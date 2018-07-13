Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Partner, Merger, Ex-USA Deal Or Co-Promotion?

A group of only 6 investors was present at the annual meeting. I was one of them.

On June 12 the company hosted its annual meeting and early indications were given about what the possible outcome of such strategic review might be.

Investors in Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) should be encouraged that the first roots of a turnaround are beginning to show in the stock. At least it seems that shorts are beginning to at least pare their short exposure in the name ahead of what could be a period of significant catalysts in the next 30 days. This article will provide the freshest information available to investors provided by management at the annual meeting. It seems from the answers provided by management a co-promotion deal along with an Ex-USA deal is on the works or at least the preferred route by management. It's my own impression someone has approached them for a merger as well.

Based on the answers provided by management, investors who are underwater or investors waiting on the sidelines should consider starting or adding to their position. Few times companies telegraph their moves ahead of time - But it seems at least shorts got the message and are starting to cover. Investors should use the upside momentum to buy and force even more short covering in the days to come. Shorts will most likely continue to reduce their exposure ahead of the August 9th event which was presented as a timeline to provide a business strategic update.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Annual Meeting

I was present at the annual meeting along with another 5 retail investors. My job at the annual meeting was to present the questions of an open-sourced document that the Synergy Activist Group had for management as well as its concerns. At the time of the annual meeting, the retail activist group had a total of 904 members and shortly after the meeting it grew to over 1,000 members.

The meeting lasted for about an hour of which about 50 minutes were dedicated to a Q&A session between the management team and board of directors and the 6 retails investors.

I will summarize the questions (the headers in black) presented to management and the essence of the answers provided as well. I took extensive notes to the best of my ability and I have taken a significant amount of time going back with fellow investors who were present at the meeting to gather all the facts together as recording devices were not allowed at the meeting. So take everything you read here as a summary of what management presented and not as a word for word transcript. My own comments will be in parentheses.

Q. How do we move forward with a salesforce so small?

CEO Troy Hamilton: When Synergy launched Trulance we focused our effort on the 25,000 most active physicians who prescribe 70% of all GI prescriptions. Our salesforce was integrated with the hope that each sales representative would target 100 physicians.

We are constantly compared to the Linzess Launch but that comparison can't be made and it isn't fair to make because of the following reasons.

When Linzess launched 5 years ago it was a completely different managed care environment. The market has completely turned in favor of PBM's. Linzess launched with 1,500 representatives vs. our 250 representatives. Trulance launched with only 1 indication vs Linzess who launched with 2 indications. When Linzess launched there were no new to market blocks. Given how concentrated the market is where 25,000 physicians prescribe 70% of GI-related prescriptions it made sense for us to launch smaller.

Going forward we will like to look at co-promotion. We would like to be able to reach more primary care physicians. Ironwood is now promoting Linzess with a 2,000 representatives salesforce and Takeda has 3,700 representatives salesforce. So we would like to find a partner to help us reach more primary care physicians.

As an example of what we are looking at let's suppose that there's a pharmaceutical company out there who has a 1,000 salesforce but they are not going to launch their product for another 1.5 to 2 years. We would like to approach them and inquire whether they would be willing to provide their salesforce while they wait to launch their product.

(I will make a pause here and explain the rationale behind a 1.5 to a 2-year partnership with a partner who has a product who is about to launch. Many wonder why would any larger pharmaceutical company agree to promote a different product than theirs especially if they are 2 years away from launching. The reason is two-fold: Cost of inactive salesforce and relationships with doctors. The most challenging thing for sales representatives is to develop a trust relationship with doctors. By starting with a different product they would basically acquire a 1.5 to 2-year headstart ahead of their own launch. Finally, a salesforce cost is usually amortized among a portfolio of products. Having an additional product on their portfolio would help the larger pharmaceutical company reduce their own costs. Again this was just an example given by the company.)

Q. Why have insiders not purchased any shares?

Troy Hamilton: There are multiple reasons why insiders could not be buying shares. The first and most important is that insiders have access to insider information. Without going into details, if insiders had information in regards to strategic opportunities they can't purchase shares until such opportunities are consummated. Also, there could be personal factors affecting each individual that doesn't allow them to buy shares.

Q. What short-term opportunities are available?

Troy Hamilton: When we talk about strategic opportunities we talk about both short term and long term opportunities. Examples of those opportunities are co-promotions, Ex-USA deals, partnerships, and M&A.

In the short term and based on our current strategy most of our opportunities are around managed care. As mentioned earlier the managed care environment has significantly changed. When Linzess launched you could offer a 3-5% rebate to the PBM and be automatically added to a preferred formulary. We believe we can be more aggressive in the managed care environment and have some significant wins. We are having discussions with Aetna and with Cigna and we believe there are significant opportunities for us in the managed care environment. We mentioned on the Q1 conference call that we brought an industry veteran Bob Gilkin aboard to help us negotiate with payers.

One of the things we are having to deal the most at the moment is with prior authorizations. To that extent, we have a major push-through program with CoverMyMeds which started in May that will really help us going forward and create short-term value.

(CoverMyMeds deals with pushing Rx's through. Doctors don't like spending time on the phone with insurance companies trying to get approvals. To that extent, CoverMyMeds is a great help because they help do all the dirty work behind every approval. This is a significant win for Synergy and it should really help push Rx's through in the second half of the year.)

Q. Do we expect any changes in the current year for insurance coverage?

Synergy Management: There's potential for some one-off wins on the commercial side and on Medicare Part D. Again, Medicare Part D has also gone through significant changes in the last 5 years vs when Linzess launched. As we are negotiating our access to 2019 formularies there are opportunities for us to gain "early access" to their formularies. Such early access might work by having a transition 3 or 4 months before the end of the year to the 2019 formulary. We can't guarantee that we will have such wins but we will definitely work to that extent. We will have a clearer picture by the end of July/August.

In the near term, most of our opportunities are in regional front vs the national front. For example, we mentioned that in the Midwest we were able to secure a deal with Caremark CVS where we got an exclusivity agreement for 2 million lives. That's something that came as a result of a previous relationship our new market access team had. We will continue to push for 2018 wins and CoverMyMeds which started in May will be a significant piece of our strategy going forward.

We have done a great deal of progress in 14 months. We have over 70% commercial access and over 91% access on managed Medicaid.

Changing the subject - Back to the short interest

I will stop my narration of the annual meeting and go back to the short interest. The short interest on 6/19/18 was 62,939,216 and on 6/29/18 it dropped to 54,868,105 so a net decrease of 8,071,111. This is the largest decrease in over a year in the short interest of the stock over a two week period.

SGYP

data by

YCharts

Summary

There's big potential for shares of Synergy over the next 2 months. The company has already telegraphed that they are looking at opportunities for ex-USA deals, partnerships, co-promotions and even M&A and expects to provide an update on or before August 9th. As mentioned at the beginning, it seems that a co-promotion along with an Ex-USA deal will be the route preferred by management. But I believe such outcome will depend on whether a possible merger fails.

Any significant news over the next 30 days could catapult the stock back to the 3-4 range. This is the time to buy the stock and capitalize on the short interest which will help add fuel to any rally. The risk-reward ratio is very favorable. I estimate a 20% downside risk on less than favorable news on August 9th vs a 50% to 100% upside on the favorable news.

For a broader coverage of the risks associated with the shares please visit my article: Exodus in Institutional Ownership.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP, VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Consult an investment advisor before placing any trades. The risks associated with investing in securities include but are not limited to total loss of capital.