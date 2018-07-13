Commodities Recap For The Week Of July 13, 2018

Sugar falls towards the bottom of its trading range and settles below 11 cents per pound on Friday.

Grains all post losses after the USDA’s WASDE report on Thursday on the back of trade disputes.

The story of this week:

Commodities move lower on increasing trade tensions

Commodities prices fell, with few exceptions over the second week of July. The trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the world's leading raw materials consumer, continue to threaten the global economy if the situation continues to deteriorate. This past week, crude oil became the latest victim of trade as the price dropped from over $75 last week to lows of $69.23 on Thursday, before recovering to the $71 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract on the close on Friday. Meanwhile, natural gas futures also moved lower on the week and settled at the bottom end of its trading range and at the lowest price on the August futures contract since early May.

Gold quietly dropped 30 cents below its December 2017 low at $1236.50 per ounce on Friday which was a marginal move below its critical technical support level. While the price only dipped 30 cents below last December's bottom, the move marks a lower low in the gold futures market on the weekly chart for the first time since December 2015. Silver also moved to a new low for 2018 during the week.

Copper, which had been in a bull market since January 2016, dropped to its lowest price since July 2017 at $2.7170 per pound on Wednesday and closed the week below the $2.78 level. Grains all posted significant losses on the week after the USDA released its July WASDE report on Thursday. Soybeans continue to lead the charge on the downside. While stocks posted a gain on the week on the back of expectations over Q2 earnings, the only commodities that posted gains on the week were iron ore, the Baltic Index, cocoa, and cotton. FCOJ futures were virtually unchanged.

Commodities are on the front lines when it comes to tariffs, and the raw material prices continue to reflect the uncertainty of the situation between the U.S. and China.

Next week will start with President Trump's summit in Helsinki with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Highlights in commodities:

Gold posts a 1.16% loss on the week after trading to a low of $1236.20 on Friday

Silver moves 1.58% lower to a new low of 2018 since the last report

Platinum posts a 2.16% loss for the week and was trading at a $409 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium moves 1.56% lower on the week and settles just above $930 per ounce on the September futures contract

Copper drops 1.72% on the week as the red metal drops to below $2.72 per pound on the lows on the September COMEX futures contract

Iron ore up 0.94% on the week as steel remains ground zero for the tariffs issue

The BDI moves 1.24% higher since the last report

Rotterdam coal down 1.21% on the week in sympathy with oil and gas

Lumber posts a 3.27% loss on the week

August NYMEX crude oil moved 3.78% lower during the week- After trading to lows of $69.23 the energy commodity settles around the $71 level.

September Brent crude oil and moves 2.52% lower as the Brent premium declines

The premium for Brent over WTI in September closes the week at the $5.37 down $0.18 on the week

Gasoline moves 0.09% lower, and heating oil falls 1.61% since last week on August futures, as products outperform crude oil

The gasoline crack spread moves 18.63% higher while the heating oil crack gains 7.83% on August since last week's report- Higher crack spreads will support oil refining profits and could potentially support the price of oil

Natural gas moves 3.71% lower as the price approaches technical support at $2.727 per MMBtu. The EIA reports an injection of 51 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on July 6

Ethanol falls 2.37% on the week

Soybeans plunge 6.74% for the week on the back of President Trump's threat of $200 billion more tariffs on China and their retaliatory response

Corn moves 4.89% lower

CBOT wheat down 3.54% on the week. September KCBT wheat trading at a 5.25 cents discount under CBOT wheat, down by 3.00 cents from last week

Sugar down 4.78% on the week

Coffee down 3.68% since last week's report

Cocoa moves 1.95% higher on the week

Cotton moves 4.01% higher on the week on a bullish WASDE report

FCOJ futures rise just 0.03% on the week

Live cattle down 1.72% since last week

Feeder cattle move 0.97% lower since the previous report

Hog futures down 6.99% on the week

The September dollar index futures contract moves 0.78% higher on the week on a flight to quality

September long-Bonds trading at around 145-23 up 0-29 for the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,019 on Friday, July 13, up 563 points on the week. The VIX moves 1.25 lower and was trading at 12.26 on Friday. Earnings continues next week, stocks ignore trade as the major indices power higher

Bitcoin moves lower and settles the week around the $6,180.60 level down $393.11 or 5.98% since last week

Ethereum falls to $433.02 down 9.16% since the last report

Price changes for the week:

DBC closes the week at $17.03 per share, down 44 cents since last week's report on the continuation of trade issues.

DBC is the Invesco DB Commodity Tracking ETF which represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $3.01 billion and trades an average daily volume of 2.539 million shares.

