Let The Rebound In Papa John's Stock Begin!

The valuation discrepancy between PZZA and DPZ has grown to all-time highs, reminiscent of the valuation discrepancy in TGT and WMT that materialized last year.

When it comes to Papa John's (PZZA) and Domino's Pizza (DPZ), the two pizza stocks have never looked so different. PZZA stock peaked in early 2017 and has since fallen nearly 40%, thanks to negative press from a controversial CEO, coupled with adverse sales trends. Meanwhile, DPZ stock has rallied nearly 80% in that same time frame as sales trends have done nothing but get better.

This could all change rather soon. In the big picture, the PZZA-DPZ competition reminds us a lot of the Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) competition in that no one will ever permanently win. Last year, Target was getting killed by Walmart. Now, that has suddenly changed as Target is fighting back.

With respect to PZZA and DPZ, we think the recent resignation of controversial founder and chairman John Schnatter will allow PZZA to start successfully fighting back against DPZ. As PZZA does fight back, the valuations on PZZA and DPZ stock will normalize, implying pain ahead for DPZ stock and gains ahead for PZZA stock.

PZZA data by YCharts

At its core, the PZZA growth narrative has been troubled for some time. The headlines have focused on Schnatter blaming NFL protests and various other non-related things for what has been a massive sales slowdown at PZZA. But, as Bloomberg points out, the PZZA sales slowdown started well before the protests and has lasted well after them, too.

The real issue isn't NFL protests. It is beefed up competition from DPZ and other fast-casual players. Simply, DPZ is just beating PZZA at everything, from pizza quality to menu innovations to digital/tech infrastructure, and everything in between. Meanwhile, PZZA has recently been hurt by other fast-casual chains gaining delivery capability through delivery apps like Postmates and Uber Eats. Altogether, the net result is a slowing comparable sales growth trend that has culminated in -5.3% same-store sales growth in North America last quarter.

But this won't last forever. In the same way that Walmart's 2017 e-commerce advantage over Target wasn't going to last forever, Domino's present advantages over Papa John's won't last forever, either. With the controversial Schnatter era behind it, PZZA can now focus on expanding its menu and building out a more robust digital sales ecosystem to match DPZ. The combination of these initiatives should level the playing field with PZZA and allow PZZA to regain lost market share.

Thus, in the big picture, these two pizza stocks should trade at a relatively similar valuation. But that is not the case today. DPZ stock trades at 34x forward earnings. PZZA stock trades at 23x forward earnings. Meanwhile, DPZ stock trades at 25x trailing EBITDA. PZZA stock trades at basically half that valuation. That is as wide of a valuation discrepancy as these two pizza socks have seen over the past decade.

PZZA PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts PZZA EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

The current valuation discrepancy between PZZA and DPZ looks eerily similar to the situation we had with TGT and WMT last year. Back then, WMT stock had soared to new valuation highs, while TGT stock sunk to new valuation lows. That discrepancy made no sense because whatever WMT can do, TGT can do, too. Eventually, then, TGT would match WMT's e-commerce capability, and everything would be back to normal.

Indeed, since that huge valuation discrepancy started correcting itself in late November 2017, TGT stock has surged more than 36% higher, while WMT stock has dropped nearly 10%.

WMT EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts WMT data by YCharts

A similar situation will play out with PZZA and DPZ. Quite simply, anything that Domino's can do, Papa John's can do, too. Eventually, then, PZZA will match DPZ's menu innovations and digital sales capability, and everything will go back to normal in the pizza world.

The resignation of Schnatter could be the catalyst which starts this reversion to the norm. Schnatter negative press created a cloud which hung over the stock and absorbed a ton of the company's resource. Now, with that cloud gone, media coverage should become more positive, more resources should be free to improve the business, and the company will be singularly focused on leveling the playing field with DPZ.

Thus, we think the normalization period in the pizza world starts now. If we are right, then what has happened to TGT and WMT over the past several months (big TGT gains, sideways WMT stock) could happen to PZZA and DPZ over the next several months (big PZZA gains, sideways DPZ stock).

Disclosure: I am/we are long PZZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.