International Economic Week In Review For July 9-13

The drama in the UK related to Brexit escalated. Two of Teresa May's cabinet members resigned after it was revealed that May was attempting a "soft Brexit" which would theoretically allow the UK some access to the EU common market. The withdrawing parties were both members of the "hard Brexit" contingent; each felt that May's plan was a betrayal of the voter's will. It should also be noted that the EU has yet to sign off on May's plan. It's doubtful they will; throughout negotiations, the UK has attempted a "have your cake and eat it, too" strategy, where they "withdraw" from the common market yet still have some access to the region. The EU won't let this happen; instead, they will insist that leaving the trade union means the departing parties lose access to the market.

In other economic news, the 3-month rolling average of UK GDP growth increased .2% in the three months to May. Service sector growth was responsible for all the increase; construction, production, and agricultural all subtracted from growth. UK GDP increased .3% on an M/M basis. The index of production was off .6% on a rolling 3-month basis but was up 1.8% Y/Y. There is a chart of the data from the report:

The general uptrend remains intact, but there is still recent weakness.

Manufacturing has weakened of late.

The index has lost a little more than half the ground it gained in 2017.

While there was no hard news from the EU, ECB president Draghi gave a speech that offered the following assessment of the EU economy:

The euro area economy grew by 0.4% during the first quarter of 2018, marking five years of continued economic expansion. Underlying economic fundamentals remain solid, notwithstanding some moderation in growth at the beginning of the year. The labour market has improved notably over recent years. Employment has risen by 8.4 million since mid-2013 and is growing in nearly all euro area countries. The unemployment rate stood at 8.4% in May, its lowest level since December 2008, and labour force participation now stands at an all-time high. According to the Eurostat flash estimate, headline inflation increased to 2.0% in June from 1.9% in May, reflecting higher rates of energy and food inflation. Excluding these more volatile items, inflation decreased from 1.1% in May to 1.0% in June. As the economy continues to grow and slack is absorbed, supporting rising wages, underlying inflation is expected to pick up. Recent wage agreements in several countries point to a continuation of these favourable dynamics.

As of this week, the ECB will phase out all asset purchases by the end of the year.

The Bank of Canada raised rates 25 basis points. They also released their latest Monetary Policy Report which contained an upbeat assessment of the Canadian economy. The bank is projecting that the primary source of growth will shift from households to business. Consumer spending will slow as interest rates rise and banks implement tougher mortgage underwriting standards. Business investment will increase as capacity is strained and the continued difficulty in finding qualified workers intensifies. The bank is already seeing the above scenario play out in the data: household credit growth has slowed from 6% to 4% of the last year and business spending on software, equipment, and overall research has increased. The big issue hanging over all of this, however, is the trade issue with the US. Should the trade war escalate, all bets could be off.

Overall, the general tenor of the data and news is positive. We're not seeing any negative impact from the escalating trade situation. But news of concern about the tariffs continues to be reported; both central bankers and business leaders are growing concerned about the potential fall-out from this situation. Going forward, this is the main threat to the current global expansion.

