Should You Buy Domino's Pizza And Its Growth Outlook?

Investment Thesis

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) is a global quick service restaurant franchisor with nearly 15,000 stores. The company has an excellent track record of delivering same-store sales growth in the past two decades. The company plans to grow its top and bottom lines through SSSG and significantly increase its store count. However, we are concerned about its debt level, and decelerating SSSG trend in the past three years. It is currently trading at a premium to its peers based on our price to free cash flow analysis. We believe the market has already factored in its future growth potential. Therefore, conservative investors should not chase the stock and apply a higher margin of safety.

Source: Investor Presentation

What we like about Domino's Pizza

A global brand with strong growth potential

Beside over 5,500 stores located in the United States, Domino's Pizza has over 9,000 international stores. As shown in the two tables below, it has stores in both developed and emerging markets. Except UK and India, there are no other markets with over a 1,000 store count. Its geographically diversified portfolio of restaurants allows Domino's Pizza to enjoy the benefit of global economic growth while reducing the risk of having higher exposure to one specific country.

Source: Investor Presentation

Domino's Pizza's international exposure also provides a long runway of growth, as management believes there is growth potential to significantly increase its store count in both developed (from 4,372 to 7,675) and emerging markets (from 3,030 to 5,125). Given its successful track record of increasing its store count by over 5,000 stores since 2012, the company should be able to achieve this goal in the next 5 to 10 years.

Source: Investor Presentation

An excellent track record of same-store sales growth

Domino's Pizza has an excellent track record of same-store sales growth both domestically and internationally in the past two decades. As can be seen from the first chart below, its domestic same-store sales grew by an average annual growth rate of 3.8%. Except during 2006 to 2008, the company has posted positive SSSG in the past two decades. In Q1 2018, its U.S. same-store sales continue to perform well with a growth rate of 8.3%. Its international SSSG is even more impressive with 21 consecutive years of positive sales. The company achieved annual average SSSG of 5.7% during these years.

Source: Investor Presentation

As a result of a strong SSSG in the past few decades, its average U.S. franchise store EBITDA also improved considerably from $49 thousand in 2008 to $136 thousand in 2017.

Source: Investor Presentation

Excellent management

Domino's Pizza's management has done an excellent job of keeping its expense under control. As a result, its operating income as a percentage of total revenue (or operating margin) continues to improve.

Source: Morningstar

Digital platform should help increase its comparable sales further

Domino's Pizza already has a high percentage of digital orders (primarily online and mobile orders). In fact, digital orders accounted for about 63% of orders in 2017. This is 300 basis points higher than the penetration rate of 60% back in 2016. The company has produced several innovative ordering platforms including Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Home, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Messenger, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and text messages. As management noted, there are several benefits of digital orders: higher average check, efficiency and accuracy, and lower labor costs. The company is hoping to increase its penetration for digital orders even more.

Consistent dividend increase

Domino's Pizza has increased its dividend every year, thanks to its expansion and strong comparable sales growth. Its quarterly dividend has increased from $0.20 per share in 2013 to $0.55 per share in 2018. This is a growth of 175% in 5 years. We expect the company to continue to increase its dividend at a fast pace given its low payout ratio (less than 30%) and its strong growth outlook.

Source: YCharts

But we have our concerns

Inflation may finally be a concern

Since the U.S. economy is close to full capacity, we believe inflation may start to become a concern as the company will face the pressure of increasing wages, as well as rising food expenses from its supply chain. Management admitted in its Q1 2018 conference that the significant minimum wage pressures in some of its markets are a real headwind for its business. We will have to continue to monitor this trend in its Q2 earnings release.

High debt level

We are concerned about DPZ's high debt level. In fact, its debt to capital ratio of 831.7% is really high. The company has accumulated significant debt from below $1.6 billion back in 2014 to nearly $3.2 billion in Q1 2018. We do not see this as a healthy trend and believe the company should deleverage its debt and improve its balance sheet in the long term.

Source: YCharts

Decelerating SSSG

Although DPZ plans to grow its store count significantly in the next few years, we are concerned about its decelerating SSSG in the past three years. As can be seen from the chart below, its domestic SSSG has declined from 12% in 2015 to 7.7% in 2017. Its Q1 2018 SSSG showed a mixed result as its domestic SSSG declined from 10.7% in Q1 2017 to 8.3% while its international SSSG increased from 4.3% in Q1 2017 to 5%. Investors should continue to monitor this trend.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Premium Valuation

Domino's Pizza is currently trading at a price to free cash flow ratio of 50.60x. This is nearly 7x multiples higher than Chipotle Mexican Grill's (NYSE:CMG) 43.76x and over 25x multiples higher than Dunkin' Brands' (NASDAQ:DNKN) 25.42x and Darden Restaurants' (NYSE:DRI) 23.69x. Since Domino's Pizza has consistently delivered strong growth in the past two decades, we believe the market is expecting strong earnings in the upcoming quarters. In other words, if the company post disappointing earnings in its upcoming quarters or provide a weak guidance, its valuation may be rated downward.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Domino's Pizza has a strong growth outlook as it sets to grow its SSSG and expand its store count globally. However, we are concerned about its high debt load, margin compression due to rising inflation, and decelerating SSSG. The company is currently trading at a premium to its peers. We believe investors should desire a higher margin of safety as any disappointing quarter may result in a price decline.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.