Delta Air Lines: Stock Looks Compelling Here

DAL is benefiting from a secular shift in the economy where consumers are valuing travel and experiences more than they used to.

The airline industry is getting stung by rising oil prices, and Delta (DAL) stock is no exception. Year to date, WTI oil prices are up more than 20%, while DAL stock is down nearly 10%.

But, amid rising oil prices, DAL is reporting record revenues and unusually high revenue growth. The reason for this is a secular shift in the economy from products to experiences, a shift that ultimately benefits airline operators like DAL. This tailwind has multiple years of firepower ahead of it. Higher oil prices are a near-term phenomena that will eventually blend into the company's operating model. Thus, when it comes to DAL stock, tailwinds will overpower headwinds over time, and the stock will head higher.

DAL data by YCharts

The big negative regarding DAL stock right now is higher oil prices. DAL is an airline operator. All those airplanes need fuel to run. Thus, as fuel prices rise, the cost to run each of Delta's 1,000-plus airplanes goes up. All those rising costs add up, and ultimately kill margins.

This is a well known aspect of the airline industry. Usually, when oil prices go up, revenue growth fails to keep pace. Margins get killed. Profitability gets killed. Earnings go down.

But that isn't happening this time. DAL just reported second quarter numbers, and they were surprisingly good. Revenues rose 8% year-over-year, one of the best marks in recent memory. Total revenue per available seat mile (or TRASM) was up 4.6% in the quarter and is up 4.8% on the year. Granted, cost per available seat miles (or CASM) was up 11.3%, but robust TRASM growth helped offset inevitable CASM growth from higher fuel costs. Consequently, net income and earnings per share were actually up year-over-year in the quarter.

What's different this time around? The economy has changed. Namely, we have shifted from a product-first economy to an experience-first economy. In an experience-first economy, travel is king. That is why millennials are choosing to travel over buying a home. Moreover, this trend is just beginning. Members of Generation Z, the demographic cohort after millennials, prioritize travel even more than millennials do.

Can you blame them? Members of Generation Z are not only growing up in an era where the Internet is commonplace (and so everyone is connected on a global scale, thereby increasing travel interest through greater awareness), but also in an era of photo-sharing apps like Instagram and Snapchat, where influencers post these amazing photos from all over the world. In many senses, those apps are like a constant advertisement for traveling. Put it all together, and it's no wonder that younger people not only love to travel, but also want to travel more.

This is all great news for airline operators like DAL. Because this affinity for travel extends into Generation Z, healthy TRASM and revenue growth trends should persist over the next several years. Meanwhile, oil prices will fluctuate over the next several years, but wherever CASM shakes out, it will almost assuredly be significantly lower than where TRASM shakes out, implying healthy profit margins for DAL into the foreseeable future.

This reality of healthy TRASM growth going forward simply isn't priced into DAL stock at current levels. The dividend yield, which hovers around a healthy 2.4%, is at all-time highs. Meanwhile, the forward earnings multiple, which is below 10, is at a multi-year low.

Thus, when it comes to DAL stock, we believe we have a situation of a stock that has been unfairly beaten up due to fears related to rising oil prices. The recent weakness in DAL stock, however, does not fully consider the company's long-term growth tailwinds through a positive shift in the way consumers value travel. Over time, long-term growth tailwinds will greatly overpower near-term oil price volatility, and DAL stock will head materially high from current levels.

From a technical standpoint, $50 looks like a good level to load up on DAL stock. The stock's 200-day moving average has served as a solid line of support over the past several years. Breaks substantially below the 200-day have often been tremendous buying opportunities. The recent weakness in DAL stock plunges the stock well below its 200-day for the first time since mid-2016. At that point in time, DAL was at the beginning of what turned into a multi-year upward rally in the stock from $36 to $50-plus.

DAL data by YCharts

Overall, we like DAL stock here and now. Headwinds are being overstated, tailwinds are being undervalued, and the technicals point to strength in the near to medium terms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.