This Cannabis Stock Isn't Just Smoke And Mirrors

Along with conducting my research, I got to speak to Paul Smithers, President and CEO of Innovative Industrial Properties, to see what he had to say about the company and the industry.

The US cannabis market is poised to grow by a considerable rate over the next few years. Many investors have been looking for ways to cash in on the developing market, but there are few US pure-plays available for investors to consider outside of OTC markets or companies with sky-high earnings multiples. In the article, I go through an analysis of Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) to examine this newly introduced REIT that is providing capital and industrial grow spaces to US cannabis growers. As I get into later on in the article, cannabis growers in the US find difficulty in securing financing for growth and expansion since cannabis still remains illegal on a federal level. IIPR fills in some of the demand for financing since it provides these growers with the capital they need through their lease-back solutions.

IIPR has doubled in price since their IPO, yields a 2.83% dividend, is debt free, and is the only publicly traded US company that provides this type of real estate. Because of these reasons and a few others I mention in the article, IIPR is my number one pick for investors looking for relatively safer exposure into the growing US cannabis market.

Along with the macro-look into the US cannabis market and company analysis, I also got to sit down with IIPR's President and CEO, Paul Smithers, in a recorded phone interview to ask him some posing questions about the company and the industry in general. I hope to post a full transcript of our conversation in a subsequent article.

It's that time again, ladies and gentlemen. Interest in investing in cannabis is back in the spotlight, and Google searches for "investing in marijuana" and "public cannabis companies" are up. This has led to a new flurry of investment articles being published in the cannabis industry, and I'm here to jump on the bandwagon. Unlike a lot of these articles, I'll be avoiding the pink sheets and instead be looking at a part of the industry that has been largely overlooked by individual investors - the real estate required for all of this cultivation and production.

Currently, cannabis consumption remains illegal on a federal level, but 30 states have approved medical use cannabis for patients with qualifying illnesses who get a proper medical cannabis license from their physician. Qualifying illnesses can include a myriad of medical conditions like cancer, glaucoma, HIV/AIDs, pain, nausea, seizures, muscle spasms, PTSD, migraines, arthritis, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, lupus, residual limb pain, spinal cord injuries, inflammatory bowels, terminal illness, epilepsy, and many others. With just the 30 current legalized states, it's estimated that over 1% of the country holds a medical cannabis license with more being added every day. Over 90% of US adults support medical cannabis use for people who are referred by their physicians. With growing consensus and support on the issue, time is ripe for this high-flying industry.

A report from ArcView Group estimates that the US medical cannabis industry will grow by at least a 28% CAGR to hit $24.5 billion in annual revenue by 2021. As more states and markets open up, this number could increase dramatically.

Sadly, the current situation is still difficult for companies trying to operate in the space since the use of cannabis remains illegal federally with cannabis still categorized under Schedule 1 by the US government, which puts it in the same setting as heroin, LSD, and cocaine. Drugs such as meth, opioids, and morphine carry a lesser categorization by being classified as Schedule 2. Anyone familiar with cannabis and its benefits can tell you how ridiculous this current stigma around the plant is, but regardless, this remains the federal stance. Because of this damnation of the drug by the US government, many businesses have limited access to capital as banks and larger institutional investors avoid the space under fear of legal repercussions. These companies also suffer from being forced to operate in all cash as they often have difficulty in finding banks that will work with them. This makes them a target for thieves who know they keep a large amount of cash on the premises. Because of this risk, additional and very costly security is needed to operate such a business. These companies also tend to miss out on many of the business tax deductions and some sources have reported that cannabis companies have paid up to 90% of profits in taxes.

There's definitely a lot of investor interest in the industry, but many have decided to stay on the sidelines waiting for an okay by the government. Thankfully, on top of the states that have legalized medical and recreational use cannabis, some countries, including two of our North American neighbors, have decided to legalize the substance in some fashion or another, potentially giving policymakers a deep look into the consequences and benefits of doing so. These "test cases" so far are Mexico, Uruguay, and recently Canada.

According to Vice News, Uruguay, with a population of only 3.5 million, was the first country to legalize cannabis on a national level. The country only allows cannabis sales to citizens (no tourists) at select pharmacies and sets a limit on the amount an individual can purchase each month. Only two companies have received licenses from the government to produce cannabis, which has created an immense supply constraint. Many in the country feared security issues and an increase in violence, but so far, none of that has been seen which is promising, but this system appears to be drastically different from what we're seeing in the US markets, so it hasn't yielded any relevant breakthroughs for the study of how national cannabis legalization affects a country.

With Uruguay still being a smaller country, the few producers and companies in the cannabis industry still have limited access to capital as large foreign investment banks have steered clear as cannabis remains illegal in their respective countries. Recently, Canada legalized cannabis on a national level, which could allow Canadian banks an opportunity to be the first large institutions to invest in the space in Uruguay and at home. With Canada's new ruling, we'll also get a glimpse into the effects of national legalization for a country much more similar to the US, as well as be able to witness how well cannabis companies in the country can scale on a national level.

Many proponents of the benefits of cannabis would argue that industrialization of the substance would be abhorred, that it will take the "natural beauty" of the product away. They would probably rather see the decriminalization of cannabis instead of legalization, however, I argue that aside from the large tax revenue potential, consumers can benefit from a more regulated environment with consumer health and protection in mind. Consumers may also benefit from potentially lower prices as larger operations will be able to produce cannabis on a cheaper margin than small-scale producers.

These large-scale, industrialized grow operations are what I'd like to focus on in the space for now. More specifically, the focus will be on the companies that provide the critical real estate that these businesses need to meet the rapidly increasing customer demand for clean, high-quality medical cannabis.

Innovative Industrial Properties is the first and the only US publicly traded real estate operator that provides industrial spaces for large cannabis companies. IIPR operates as a real estate investment trust and trades on the NYSE after going public at the tail-end of 2016. The company provides real estate to well-capitalized, established cannabis growers through their lease-back solution strategy. Their strategy allows them to buy a facility directly from the grower that will then in-turn become the tenant. The tenant then has a chance, with this freed up capital, to redeploy that money back into their operations and expansion initiatives. This provides these companies a financing solution when usual routes are still unwilling to work with them. Outside of companies like IIPR, the limited options growers have for acquiring additional capital are private debt and equity, but since that generally entails some degree of dilution in current equity and ownership, IIPR's solution of a sale lease-back partnership is a much more viable option.

With the likelihood of market thinning in more mainstream markets, IIPR currently looks to partner with established, reliable, and legally operating producers in markets that are much less saturated with only a few licensed growers. Mr. Paul Smithers, President, and CEO of the company explained to me in our conversation that the company tends to "gravitate to states where the cultivation licenses are limited and are typically awarded to the best-qualified applicants. For example, New York initially awarded only 5 licenses and has added an additional 5 for a total of only 10 licenses. Pennsylvania awarded only 25, Maryland awarded only 20, and Minnesota awarded only 2, so you see those are the states that we tend to gravitate towards".

When looking for operating partnerships the company also examines metrics such as quality and depth of management, track record of the company, capitalization, compliance with state laws and regulations, historical and projected financials, population of the state they operate in, the general view of the public about medical cannabis use, and the support of the state's medical cannabis program by the governor and other important policymakers.

IIPR's portfolio and their facilities

Many people don't realize that industrial cannabis cultivation and production facilities are extremely similar to modern pharmaceutical facilities and have to concede to numerous and stringent regulatory codes and conditions. The facilities that IIPR operates are sterile and fully contained to ensure optimal health and welfare of the plants as well as to prevent any outside contamination. These facilities are equipped with sophisticated lab spaces where plant genetics are developed along with various plant strains. The facilities are also highly secured and protected with 24/7 camera surveillance over every square foot of the property in addition to numerous security personnel. The HVAC, irrigation, and lighting systems are very advanced and are coordinated by a sophisticated software program that maximizes plant growth. This all sounds expensive to maintain and operate, but with all of IIPR's leases being triple-net, the tenants are fully responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of these highly advanced and required features.

The company currently owns and operates 8 properties in six states which are New York, Maryland, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Minnesota. In total, IIPR leases approximately 815,000 square feet of industrial facilities to some of the top producers in the industry. Naturally, with a lease-back strategy of purchasing the facilities directly from the tenant that will occupy that space, IIPR's properties are 100% leased. These leases provide, in aggregate, an initial yield on investment of approximately 15% with annual rental escalations ranging from 3.25% to 4% and a minimum of 15-year initial lease terms (all having the option of two or three five-year extensions). These facilities range in size from 20,000 square feet to 360,000 square feet with their Arizona facility.

As mentioned before, IIPR partners with established and legally operating companies in medical use markets. Below I briefly discuss IIPR's current partners/tenants:

The Pharm/Sunday Goods (AZ)

The Pharm operates in Arizona and has one of the largest, high-tech grow operations in the US. The company markets its products through its consumer goods brand, Sunday Goods. The Pharm/Sunday Goods produces a variety of products from dry flowers, edibles, and even topical creams to ensure a well-diversified patient choice for how they decide to personally medicate. The company, in addition to physical store presence in 34 locations across Arizona, offers online deliveries to medical cannabis patients in 50 zip codes across the state.

Holistic Industries (MD)

Founded in 2014, Holistic Industries was the first cultivation center to open in the Washington D.C. area and one of the first to bring medical use CBD to the market. The company operates in four states and D.C., but only partners with IIPR for their Maryland facility. Holistic's Maryland team boasts an all-star cast of business partners and advisors, including Donald Wilson, former dean of the University of Maryland Medical School, Vince Canales, head of the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police, Nelson Sabatini, former Maryland State Secretary of Health, and Gerard Evans, Maryland's most effective and highest paid lobbyist.

PharmaCann (MA, NY)

Founded in 2014, PharmaCann has become one of the largest vertically-integrated and unified medical cannabis companies in the US. The company operates in multiple states with a portfolio of 160 professionals, 8 dispensaries, and 3 cultivation sites. PharmaCann's New York cultivation facility received the highest awarded license from the state which means out of the 43 applicants and only 10 license-awarded facilities, PharmaCann's was the best.

Vireo Health (MN, NY, PA)

Vireo Health is a physician-led company that provides high-quality medical use cannabis through four vertically integrated, seed-to-sale subsidiaries - Vireo Health of New York, Minnesota Medical Solutions, MaryMed, and Pennsylvania Medical Solutions. The company's founder, Kyle Kingsley, MD, is a board-certified emergency medicine physician. Initially, a skeptic of medical use cannabis, Mr. Kingsley changed his view after seeing first-hand the inspirational stories of numerous patients, especially critically injured and mentally scarred war veterans.

Management: a wise horse in new shoes

With the company only being incorporated less than two years ago and the medical cannabis industry still in its infant stages, it's easy to assume that IIPR's management lacks true experience. Under the surface, though, you'll see that a majority of leadership is from BioMed Realty Trust, which was founded in 2004 and is the leading provider of real estate solutions to the life sciences community. Prior to its acquisition by Blackstone for $23.75 per share, or $8 billion (a 25% premium to the price at the time the deal was leaked), the company was traded publicly on the NYSE under the ticker BMR.

Alumni from BioMed at IIPR include Alan Gold, the Executive Chairman, Catherine Hastings, CFO, Brian Wolfe, General Counsel and Vice President, Ben Regin, Director of Investments, Andy Bui, Controller, and Gary Kreitzer, Vice Chairman.

This depth in management in the medical sciences real estate sector truly shows how serious and dedicated the management team is to providing medical-grade, sterile environments to this new medical sub-industry of cannabis cultivation. In my conversation with Mr. Smithers about how the teams experience at BioMed has helped in the success of the new company, he said,

"There are certainly similarities between BMR and our company and the life sciences and medical cannabis sectors in general. Both sectors have unique tenant bases with highly specialized real estate needs, with medical cannabis growers having many of the same requirements as pharmaceutical spaces."

He also added that,

"Another significant benefit for our company is the tenant underwriting skills the BMR team perfected while at BMR. [These skills] transition nicely when evaluating prospective medical cannabis tenants."

IIPR price movement and distributions

Since going public in December 2016, the price of the company's stock has doubled, and the dividend has been raised by 67%. Year to date, the company is down a little over 1% but only because of a retracement from December 2017's meteoric rise of almost 94% gain in one month. The stock is up over 50% since February's downturn, outperforming the S&P considerably in the same time period.

The common stock of the company currently yields an annual distribution of $1.00, which is paid quarterly. Roughly, the dividend comes out to around a 2.83% annual yield, which is 3 basis points under the current US 10-year and 24 basis points above the current US 2-year (at the time of writing this article). The company also offers a preferred stock option (Preferred Ticker: IIPR-PA) for investors looking for less volatility. The preferred stock, at a face value of $25 per share yields 9% with $2.25 in annual distributions. The preferred shares are currently trading around $28.40 in the secondary markets giving the investor an annual yield of a little under 8%.

Financials and growth

The company is still in its beginning stages and currently has a market capitalization of around a quarter of a billion dollars. IIPR reported in 1Q18 a quarterly FFO of $0.18 per share and a quarterly diluted AFFO of $0.23 per share. This puts them at nose-bleed annualized price multiples of around 50x price/FFO and 37x price AFFO. This seems high but when you consider that they've raised quarterly FFO by over $0.31 from their reported FFO/share of $(0.13) for 1Q17 and quarterly diluted AFFO/share by $0.13 from $0.10 for 1Q17 then their forward multiples aren't that high. Even if the company raises quarterly FFO and AFFO by only half of what they did from 1Q17 to 1Q18, then you're still looking at forward price multiples of under 30x, which is at the very low-end of cannabis-related stocks.

Based off of reported figures for 1Q18, the company currently operates on an approximate 35% net income margin with steady and consistent annual rental revenues of $14-15 million from current properties. All of these properties come with leases of a minimum of 15 years with an aggregate ROI of the properties at 15%. By using back-of-the-napkin-calculations, the current average payback period for IIPR's investments is roughly 7.4 years with the majority of initial investment payback occurring between 2022 and 2024.

Growth will come from a variety of factors, including new acquisitions and partnerships, lease extensions, increase in property values, and other avenues. The company is already actively pursuing new opportunities in several states, including Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan, and Florida. In total, the company is in various stages of reviewing approximately $100 million of potential properties for acquisition.

IIPR is well positioned for further acquisition deals and partnerships. Over the last year, the company has increased cash reserves by 250% and raised an additional $80 million in capital. On top of that, the company is 100% debt free. Yes, I'll repeat that, IIPR is 100% debt free.

Risks

There are three main risks that I'd like to point out, although none of them turn me off of the stock - current US laws, payout ratio, and Canada.

Current US law

As progressive of a time as it is right now, cannabis, whether for medical or recreational use remains illegal on a federal level in the US. Even though the last two administrations have largely left legal cannabis companies alone, all of these businesses have been technically illegal. Recently, President Trump parted ways with Attorney General Sessions on the issue and said that he would likely back a Senate bill that would leave cannabis laws up to the state, but as anyone can tell you, the President's actions day-to-day are unreliable, and he could wake up tomorrow and tweet about how all of the cannabis companies in the US are "evil" and "not good". Thankfully, as investor sentiments and public opinion continue to favor national legalization or at least state-by-state legalization, this risk is somewhat diminished for now.

Payout ratio

The distribution yield currently is 109% of 1Q18 reported quarterly diluted AFFO ($0.25 quarterly dividend and $0.23 reported quarterly AFFO). This number is not too concerning for REITs, but in the long-run, this ratio is unsustainable without one of the two factors, the dividend or AFFO, changing. This doesn't really worry me for the time being especially with rapidly improving financials for the company, their appetite for more properties, the steady increase in annual revenues, a projected 28% CAGR in the industry, and the relative "double moat" that IIPR carries by being the only operator in the space and only partnering with companies in markets with high barriers to entry (Buffet would be proud).

Oh, Canada

The last risk on my mind with IIPR is Canada, that beautiful, progressive, and pesky nation. With Canada deciding to legalize cannabis on a national level I worried that IIPR could be affected in two ways: 1) capital flight from investors as their money leaves the states to invest in legal Canadian businesses, and 2) large Canadian banks and institutions feeling more confident about investing in cannabis without fear of legal repercussions, which would create a new competitor for IIPR in being a source of capital. From my discussion with Mr. Smithers, I addressed these two concerns and his response was pretty reassuring,

"We still see incredible interest and enthusiasm in the US market. We alluded to this with the industry projections of public support for cannabis in general. The US also remains the largest component of the legal cannabis market so although investors may be excited about the opportunities in Canada we continue to see significant demand for domestic opportunities. The national legalization in Canada has shown great momentum for the entire industry, and although legal in Canada, to own real estate assets in the US would still be considered unlawful under US federal law. Because of this, we will still likely see hesitancy from many institutional banks to provide financing."

Conclusion

IIPR provides investors with excellent exposure to the cannabis industry in a unique way. With the high potential for future price growth and a comparable yield to treasuries, this is the number one company I recommend for anyone wanting to gain early-day exposure to the US medical cannabis industry. This company has forward price multiples at the low end of the spectrum for cannabis-related stocks, provides a dividend with a history of increases, is debt free, has a fixed long-term revenue stream, and is traded on a major exchange. For more risk-averse investors, they also offer a 9% yielding preferred stock currently available in the secondary market with a yield of just shy of 8%.

As this space grows and matures, the large-scale industrial producers will be the clear winners by their ability to offer the highest-grade cannabis for the lowest possible price, and IIPR will be right there along the way.

