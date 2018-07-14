U.S. Airlines: Ready For Re-Rating

Bill Miller, the famed value investor, imagines a new normal in which airlines remain profitable during recessions. If the airlines show they can withstand the next downturn, Miller says, it could lead to a significant re-rating in which investors price airline stocks more like industrial stocks - in other words, at twice the price where they currently trade.

His ideas echo the decision of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) to buy airline stocks, which in turn resembles their own decision a decade ago to buy railroads.

Buffett and Munger and railroads

"We have hated railroads our entire life. They're capital-intensive, heavily unionized, with some make-work rules, heavily regulated and long competed with a comparative disadvantage vs. the trucking industry, which has a very efficient method of propulsion (diesel engines) and uses free public roads. Railroads have long been a terrible business and have been lousy for investors. And we were right; it was a terrible business for about 80 years. Finally they get down to four big railroads, and it was a better business."

This led Berkshire Hathaway to acquire railroad company Burlington Northern Santa Fe in 2010.

In exhibit 1, we can clearly see that the sector consolidation had a very positive impact on the profitability of the railroad companies like Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

Exhibit 1: Burlington Northern Santa Fe's operating income growth

Buffett and Munger and airlines

Buffett and Munger had more or less the same feeling about airlines. "In a business selling a commodity-type product, it's impossible to be a lot smarter than your dumbest competitor," a skeptic once said about the airline industry, and that skeptic was Warren Buffett.

In his shareholder letter, he wrote a decade ago:

"The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, and then earns little or no money. Think airlines. Here a durable competitive advantage has proven elusive ever since the days of the Wright Brothers. Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down. The airline industry's demand for capital ever since that first flight has been insatiable. Investors have poured money into a bottomless pit, attracted by growth when they should have been repelled by it. And I, to my shame, participated in this foolishness when I had Berkshire buy U.S. Air preferred stock in 1989. As the ink was drying on our check, the company went into a tailspin, and before long our preferred dividend was no longer being paid. But we then got very lucky. In one of the recurrent, but always misguided, bursts of optimism for airlines, we were actually able to sell our shares in 1998 for a hefty gain. In the decade following our sale, the company went bankrupt. Twice."

US airline industry sector consolidation

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger said he sees similarities between railroad consolidation and airline consolidation.

Exhibit 2: US airline industry sector consolidation

Thanks to a wave of mergers since 2005, the Big Four now command about 77% of the U.S. market. Consolidation has enabled them to control costs, negotiate favorable labor pacts, and cut back on the "fare wars" that used to routinely shrivel their revenues.

Exhibit 3: Leading airlines in the U.S. - domestic market share 2017-2018

The Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) is the most popular index for measuring sector concentration. According to the US DOJ-FTC 2010 Horizontal Merger Guidelines, the agencies will regard a market in which the post-merger HHI is below 1,500 as "unconcentrated," between 1,500 and 2,500 as "moderately concentrated," and above 2,500 as "highly concentrated."

The American airline industry can currently be described as being "moderately concentrated," while it has been for ages "unconcentrated". And this consolidation has a positive impact on profitability. Profit margins are not only very high from a historical viewpoint, but they are also much closer to the average US corporate profitability.

Exhibit 4: US airline profitability

The Effects of Common Ownership

Traditionally, economists have believed that higher prices result from concentration within a consumer market. If one airline has monopoly power over a particular route, the price of a ticket will be high. Likewise, in many cases, prices rise after two airlines merge. For decades, this kind of industry-focused thinking dominated the debate about antitrust enforcement.

But also a high concentration of share ownership can have a likewise effect on prices in a consumer market. Instead of looking at the number of companies in a market, the common-ownership argument looks at the number of major shareholders those companies have in common. This argument doesn't obviate the old concerns, but rather adds to them. It suggests an economy in which the incentives for companies to compete and to innovate are smaller than Americans might typically believe, and the opportunities to gouge customers larger. Both market concentration and common ownership have increased in the U.S. over the past two decades

In April 2014, Azar, Schmalz, and Tecu posted an early draft of a paper titled "Anti-competitive Effects of Common Ownership." The paper made several astonishing claims. Overall, it said, the high concentration of share ownership had caused serious harm to consumers in the airline industry: Ticket prices were as much as 12 percent higher than they otherwise would have been, because of common ownership of shares. The authors measured how competitive individual routes were, based not only on how often each airline flew a given route - which regulators already examine - but also on the degree to which each airline's shares were held by common investors. They found that adding common ownership increased the level of concentration on the average route to more than 10 times higher than the levels that regulators presume to be a problem. The paper noted that three mutual fund families - BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard - collectively control about 15 percent of the shares of major U.S. airlines, although these funds are by no means the only common owners. At the end of 2016, for instance, Berkshire Hathaway owned 7.8 percent of American Airlines (AAL), 8.3 percent of Delta (DAL), 7 percent of Southwest (LUV), and 9.2 percent of United Continental (UAL).

So not only the consolidation made the airline industry more interesting for investors (including Warren Buffett), but also the big stakes ETFs and Berkshire Hathaway have taken in those airlines have a positive impact on the profitability in the airline industry.

Recession

Airlines stocks have always been very recession sensitive. And although a recession should no longer mean by definition airlines are loss-making, it still will have a negative impact.

When we look at James Picerno's Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Exhibit 5: Recession Probability Estimate

Airline ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) provides investors access to the global airline industry, including airline operators and manufacturers from all over the world. This ETF tracks the U.S. Global Jets Index, which uses a smart beta strategy to track the global airline industry. The index uses fundamental screens to determine the most efficient airline companies, with an emphasis on domestic carriers, although it provides diversification through exposure to global aircraft manufacturers and airport companies. The index consists of approximately 30 to 35 common stocks listed on well-developed exchanges across the globe.

The assets of the ETF total (only) $92 million and the expense ratio is rather high at 0.60%.

Exhibit 6: Industry breakdown

Exhibit 7: Country breakdown

The four big American airlines all have a weight of approximately 12%.

Exhibit 8: Top 10 holdings

Valuation

When we look at the valuation of the airline industry, we can see that the S&P 500 and the industrials are indeed twice as expensive! Given the improved profitability of the airlines, a re-rating is certainly warranted.

Exhibit 9: Valuation

Momentum

On the graph of U.S. Global Jets ETF, we can see that the momentum is still positive despite the price weakness due to the higher oil prices.

Exhibit 10: Price chart U.S. Global Jets ETF

Conclusion

The increased sector concentration and the more concentrated share ownership have a positive impact on the airline industry's pricing power and profitability.

In the past, a recession meant a loss-making year for the airline industry. The current market structure should allow the airlines to remain profitable when the next recession strikes (which we do not expect anytime soon). This is also reflected in for e.g. American Airlines' executive compensation scheme. CEO Doug Parker:

"How we set our short-term incentive compensation for our executives is if we make $5 billion pre-tax, the incentive payments are 100%. If we don't, they're less than that. And if they're below $3 billion, there's none."

To conclude, we can only repeat Bill Miller's words:

"If the airlines show they can withstand the next downturn, it could lead to a significant re-rating in which investors price airline stocks more like industrial stocks-in other words, at twice the price where they currently trade."

The current dip due to the higher oil prices presents a nice buying opportunity: BUY the U.S. Global Jets ETF.

