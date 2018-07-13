Microsoft On Cloud Nine

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) remains my favorite technology stock for growth and gains. I have been a fan of the stock for several years and have written quite a few articles suggesting MSFT as a better bet than Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the technology space. The results speak for themselves – Microsoft stock has risen following every one of my 15 blogs on the company and turned in an average annual return of 27%.

This stellar performance is likely to persist through virtually any economic condition. The company’s flagship Office product reportedly has 1 billion users and virtually every corporation relies on Windows software at some level. Since Satya Nadella took the helm, the company has done nothing but grow profitably, carving out a solid position in fast-growing Cloud applications. No alternative to Windows has taken any measurable slice of the desktop despite the doggedly determined efforts by Apple with its OSX platform and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with its Chrome OS. Windows commands 88% of the desktop according to NetMarketShare.com.

The robust base of legacy applications like Office gives Microsoft a source of substantial and growing cash flows, but future performance hinges on growth of Cloud services, and the market is starting to realize just how powerful a reception Microsoft Azure is enjoying.

While Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) remains the behemoth in Cloud services, Azure is enjoying a high level of interest with a reasonable prospect that Microsoft will gain on or even surpass Amazon as the Cloud becomes even more mainstream. IHS estimates the market for Cloud services this year will total over $127 billion, more than doubling in just five years. I see no reason to believe the pace of growth will wane anytime soon.

Microsoft Cloud services are emerging as a major source of growth and profit for the company. In Q1 2018 Microsoft Cloud revenue exceeded Amazon Web Services after gaining 58% over the prior year. Beating Amazon is a watershed. With quarterly revenue from Cloud services now comprising $6 billion of $27 billion in revenue, it's clear that success in the Cloud is key for Microsoft investors and, more importantly, Microsoft is very likely to enjoy that success.

Gartner foresees the Cloud computing market reaching $400 billion by 2020 (although that forecast includes segments beyond those referenced by IDC above). Adjusting those data to the segments currently served by Microsoft, the served market should be somewhere around $200 billion by 2020, and Microsoft Cloud revenue should exceed $50 billion annually by that time, in my opinion.

I estimate that incremental margin in Cloud computing is about 70% of revenues. If that's correct, then the $25 billion rise in Microsoft Cloud revenue amounts to $17.5 billion of added margin or about $12 billion of additional after-tax income. Even without growth in Microsoft’s other businesses, that would bring net income from $21 billion in 2017 to $33 billion in 2020, an average annual increase of roughly 16%. Microsoft’s other businesses continue to grow so that estimate is conservative in my opinion. In addition, Microsoft has been gaining share in Cloud computing.

Overall, the prospect of at least a 50% gain net income in three years suggests Microsoft stock price should rise steadily over the coming years with little downside risk other than a multiple compression in a possible bear market.

In summary, technology investors should maintain a core position in MSFT with confidence that the company is on a track to sustained growth in revenues and net income and very likely higher dividends.

