Dril-Quip Shares Get A Boost From Premier Oil

Cash rich and no debt, Dril-Quip remains one of the most attractive companies benefiting from a rebound in offshore oil equipment orders.

While the LoI is not a definitive contract, investors are correct to bid up the shares considering the partners' past success on Catcher.

Six weeks ago, I wrote an article about cash-rich Dril-Quip (DRQ), saying the company was highly levered to a rebound in offshore equipment orders (see Dril-Quip: $13/Share In Cash And No Debt But Nobody Cares). I noted that the company badly needed some new order announcements to replenish its falling backlog. Right on cue, the company today announced it signed a letter-of-intent ("LoI") with Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIY) for a sizeable (but undisclosed) supply contract for the Sea Lion project offshore of the Falkland Islands:

The scope of work includes plans for 23 subsea production systems, including wellheads, trees, control systems, associated production and injection manifolds, subsea umbilicals and related services. It is intended that Dril-Quip will commence pre-sanction engineering work in August 2018. Formal contract award will be subject to agreement of a definitive contract and Premier taking a final investment decision. Dril-Quip would also provide vendor financing for a portion of the contract.

As a result, the shares are up 15%-plus over the past six weeks. At first, I thought the spike in the shares (prior to this LoI announcement) may have been due to management finally acting on the $100 million share repurchase program during the dog-days of summer, but read on.

Sea Lion

Sea Lion is a world-class oil discovery and, at peak production, is expected to produce over 100,000 bpd:

Source: Premier Oil: June Presentation

Granted, an LoI is not the same as a definitive contract, but investors were correct to bid up the shares, given the current $70+/bbl oil price and the very successful collaboration on Premier's "Catcher" field in the North Sea. Late last year, Premier announced first oil on Catcher, which was expected to stabilize at 10,000 bpd. The project was expected to increase production to ~60,000 barrels of oil per day during the first half of 2018. Premier said the project came in on time and 30% under budget.

And, right on schedule, Premier announced in a June presentation that it reached the 60,000 bpd target for Catcher in May:

Source: Premier Oil: June Presentation

The point here is that the companies have a proven and successful working relationship and track record. Note also that the proposed equipment list for Sea Lion is very similar to Catcher, which included 21 subsea wellhead systems, 14 subsea production trees, and seven subsea water injection trees:

Source: Dril-Quip

Both projects also employ an FPSO - or floating platform storage and off-loading vessel. Note that Sea Lion is actually a larger project than Catcher, with 23 wells as compared to 19 (and thus the need for 23 of Dril-Quip's sub-sea production systems).

The Sea Lion contract could easily run to $150 million (or more) for Dril-Quip. With gross margins typically running in the mid 30%, that could mean an extra $35 million (net) for DRQ, easily raising the company's cash hoard to over half-a-billion dollars. $35 million may not seem like much, but to a company with only 38,143,019 shares outstanding (as of the end of Q1), that's an estimated $1 per share.

In addition, note that Dril-Quip would provide vendor financing for "a portion" of the contract. That's the benefit of being cash rich and maybe an attractive attribute for other smaller companies. It will be interesting to see what kind of financing arrangement the companies agree upon.

Stock Buyback Plan

On July 26, 2016, the board of directors authorized a stock repurchase plan under which the company can repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock. The repurchase plan has no set expiration date, and any repurchased shares are expected to be retired. However, note in the Q1 10-Q (available here), Dril-Quip reported that no repurchases have been made as of the end of Q1. That's interesting considering the stock dropped into the mid-$30s in August of last year. Perhaps the company is waiting for an up-tick in new order flow to insure the sector has put in a bottom and is in recovery mode. Regardless, with a half-billion in cash, shareholders may be asking: "What are you waiting for?" with respect to the stock repurchase plan.

Summary and Conclusion

The trading response in Dril-Quip shares today based solely on news of the LoI with Premier shows just how highly levered the company is to any new order announcements. Investors who think global oil prices are high enough to motivate producers to sanction investments in offshore drilling equipment and that DRQ will snag some additional contracts this year should take a close look at the shares. With $13/share in cash, no debt, and gross margins among the highest in the sector (30%-plus), the bottom appears to be in Dril-Quip's rear-view mirror. Technically, it looks like the stock could easily trade to the $60 level before meeting resistance.

Meantime, if management ever decides to act on its already authorized share repurchase plan, note that $100 million - at today's close of $56.65 - equates to 1.75 million shares, or 4.6% of the total outstanding share count.

