Saudi Arabia Is The Most Reliable Oil Supplier!

Though oil prices tumbled despite efforts at scaremongering, the conjecture was made that Saudi Arabia is using oil as a weapon and is playing politics with oil.

Saudi Arabia has continued building oil capacity to meet demand and has never suspended upstream investments even when oil prices tumbled below $30/bbl in early 2016.

The White House confirmed that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman promised US President Donald Trump to raise oil production if necessary, stressing that the Kingdom has an additional two million barrels per day in its production capacity. Once leaders talked, the world carefully listened to them. And yet the old questionable stories from the 1970s and 1980s are back. The conjecture was made that Saudi Arabia is using oil as a weapon and is playing politics with oil.

Everyone knows that there is supply shortage in the global oil market and that only Saudi Arabia can cover this supply deficit by ramping up its production. Also, Saudi Arabia’s wise energy strategy paved the way for the success in rebalancing the oil market. Then the Kingdom negotiated a new production cap during the difficult, challenging 174th OPEC summit. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman agreed with Russian President Putin to alter output curbs, increase production and continue the OPEC+ collaboration.

So it was surprising after all these efforts, that someone would report that oil production had been weaponized! This was coupled with the US piling pressure on Saudi Arabia, when in fact the US collaborates with Saudi Arabia knowing the Kingdom’s international and regional power politically and economically.

Some market analysts have been trying to play with people's emotions by saying that "if the world’s biggest crude exporter would just ramp up production, prices would drop." The fact is that oil prices tumbled to low the $70/bbl mark prior reaching maximum capacity yet.

Last year, oil exploration and discovery was at the lowest levels since the 1940s. The International Energy Agency (IEA) claims that upstream CAPEX is insufficient at present and there will be a crisis in a few years if global demand keeps moving higher. This means that the world is trending towards a serious global oil supply shortage.

With the start of the second half of 2018, it may be noticed that there is already an impact on global supplies. There are output declines from Norway, Mexico, Brazil, China, Venezuela, Colombia and other major oil producers. Additionally, the upcoming loss of Iranian barrels is not factored in.

Since the beginning of 2018, despite Brent trending above $70/bbl, upstream investment has not been stimulated. However, Saudi Arabia has continued building oil and gas capacity to meet demand, and never suspended upstream investment even when oil prices tumbled below $30/bbl in early 2016.

Saudi Arabia, as the most reliable oil producer, invested in new oil projects and infrastructure to meet global demand. Thus, Saudi Arabia is the only oil producer with two million barrels of maximum sustainable capacity available to reach 12 million barrels per day.

That capacity is there even if some analysts claim that the most Saudi Arabia has ever pumped on a monthly average basis is 10.72 million barrels per day back in November 2016. Some are asserting that this maximum sustain capacity is in theory only and it takes time and money to bring these barrels online, up to one year. Then there are others who are insisting that Saudi Arabia can likely produce a maximum of 11 million barrels per day and even that will be running their system at stress levels. Finally there are the assertions that a two million barrel per day Saudi production increase would move the Kingdom’s oil production into unchartered territory and would completely wipe out Saudi Arabia’s spare capacity!

Of course these analysts have no firsthand experience with Saudi Arabia’s production infrastructure. They have never been privy to the details of the Kingdom’s plans for ramping up production. All they do have is the ability to be scaremongers, trying to strike fear in global oil markets. With oil prices declining, it seems that everyone should wait and see what moves Saudi Arabia makes and then decide if production is adequate for current requirements.

