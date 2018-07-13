Broadcom: Long-Term Calls Look Appealing

While Broadcom is too risky for me to consider an investment in the shares, long-dated upside calls might provide appeal.

While I am not a big fan of the deal, just like many commentators, the $18 billion in value destroyed in response to the deal announcement seems like an overreaction.

Broadcom (AVGO) just cannot seem to control itself in the pursuit of more deals, after the company was so prominently involved in the pursuit of Qualcomm (QCOM) and thereby indirectly NXP Semiconductor (NXP), in what has become a very complicated process.

The timing and the target of the next deal surprises me, as Broadcom is willing to pay $18.9 billion to acquire CA Technologies (CA). Unlike Broadcom, which is really a semiconductor play, CA focuses more on IT software and solutions, as this deal seems to be more about broadening the capabilities of Broadcom going forward. Another rationale for the deal is the relative attractiveness of the more stable cash flows provided by CA, thereby giving Broadcom more ammunition to pursue other deals in the future.

The Deal

Investors in CA will obtain a nice 20% premium for their shares as they are eligible to tender their shares for $44.50 per share in cash. This values the company at $18.9 billion or half a billion less if we account for net cash balances held by CA.

Broadcom's high profile leader Hock Tan defends the deal by pointing out that this transaction marks a big step in creating one of the largest infrastructure technology companies. Tan, furthermore, praises the positioning of CA in a growing and fragmented infrastructure software market, with the mainframe and enterprise software adding to the so-called mission-critical technology of Broadcom. While the words of Mr. Tan are certainly very nice, it is evident that the real operating performance of CA in recent years has been anything but very impressive.

Pro-Forma Numbers

Broadcom is quick to add that the two businesses combined generate $23.9 billion in sales on an annual basis. The impressive number is the $11.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA which is expected to be generated on these revenues, translating into a 2.1 times leverage ratio at closing. Of course, this calculation excludes the Qualcomm deal, let alone a transaction with NXP.

CA generates $4.2 billion in revenues and $1.6 billion in EBITDA, as both its growth rate and margins are less than Broadcom is currently posting. The $18.4 billion deal tag values the operations at 4.4 times sales and 11.5 times EBITDA, that is before factoring in synergies. The question is if and how large synergies could be as these businesses have little direct overlap.

In comparison, Broadcom's 448 million outstanding shares represented a market value of $109 billion at $243 per share, levels at which shares were trading ahead of the deal. Including a net debt load of $9.4 billion, the enterprise value comes in at levels closer to $118 billion. That values the own business at 6 times stand-alone sales of $19.7 billion and a similar EBITDA multiple, with a stand-alone EBITDA coming in at $10 billion.

Following the drop, it sappers that Broadcom is paying a higher EBITDA multiple for arguably an inferior business with lower margins and slower growth than its own business, as investors are not buying the horizontal merger argument.

Another "hidden" rationale behind the deal could be the simple reason that Broadcom will acquire somewhat more stable cash flows with the deal, providing further fuel to pursue more deals going forward.

One small point of concern is that I see pro-forma net debt at about $28 billion which works down to a 2.4 times leverage ratio. The lower leverage ratio provided by Broadcom is undoubtedly the result of anticipation of retaining expected earnings between today and at the day of deal closure.

Very Disappointing Reaction

Shares of Broadcom dropped by $40 in response to the deal announcement, putting shares back towards the $200 mark. To put this 17-18% drop in the share price into perspective, the $18 billion decline in the market value is essentially the same as the entire purchase price of CA.

Investors are not happy with this surprise deal, the fact that it is moving beyond its core expertise, and the fact that it is buying a no/slow growth business, without potential for real synergies. All in all, it seems that the company is acquiring just for the sake of acquiring.

So, what drives this market reaction? We have to observe that even as shares of Qualcomm and NXP dropped a bit in response to the deal announcement, shares of these two (previous) targets have recovered already. This indicates that investors in Broadcom are really very disappointed with the deal as announced with CA.

Not Buying The Dip

I have looked at Broadcom in November of last year when it was looking to spent $130 billion to acquire Qualcomm, as that target managed to fend off Broadcom (for now). In fact, that deal did not even exclude Broadcom from targeting NXP as well, with Qualcomm at the time being engaged in a bidding process for NXP.

I applauded Broadcom, and I continue to do so for having made very savvy deals in recent years. This dealmaking, cheap leverage, and an upswing in the semiconductor market has created a great deal of shareholder value. I noted that the valuation looked very reasonable given this background and the (adjusted) earnings reported at the time.

Thoughts for concern were the discrepancy with GAAP earnings, and relative high leverage ratio in a cyclical industry, resulting in potential painful outcomes for investors if the cycle were to turn.

That created an oxymoron in which I would not dare to short this company, given its inspiring leadership, yet it could be the case that the company has been "lucky" as well in the past. I the latter is the case, a reversal of fortunes could result in a debt driven implosion of the firm as well in a bad outcome. for shareholders.

What Now?

Truth of the matter is that a 2 times leverage ratio still seems manageable, although investors always have to take into account that this is an M&A driven machine, as a mega deal can be announced out of the blue and can jack up leverage ratios to higher levels.

The company earned about $10 per share in non-GAAP earnings in the first two quarters of this year, with earnings trending at a rate of close to $20 per share. That is a bit too easy, as there are three major cost items excluded in the adjusted earnings: stock-based compensation, amortisation charges, and restructuring charges. One thing is certain: stock-based compensation is a real expense to shareholders and comes in at a rate close to $1.1 billion per annum, reducing the $20 annualised earnings per share number by about $2.50 per share. Feeling generous, I will leave the realistic adjustments at that.

That still leaves compelling earnings power of $17.50 per share for the stand-alone business, certainly as shares have fallen towards the $200 mark. While we see multiple compression in more industries, as we are "late" in the cycle, an 11-12 times realistic earnings multiples still looks relatively modest.

One crucial question is whether all of these deals can really create a coherent business which fosters a culture of innovation, collaboration, stability, and long-term growth, or whether these quick wins which can backfire in case of economic headwinds.

Taking A Smart Position?

Great leadership (in the past) and a low valuation can result in very profitable investments, yet the risks related to such strategy are very real as well. This relates to leverage, integration task, and the fact that this is a cyclical industry. All in all, the risks are too high for me as I see real risks to the principal value of the shares with this strategy in the future. At the same time, I recognise that shares could easily recover and move a lot higher as well.

Hence, I like to use or find some kind of optionality through long-term calls. The $300 call in early 2020 trades at a premium of just $6 and while this strike is 50% from the current stock price, it might offer a compelling risk-reward scenario.

For starters, the stock traded at nearly $300 towards the end of last year as a re-evaluation of the valuation could provide huge upside. After all, continued strength in the wider sector and potentially a market multiple of 18 times realistic earnings of $17.50 per share could yield a $315 valuation. If investors see signs of continued growth and like the deal a little more going forward, I see no reason why >$300 could not be seen by early 2020.

If this were to happen in the next 18 months, upside might be limited given the risk, with a potential return of 2.5 times the option premium at $315. Yet if the same multiple would be applied to $20 per share in adjusted earnings or even more in case of further earnings growth, such calls could provide for a +10 bagger. Given the limited option premium paid upfront and the lack of potential loss of principal, I will take such a bet anytime over the common shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AVGO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Have limited orders in for long dated upside calls.