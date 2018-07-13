The SLVO ETN: A Good Bet On Range-Bound Silver

As this is a debt obligation of Credit Suisse, it's not a replacement for physical silver but could be a way for silver bulls to get some income while waiting for the metal to perform.

Yesterday, I wrote an article on silver (SLV) that I published to this site entitled "Solar Power To Drive Silver Higher." As I was writing it, it occurred to me that there is a way for silver investors to generate income off of their positions in the metal while waiting for the inevitable improvement in the price. This is through the use of covered call options. In short, an investor could write call options against their silver position, which could prove to be a profitable and low-risk strategy right now given the range-bound trend in silver. However, there's an ETN that essentially does just this, so buying it is likely a better solution for most investors. That ETN is the Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO).

About The Covered Call Strategy

As options may be a relatively new concept for many investors, please allow me to take a few moments to discuss the strategy. A call option is simply an option that gives the owner of the option the right, but not the obligation, to buy a specified asset at a specified price from the seller of the option on or before a specified date. In exchange for this right, the buyer pays the seller an upfront amount, known as the call premium, which the seller gets to keep regardless of whether the option is exercised or not.

Obviously, in order to generate income from call options, we need to be the call seller as we are looking to pocket the upfront premium payment made by the party on the other side of the transaction. The reason why it is called a "covered call" strategy is because we already own the asset that we are promising to sell should the buyer want it. This makes it a relatively low-risk strategy because we do not have to worry about obtaining the asset in the market at potentially a much higher price than the price at which we promised to sell it.

The ideal outcome from the seller's perspective is that the option expires unused. In this case, we would get to keep both the upfront premium and the asset itself. We can then write another option against it and collect another premium payment. This is most likely to be the case when the underlying asset itself is trading in a relatively narrow range. Of course, the upfront premiums for such an asset tend to be lower than for one that has a more volatile price.

The primary downside to this strategy is that the seller of the option has essentially capped their upside as the buyer will likely purchase the asset should it have a higher price on the date that the option expires. Thus, the seller of the option has essentially given up any upside above this level. This is another reason why the strategy works best when the asset itself trades in a relatively narrow range.

About Silver

As I discussed in my previous article (linked above), silver has been largely range-bound over the past year, with its price generally being in the $16-$18/oz. range.

Source: Kitco

This would allow it to be a good underlying asset for the covered call strategy as discussed above. A call writer could be relatively certain that silver prices will probably not increase by much more than a few percent from month-to-month and should therefore be able to generate a premium income by writing one-month calls with a strike price a few percent higher than the price on any given day and be relatively certain that the option will expire unexercised.

The ETN

This is essentially the strategy that SLVO attempts to reproduce. The ETN itself tracks the Credit Suisse Nasdaq Silver FLOWS 106 Index. This index essentially consists of selling one-month call options that have a strike price 6% higher than the price of the iShares Silver ETF. The ETN then pays out the option premiums received to its investors in the form of a monthly distribution. As of the time of writing, the ETN has an annualized monthly distribution of 7.72%, although this tends to fluctuate depending on the price of silver and the call option premiums offered by the market. It does typically tend to be in the 6%-8% range on an annualized basis, however.

It's worth noting that SLVO is an exchange-traded note and not an ETF. As such, it's simply an obligation by Credit Suisse to pay the investors in the note the equivalent of the strategy detailed above. The bank might not actually hold any assets performing the strategy to back the note. In addition, since it's considered a debt obligation, investors in it would only have the same claim to assets that any other unsecured creditor would have in the event of a bankruptcy or other restructuring. With that said, Credit Suisse is the second largest bank in Switzerland and is quite well capitalized, so the risks of default seem relatively small. Finally, the monthly distributions made to investors are considered interest payments and not dividends, so they are subject to the higher tax rates applying to interest payments in the United States if the notes are not held in a tax-advantaged account.

Admittedly, I have recommended myself that precious metals investors are better off holding the physical metal as opposed to holding paper representing that metal. This is so that an investor can guarantee that they actually have the metal in case of something like a supply shortage (a very real possibility for silver). Investing in the ETN would go against that advice as it is just a promise to pay fiat currency equivalent to the strategy detailed above. Therefore, this is clearly not a good purchase for those investors who distrust the financial system or expect a complete collapse or anything like that. It is, however, a good option for silver bulls to collect a solid stream of income while waiting for the price of the metal to appreciate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.