Shopify's 600,000 Online Merchants: Too Many For Our Planet

The article provides a spreadsheet that you can download to assess the number of realistic long-term customers for Shopify.

Even if Shopify dominates the e-commerce platforms (currently only about 10%), the number of smaller online stores based on the needs of our planet will be a fraction of the 600,000.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) claims to have over 600,000 online merchants, the vast majority of which are smaller online stores. While this number may be correct as of today, it is not sustainable for the long term, and this number is bound to drop significantly.

This article looks more into the macro side of the number of smaller online stores that our planet can sustain and comes to the conclusion that the number of Shopify customers is unrealistic for the medium/long term.

What prompted this analysis?

With the rise in Shopify's price, and the many positive comments about the company's future prospects from some commentators and analysts, I started to review my position and objectively assess whether my short position is justifiable or not. The analysis that I conducted initially, literally on the back of an envelope, indicated to me that the number of Shopify customers is questionable and not sustainable for the long term. This prompted me to conduct further research and publish the results of my analysis.

Having run a SaaS company in the past, I know that 600,000 customers is a massive number, and managing it is an extremely challenging task with less than 4,000 employees. To put this in perspective, one of the largest SaaS companies in the world is Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and it has (only) 150,000 customers and about 30,000 employees. This simple comparison against Salesforce's number of customers and employees made me start questioning the quality and sustainability of the 600,000 Shopify customers.

The following sections of the report show the calculations that I conducted and the references for every number presented or assumed which led to the conclusion that the 600,000 customers is not a sustainable customer base that Shopify can rely on.

Initial Addressable Market

This makes the total addressable market equal to about 580 million people (7.6B * 51% * 15%); this number is expected to increase by no more than single-digit increments on an annual basis, and then again, the growth will mostly go to the e-commerce giants.

Who services these customers?

Most of these 580 million customers make their purchases from large e-commerce giants like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Flipkart (FPKT), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)... rather than smaller online stores. Amazon, alone, accounts for nearly half of the e-commerce market in the US. Now, take into consideration that Alibaba is shipping four times as much packages as Amazon, Walmart e-commerce business is growing at a 40% annual rate and JD.com is relentlessly investing in its infrastructure operations, you get the picture of the prospects that smaller online stores have in the global e-commerce market.

Coming up with an exact percentage of customers who are buying from smaller online stores is not easy, and some assumptions must be made. I did a simple survey of about 100 people that I know and found that over 98% of them never buy from any online store other than the big e-commerce giants, even if the prices are lower in the smaller online stores. Their rationale is simply that the delivery speed, the service and the return policy of larger e-commerce giants are better and more reliable compared to smaller online stores, and that the price difference does not justify the risk of buying from a smaller online store.

I realize that this is not a scientific method for conducting statistical analysis, but it still provides a rough indication of the scope of market share available for smaller online stores.

Knowing that my survey is not very accurate, let's conservatively change the 2% of people willing to use smaller online stores 10-fold to 20%. This would take the 580 million in the previous section down to 116 million users as the addressable market for smaller online stores.

Please note that there will always be a need for niche players and brick-and-mortar stores with an online presence. However, these online stores are significantly larger than the traditional smaller online stores that constitute the vast majority of Shopify's clients and are more suited to the Shopify Plus platform (Shopify indicates that it has less than 4,000 Shopify Plus customers on its web site).

How many smaller online stores can our planet sustain?

Now that we have a total of 116 million online buyers from smaller online stores as shown in the prior section, let's make some conservative assumptions to come at a total potential number of smaller online stores needed to serve our planet. By conservative assumptions, I do not mean low or high, but I rather mean assumptions that would take the far end of the spectrum "against" this article's thesis.

We will start by the revenue required to sustain the survival of these stores. Assume that the online store owner needs a $70,000 annual income, and that the profit margin is 15%. This is a far stretch from the "getting rich soon" messages that some Shopify partners are promoting in their advertisements and videos.

This would require sales of about $467,000 ($70,000 / 15%). Assume that every customer will make five purchases per month at $20 each for a total of $100 monthly or $1,200 annually. This means that every store will require about 390 (467,000 / 1,200) customers with $1,200 annual revenue from each to sustain an acceptable compensation for their efforts.

The number of smaller online stores that need to serve 116 million online shoppers would then be about 300,000 worldwide.

What is Shopify's market share?

Based on my experience with Shopify, it certainly has a good product for anyone who wants to start a small online store in a fast manner, and the requirements are fairly limited; as the needs become more complex, Shopify users would need to use its programming language Liquid, which is generally more difficult to use compared to other platforms that are designed from the ground up for customization (like Magento and WooCommerce).

Shopify holds the third position after WooCommerce and Magento as shown in the diagram below. At this stage, market research shows that Shopify holds about 10% of the overall market.

Source: Cloudways: Top Ecommerce Platform Market Share in 2017, updated April 13, 2018

In the prior section, we came to the conclusion that the total number of small online stores that could profitably serve our planet is 300,000 stores. 10% of this number is 30,000 smaller online stores, and based on my calculations, this is the sustainable number of profitable stores that Shopify should be serving.

Is there a "disconnect"?

As I came to the number of sustainable Shopify stores (initially, I came up with a smaller number than 30,000), I thought that I had done something wrong with my calculations: 30,000 is just 5% of the reported 600,000. This prompted me to review the calculations over and over again, and try to change the assumptions to be more conservative, but I still could not confidently get the numbers much higher than the 30,000 mark. Please note that 30,000 quality customers is still a sizable operation, but it is far stretch from the reported 600,000 customers.

I would suspect that the 600,000 is the correct number that Shopify has; if it is not, the company will be subject to a very serious class action lawsuit. So, based on this, either my calculations are flawed or the 600,000 number will be dropping significantly, and very soon. I am leaning towards the second alternative.

So, why is there a disconnect and the numbers that are drastically different? My speculation is that this "disconnect" is the result of the vast majority of Shopify's smaller online stores being unprofitable and that they will go out of business very soon because of their flawed business model.

I am providing a spreadsheet that you can download, review, edit, come up with your own assumption, and determine the total number of profitable customers that Shopify would have.

Conclusion

Much of the theories about the growth of Shopify and its current valuation are dependent on the number of customers that the company is serving and the potential growth of this number. While the e-commerce market is poised for growth, the domination of the e-commerce giants does not leave enough customers for the smaller online stores to sustain a profitable operation. As a result, the total number of smaller online stores that can profitably operate in our world cannot explain the 600,000 online merchants that Shopify claims to have.

Regarding Shopify's stock price, I do not want to make any predictions of how much it is worth at this stage. There are many factors that contribute to the stock price, and the number of customers is only one of them.

Every reader needs to make an informed, objective assessment of how the Shopify stock price would be affected if the number of Shopify merchants drops from 600,000 by an order of magnitude.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.