A few weeks ago, I compared Facebook to Amazon. That contest wasn't even close (I consider Facebook (FB) as the far superior stock), so now I'm seeing how Facebook stacks up against Google (GOOG). I consider either of these stocks as great choices to add to your portfolio. Both trade at all-time highs, but each is reasonably valued with plenty of upside left in the tank. With that being said, I still see Facebook as the clear winner. Facebook's combination of historical operating performance, growth rate, balance sheet, valuation, and untapped potential are pretty much second to none.

Operating Performance - Winner: Facebook

It's pretty tough to find any weakness in either Facebook's or Google's historical operating performance. Facebook has just been better. During 2017, Facebook grew sales by 47% compared to 23% for Google. Facebook also nearly doubled operating income and improved operating margins. Operating margins are a key distinction between the two companies. Facebook's margins are twice that of Google's, so it gets a lot more out of every dollar of revenue. When you combine that with a higher growth rate, Facebook's stock looks very good.

Free Cash Flow - Winner: Facebook

Free cash flow is the most important operating metric and is at the core of how I analyze stocks since it drives investments, acquisitions, dividends, stock repurchases, and debt levels. When accounting for enterprise value (Google is valued approximately 28% higher than Facebook), both companies produced similar levels of free cash flow during 2017. I consider Facebook the winner here considering how quickly its grown its free cash flow since 2013 and also its projected growth rate.

Balance Sheet - Winner: Google

Google only comes second to Apple (AAPL) in terms of net cash balances. Below, I've ranked some of the largest tech companies positions (including long-term investments):

Apple - $145 billion

Google - $98 billion

Microsoft (MSFT) - $54 billion

Facebook - $44 billion

Cisco (CSCO) - $27 billion

Amazon (AMZN) - negative ($19) billion

While Google's balance sheet is currently better than Facebook's, I don't believe that will last forever. Consider how young of a company Facebook is relative to the other companies listed above. Given Facebook's growth rate, high margin business, and lack of a dividend, I'd expect its net cash balance to continue growing quickly over the next decade.

Valuation - Winner: Facebook

Facebook is the clear winner here. You get a higher growth rate and valuation ratios that are lower across the board. It's honestly hard to find a better valued stock than Facebook, so this is no surprise. A Forward P/E of 22.39x and EV/FCF below 30x with a growth rate of 20% is pretty much impossible to beat. I consider Google to be reasonably valued as well, just not as good as Facebook.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, and PEG Ratio provided by Yahoo Finance

EV/FCF provided by Ycharts

LT Growth Rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

Averages for Forward P/E, EV/FCF, and PEG Ratio do not include Amazon

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: Facebook

Wall Street has very similar ratings on both Facebook and Google. I'll give the edge to Facebook given a higher percentage of analysts consider the stock a buy and the average consensus price target shows more expected upside. According to MarketWatch, the average target price for Facebook is $223.10, which represents 7.5% upside based on the current share price of $207.62. The average target price for Google is $1,192.88, which represents 5.7% upside based on the current share price of $1,261.

Risk Profile - Winner: Facebook

There's many ways to look at a stock's risk, but I often look at the trends in a stock's valuation over time. This is vital in understanding if a stock price's increase has been a result of performance improvement or just higher valuations and greater expectations for the future. Based on this approach, Facebook's stock has less risk than Google's. Not only are its valuation multiples lower (i.e. Forward P/E, EV/FCF, and PEG Ratio), but the valuations have been trending downward over the last couple of years and below 3-year averages. Google, on the other hand, has seen its valuation multiples increase and are now above its 3-year averages. This is an important distinction between the two stocks since each is basically at all-time highs, but Facebook's recent stock increase has been more performance based.

Conclusion

Again, I don't think you can go wrong with either stock. I currently own Facebook and would have no qualms about buying Google at its current price. I just believe the following factors make Facebook look like the better buy right now:

Facebook has a higher growth rate, but trades cheaper in regards to forward P/E, EV/FCF, and PEG ratio.

When accounting for enterprise value, Facebook's free cash flow is equally as impressive as Google's. When you consider that Facebook has a higher growth rate, Facebook will soon be the superior producer.

Facebook has earned its stock price purely through strong performance, which is identifiable through its 3-year valuation multiple trends. While I believe Google's valuation is reasonable, its current multiples relative to 3-year averages look stretched.

