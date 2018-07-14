AT&T Wants HBO To Get Bigger And Broader, And That's Good News

AT&T will profit from the acquisition of HBO. The stock is set to rise in the near future despite the recent appeal by the DOJ.

AT&T acquired Time Warner and became the new owner of HBO

In June this year, the telecommunications giant AT&T (T) finally completed the acquisition of Time Warner (TWX) for a hefty $85.4 billion, after receiving a formal approval. Yes, the event got a new challenge from the Justice Department after this article was written, but it is unlikely the appeal will achieve any success. AT&T's comment summarizes the situation:

The court's decision could hardly have been more thorough, fact-based, and well-reasoned. While the losing party in litigation always has the right to appeal if it wishes, we are surprised that the D.O.J. has chosen to do so under these circumstances.

As the deal is now closed, AT&T became the owner of several major media assets, including Warner Bros. and Turner, the media properties that were once part of Time Warner and now belong to AT&T's newly established Warner Media division.

Among the most prominent assets captured in the acquisition is HBO, "the premium-cable network that is also an over-the-top affair for those wishing not to engage the multi-channel-video-programming model (i.e., cable/satellite distribution)." HBO has such TV series in its portfolio as The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and Westworld, which attract significant attention of the audience and continue to win Emmy awards for the network.

While HBO has been known for favoring quality over quantity when it came to content, it seems that the channel will see some changes under its new parent. The "quantity" part will likely be more important in the near future, which became evident after AT&T's recent meeting. If AT&T and HBO manage to maintain the high quality of shows and increase the amount of available content, both companies can profit from that significantly. Let us review this thesis in more detail.

Changes are coming to HBO as AT&T wants the network to get "bigger and broader"

Now that HBO is a part of AT&T corporate family, changes are coming to the network. While AT&T pledged Time Warner "to take a hands-off approach to the company's crown jewel, HBO," the real situation is not that simple and AT&T will unlikely be a passive corporate parent.

It is reported by The New York Times that a meeting was held by AT&T earlier this month, where the future of HBO was discussed extensively by the company's executives, namely John Stankey, "a longtime AT&T executive who now oversees HBO in his new role as chief executive of Warner Media," and Richard Plepler, HBO's chief executive officer. The discussion can be summarized by a short sentence: HBO will likely become bigger and try to compete with Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL) in terms of the amount of creative content.

It was stated by Mr. Stankey that the main medium-term target for HBO is to increase its subscriber base and the number of hours spent by viewers watching HBO shows. Clearly, one of the main ways to achieve this is to produce more content, transforming the network "into something bigger and broader."

We need hours a day. It's not hours a week, and it's not hours a month. We need hours a day. You are competing with devices that sit in people's hands that capture their attention every 15 minutes.

More hours of engagement are important due to several reasons. First of all, more hours spent by a person mean there is more data about a viewer that can be monetized through advertising in a similar way as Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) YouTube or Facebook (FB) works. Moreover, improved engagement and more content would attract more users to the platform, which inevitably leads to higher subscription revenue for a company, the strategy used extensively by the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

It is evident HBO needs to become bigger as this is one of the points where the network is behind Netflix, which led to the fact that in 2018, the latter has broken HBO's 17-year streak as the most nominated network at the Emmy Awards - 112 for Netflix vs. 108 for HBO.

Clearly, to achieve the goals stated by the Warner Media executive, AT&T will need to dedicate a significant amount of resources to the media channel. A question about the amount of money AT&T is ready to invest in HBO was raised at the aforementioned meeting:

Mr. Plepler tried to pin down Mr. Stankey on the question of how much AT&T planned to invest. Without specifying any certain amount, Mr. Stankey said, "I do believe there needs to be stepped-up investment."

An important point is that AT&T has enough resources to invest in HBO's expansion. In Q1 2018 the company reported about $48 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, with $16 billion more in accounts receivable. Moreover, AT&T generated about $9 billion in cash from operating activities and almost $3 billion in free cash flow. In comparison, the streaming competitor Netflix had only $2.6 billion in cash in the same period, with current content assets of $4.6 billion. Netflix's FCF also amounted to negative $280 million in the period, as the company invests heavily in original content.

HBO can generate significant profits for the parent company

AT&T's plans for HBO should encourage investors, as the network can generate a significant level of income for the parent company. This would be important for AT&T as the company's revenue has declined over the last six quarters due to the lack of growth catalysts.

In 2017, the Home Box Office segment of Time Warner, which operates HBO and Cinemax, generated $6.3 billion in revenue, up 7% from $5.9 billion in 2016. The segment also continued to grow in Q1 2018, and the investment by AT&T should help HBO drive the income even higher. If the network will achieve the growth rate of at least 20% (which would be a half of what Netflix demonstrated in Q1), HBO alone can offset the decrease in AT&T's sales.

AT&T stock looks attractive for investment after the merger

Overall, the acquisition of Time Warner should boost AT&T's performance in the near future. The expansion plan set for HBO should be beneficial for all parties, as the additional investment in new shows will help HBO compete with Netflix, Amazon, and Apple, the companies which have significant resources to invest in original content. Another positive point is that HBO will be able to use AT&T's network to deliver the content and compete with such players as Comcast (CMCSA), which continues its bid war with Fox (FOX) to buy Sky.

Despite the DOJ's efforts to reverse the deal between AT&T and Time Warner, AT&T is likely to prevail on the appeal, which is why investors should not be worried about the long-term prospects of the company. AT&T's stock trades at a very low forward P/E ratio of 9.5, which means a lot of uncertainty is already priced in. Moreover, the technical picture shows the stock has just approached its eight-year support level, which limits the downside risks at the moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.