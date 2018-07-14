The Hidden Jewel Behind This 15% Yield

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP), an LNG shipping company, has had several challenging quarters due to its vessels coming off contracts and being layed up/drydocked for mandatory surveys.

This has caused distribution coverage on its common units to fall from 1.47X in Q2 '17, all the way to just .3X in Q1 '18:

Management has maintained the $.5775 quarterly common unit payout, but trailing distribution coverage fell -55% over the past four quarters:

Mr. Market was not too pleased with GMLP's Q1 '18 earnings report and sent the price/unit down from ~$20.00 to ~$15.00 after the 5/31/18 earnings release and conference call.

Common Distributions:

With its price now at $15.33, GMLP's common yields 15.07%, but the Q1 '18 coverage of .30X and the trailing coverage of .59X would probably make most sailors go looking for another boat to climb aboard.

There's a very good chance that management will cut the common distribution. They commented upon this possibility on the Q1 '18 earnings call:

Sustainability of the current distribution will be contingent on a number of factors, including the accretive use of available cash, the timely closing of the Hilli Episeyo dropdown, commencement of the Atlantic FSRU charter, conclusion of a FSRU contract under discussion for the redeployment of our converted LNG carrier, the charter status and anticipated earnings from FSRU Igloo after first quarter 2019, and of course development in the shipping market. Further to that, we are also looking at debt restructuring to better match the remaining life of our asset. Achieving this will augment our liquidity and help our decision on the level of distributions going forward.

That's a lot of factors. They just announced on 7/12/18 that the Hilli Episeyo acquisition closed, which is a big deal for GMLP. It has an eight-year term and is expected to bring in ~$82M in annual EBITDA. At GMLP's trailing DCF/EBITDA ratio of ~49%, this would represent ~$10M in quarterly DCF, so Q3 '18 should look better, but still won't cover the present payout level of $45M/quarter.

The acquired interest in Hilli LLC represents the equivalent of 50% of the two liquefaction trains, out of a total of four that have been contracted to Perenco Cameroon SA and Société Nationale Des Hydrocarbures pursuant to a Liquefaction Tolling Agreement ("LTA") with an eight-year term, as well as a 5% interest in any future distributions generated by the currently uncontracted expansion capacity of Hilli Episeyo. The acquired interest will not be exposed to the oil linked pricing elements of the tolling fee under the LTA. (Source: GMLP site)

However, in Q1 '18, GMLP only generated $13.33M, but paid $45M in distributions, so an additional $10M in DCF still would have left them with a -$22M shortfall.

Why such a low DCF figure in Q1 '18?

Firstly, the contractual seasonal downtime for the FSRU Golar Igloo resulted in 55 days off hire. Secondly, substantially lower rates and levels of utilization were achieved in the LNG carrier spot market by the Golar Maria and Golar Mazo, whose long term charters expired on November 30, 2017 and December 29, 2017, respectively. Lower levels of utilization on these vessels during the quarter also contributed to an increase in voyage costs. Thirdly, having concluded its sub-charter with Golar LNG Limited ("Golar") on November 1, the LNG carrier Golar Grand traded for a full quarter at her reduced daily rate. (Source: GMLP site)

So, from Q2-Q4 '18, the Golar Igloo should be able to contribute to earnings again, until its current contract expires ~12/31/18, while the Golar Maria and the Golar Mazo will hopefully find work, but at a lower rate, in the spot market.

Management's original estimate for the Igloo: "The Partnership estimates that the Golar Igloo acquisition will generate annual contracted revenues, after deducting voyage, commission and operating expenses relating to the Golar Igloo, of $32.0 million to $34.0 million." (Source: GMLP site)

Assuming that the original estimate for net operating income for Golar Igloo, of $32.0 million to $34.0 million, is similar to its EBITDA - (the original estimate doesn't include depreciation and amortization), the Igloo may bring in ~$4M in DCF/quarter.

Q4 '18 FSRU DEAL - Management signed a deal earlier in 2018, for "a 15-year charter with an energy and logistics company for the provision of an FSRU in the Atlantic Basin (the "Atlantic Project"). The capital element of the charter rate will vary according to demand for regasification throughput but includes a cap and a floor that is expected to generate annual operating income before depreciation and amortization of between approximately $18 and $22 million. FSRU service is expected to commence during the fourth quarter of 2018 and a decision on which of the two available vessels will be selected is expected by the third quarter." (Source: GMLP site)

This FSRU deal could bring ~$2-3M/quarter, starting in Q4 '18.

We put together the following table, to get a rough idea of where GMLP's common distribution coverage may be headed in the balance of 2018.

These are very approximate figures and may very well be too conservative, but as management said on the Q1 call, it doesn't look like GMLP will get back to covering the current distribution amount by 1X in 2018. We added the ~$4M quarterly DCF from the Igloo to the Q1'18 base figure of $13.329M, for a base total of $17M in Q2-Q4 '18.

Looking forward into 2019, GMLP has four more vessels up for recontracting - the Spirit or the Freeze, the Igloo, the Mazo, and the Maria.

(Source: GMLP site)

However, there's the possibility that GMLP may acquire an additional percent of the Hilli Episeyo later in 2018, which could possibly bring in another ~$10M in quarterly DCF.

An analyst asked about this scenario on the earnings call: "Is it realistic to think that you could take the other 50% of Hilli in the second half of this year and help bridge that distribution coverage ratio gap as soon as the beginning of next year?" GMLP's new CEO Tienzo said: "We have the funding - the requisite funding to buy part of Hilli 2 and certainly that's an attractive investment for us." (Source: Q1 '18 earnings call)

Management commented on GMLP's liquidity on the Q1 '18 call: "The partnership has $218 million of cash and undrawn credit facilities available to invest in growth opportunities and to pay quarterly distributions." So, it's possible that they may subsidize the quarterly $.5775 distribution.

Preferred Distributions:

Fortunately, there's a solid income play hiding behind GMLP's gaudy 15% common yield.

GMLP also has a preferred distribution, the snappily-named Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Registered Units Series A, (GMLPP), which has much better coverage.

Although coverage has declined here too, these preferred units still had very strong 4.94X net income/distribution coverage in Q1 '18. To put that into perspective, anything in the ~1.2-1.5X range is considered to be strong coverage for common distributions in the high-yield shipping space.

In fact, if we look at the DCF/preferred distribution coverage for Q1 '18, it was even better, at 5.47X, in a very poor earnings quarter.

Another protective feature of these preferred units is that they're cumulative, meaning that Golar must pay preferred unitholders for any skipped distributions before paying common unitholders.

They also rank senior to the common units in a liquidation scenario.

These preferred units pay in a Feb./May/Aug./Nov. cycle and should go ex-dividend next ~8/7/18. However, unlike many other LP distributions, you get a 1099 at tax time - there's no K-1.

As a result of its election to be taxed as a corporation, Golar LNG Partners issues a US form 1099 to its registered unitholders, not a form K-1. (Source: GMLP site)

These units don't have a maturity date, but this table details the annualized yield to call date. You'd collect $8.20 in quarterly payouts before the call date, but since they're $.54 above the $25.00 call price, your net profit would be $7.66 if they get redeemed on the 10/31/22 call date. However, given that this date is over four years away, there's plenty of time to collect quarterly payouts and liquidate before the call date.

Risks:

As mentioned above, GMLP has four vessels which come off contract in 2019, so its cash flow could be impacted again by lower rates or a gap between redeployment of some of its vessels.

One factor in management's favor is that the LNG market continues to ramp up production, and demand also has kept growing, as new users increasingly adopt the FSRU model. This has caused spot rates to improve and may lead to better long-term rates in 2019.

(Source: GMLP site)

Financials:

Although its financial ratios have declined over the past four quarters, GMLP still has better ROA and ROE ratios than its peers in the LNG space and a comparable operating margin. It also has lower leverage on a trailing basis.

Debt and Liquidity:

These are the details of the Hilli Episeyo transaction, which has a 7.16 price/EBITDA ratio:

(Source: GMLP site)

Management calculates EBITDA leverage by annualizing the most recent quarter's figure, which puts it a higher 5.2X multiple. This figure should improve, as the Hilli Episeyo begins contributing to earnings.

(Source: GMLP site)

If you're sleeping too well at night and still interested in trying to trade GMLP, there are high-yield put-selling options available. Just remember that you may end up owning GMLP common units at ~$13.40 if they get assigned to you. This could very well happen if management cuts the common distribution.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details for this November $15.00 at the money put trade and more than 30 other put-selling trades. There's also an out of the money $12.50 November put strike, which pays $.50.

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive distributions.

We don't recommend selling covered calls for GMLP, but you can see details for more than 25 other covered call trades in our Covered Calls Table, which is updated throughout each trading day.

Summary:

We continue to rate GMLPP preferred units a buy, based upon their attractive yield and strong distribution coverage, which, even in the weak most recent quarter, was still a robust 5.47X on a DCF basis.

We rate GMLP a hold until management can rightsize the common distribution coverage.

One final factor in GMLPP's favor is that it, like certain other preferred units, is more stable than the common units. While GMLP's common units lost ~25% of their value after the Q1 '18 earnings report at the end of May, GMLPP fell just ~4%, from $25.58 to $24.55 and has since recovered that loss.

(Source: finviz)

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMLPP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.