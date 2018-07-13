Lockheed Martin Or Northrop Grumman, Which Is Now The Better Wealth Builder?

Then, use your own judgment – and your own circumstances and preferences – to fit the described opportunities (and limitations) to what ought to work best for you.

Decide between a wealth-building investment in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) or Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC).

The MMs know how their clients (with enough AUM to move market prices) currently think about both of these stocks. Have direct phone lines to 'em and talk several times each market day. They know what other stocks are vying for clients' attention and sense how determined many competitors may be for these subject stocks' prospects.

The MMs have their own 24x7 worldwide fundamental information-gathering systems plugged into the home office's research evaluators and trading desks. It keeps them alert to likely changes in price prospects. If they have to put firm capital at risk to balance buyers with sellers in client-initiated volume block trade orders, their self-protective hedging actions tell what they think now and how it may change tomorrow.

SA commenters and contributors have their own information sources. They may be the products of pre-retirement years of experience in C-suites of the subject industry's corporate combatants, or as professional investment researchers in regular, frequent communication with the subjects' investor relations operations, folks who know what the important detail questions are and when they need to be asked.

What the MMs are seeing as price prospects

Here is how the MMs' day-by-day price-range forecasts have been changing over the past 6 months, and how what they think currently has produced as changing market prices following many similar outlooks over the past 5 years. First, Lockheed Martin in Figure 1.

Figure 1

Their price-range forecasts, made "live" at each day's market close, are the vertical lines. Lines split into upside and downside prospects by that day's closing price. The downside percentage of the whole range of each is measured by the Range Index [RI], which today is 16. It's complement, now over 5 times as large, is the +10.9% difference between today's close of $306.58, and the forecast range high of $339.92.

In the past 5 years, the MMs have seen such proportions in 289 of 1,261 market days, and 88 out of each 100 have either reached the forecast's upside Sell Target or been profitable at 3 months after the forecast. Because many forecasts reached their targets earlier than 3 months, the average holding periods were 46 market days. The average realized gains, including the 1 out of 8 losers, was 5.7%, or a CAGR of +35%.

Not shown, but for reference, the CAGR of "the market" as measured by SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) was about 7 ½%.

For comparison, here is how the MMs have been seeing Northrop Grumman in the same 6-month time period. Please see Figure 2.

Figure 2

Using the same presentation format, NOC's forecast this day has an RI of 20, compared to LMT's of 16. While NOC's upside is proportionately a bit smaller than LMT's 4 times its downside rather than 5+ times, they both (coincidentally) have the same percentage gain prospect of +10.9%. NOC's experienced average worst-case price drawdowns were -2.6% from their position entry costs, while LMT's were -2.2%. But NOC has had better odds for profitable holding experiences than LMT, 24 out of every 25, compared to 7 out of 8 or 21 out of 24.

The better Win Odds for NOC resulted in an average % payoff of 7.0% in 47 market days, or a CAGR of +44%, compared to LMT's +35%.

So, from the viewpoint of MM forecast experiences, the tradeoff between LMT and NOC comes down to a better prospective size and rate of return for NOC, vs. a bit higher potential interim price drawdown during holding periods leading to those CAGRs. What your choice may be depends on the relative importance you place on how fast you feel you need to build your portfolio's wealth, and the amount of discomfort you are willing to tolerate from price drawdowns in the course of earning the higher rate of return.

But you are not limited to what you can learn from the experiences of market professionals. The past may be a guide to the future, particularly when that "past" is what followed future outlooks like what is seen today. But you have the additional resources of experienced industry-oriented persons who likely will bring to your guidance colorations of understanding about impending change not yet made aware in the MM community.

How Seeking Alpha participants see these stocks

First, let's look at recent contributions on LMT.

Contributor Discount Fountain yesterday raised the question Is Lockheed Martin A Buy Ahead Of Earnings?

His analysis is current and provides a positive orientation, in contrast to the larger number of reader comments prompted by Contributor Accelerating Dividends' week-ago different opinion. If interested, further background articles on LMT in the prior month or two by David Barbalas and Prometheus LLC add fuel and can be reached easily by SA search by symbol LMT.

Next, here are articles on NOC, one by Prometheus LLC noting NOC's leading role in unmanned aerial warfare technology, and another a month earlier, making the fundamental reinforcement long-term investment case for NOC by William Stamm.

Conclusion

You should make up your own mind about what makes one or the other of these Aerospace & Defense stocks more attractive in your set of circumstances and preferences. We are pleased to bring to your attention the perspective of market-making professionals as to the likely effect of their coming price prospects.

Where investors are concerned about the assurance of their portfolio's timely growth in value, they may reasonably favor NOC at this point in time, due for watchful reinvestment during the next 3 months as its sell target may be reached earlier.

Investing, like the rest of life, is laden with trade-offs. Each investor has preferences and personally-set standards of acceptability. Each investment security candidate for the portfolio has its line-up of advantages and disadvantages to be presented to the investment committee. With a committee of one, the decisions may come more easily than when there are other minds to convince.

But it is important to have the go-no go decision criteria clearly in mind to apply fairly to each of the available investment candidates. And their attributes need to be stated in terms that are directly comparable to other employable candidates.

We hope to offer selection criteria that aides the investor in framing their investment selection decision parameters fairly and consistently. We believe that the simple TERMD active investment portfolio management discipline works well in the holding period involvement that our information capture process provides.

