvements, $257,000 in unamortized deferred leasing costs and $544,000 in receivables from the straight lining of rent. It has a carrying value of $393,484,000 with $83,963,000 in accumulated depreciation.

The Alexander apartment tower, located above Rego Park II, contains 312 apartments aggregating 255,000 square feet and was 94.6% leased as of December 31, 2017.

Rego Park III is a 140,000 square foot undeveloped land parcel adjacent to Rego Park II, at the intersection of Junction Boulevard and Horace Harding Service Road. It has a carrying value of $4,519,000 after accumulated depreciation of $228,000.

There is little question that Alexanders will be taking a hit on Sears and Toys “R” Us but they will recover as the shopping center is in a densely populated part of Queens and will continue to be utilized. They will be able to find new tenants and the setback will only be temporary.

Management and Change

I am loathe to speak about age as I am 71 and have been the subject of age discrimination. The young have greater flexibility and each new generation brings different approaches. There may be changes in the future as the Board is old. The following are the ages of the Board members:

David Mandelbaum 80

Arthur Sonnenblick 86

Richard West 80

Steven Roth 76 Chairman of Vornado and president of Alexander's

Wendy Silverstein 57

Thomas DeBenedetto 68

Russell Wight, Jr. 78

I am familiar with the youngest member, Wendy Silverstein and she is an extremely competent person. She has run New York Reit (NYSE:NYRT) for the past several years and has supervised its liquidation. At present the only remaining asset of NYRT is a 52% interest in World Wide Plaza on Eighth Avenue, which has Cravath, Swain and Moore, a prestigious and substantial law firm as its prime tenant as well as Nomura International. Ms. Silverstein recently sold a 48% interest in the building to a group including SL Green (NYSE:SLG), one of the largest owners of office buildings in Manhattan. In its recent annual report, SL Green proudly spoke about its acquisition of such a fine property. I suspect she may be the next person to run Alexander's.

Valuation

I believe the bulk of the value is in 713 Lexington Avenue, with which the Bloomberg lease is like a bond with the lease escalations and the retail tenants providing inflation protection and moderate growth. The Rego Park shopping center will stabilize and there will be new and better tenants. They do have a substantial cash war chest to attract new tenants and start construction on Rego Park III. The Chairman's message in the latest Vornado annual report describes the price of VNO as being stupidly cheap and that applies doubly to ALX. I have focused on the valuation of 713 Lexington Avenue as that is the principal asset. It is also an entire square block, fully and newly constructed in a prime part of Manhattan, with excellent tenants. Properties like this are few and far between.

I have based my valuation spectrum on the present yields of similar REITS. I have used Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), SL Green (SLG), Vornado, Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) and Taubman Centers (TCO). Based upon its present dividend of $18 annually, I have placed the fair value of Alexanders in a range of 3% to 4.5%, which works out to the following share price targets:

3.0% $600

3.5% $514

4.0% $450

4.5% $400

I am prepared to simply sit, collect my dividend and wait. I do not see any rapid change or movement and it gives me a sense of security. Value wins out over time and Alexander's surely represents value. If you are in New York, go see the properties.

