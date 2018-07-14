Stratasys: A Struggling 3D Printer

Since the 2012/2013 spike in popularity of 3D printers, many players in the space have struggled mightily. Profitability has become exceedingly rare as margins within the competitive industry are often poor. In a recent article on Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB), a CNC machining and 3D printing company, I praised the low volume, prototyping and short-run production business model of the company which enables profitability and higher margins. Stratasys (SSYS), on the other hand, is all over the board when it comes to additive manufacturing. The company focuses on Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and PolyJet technologies, selling a variety of products at different price points from entry-level desktop 3D printers to a range of systems for rapid prototyping, as well as large production systems for additive manufacturing on an industrial scale. SSYS also provides service and software applications for its systems. The company just recently began a push into metal 3D printing as well, allowing it to better serve its chosen industry verticals: aerospace, automotive, consumer products, dental, education, and medical.

Q1, however, revealed a disturbing trend at SSYS. A lack of revenue growth coupled with continuing losses. Despite deals with the likes of Ford (F) and Boeing (BA) in 2017, SSYS has seen falling net sales since 2014. To add to the strife, the company has also consistently posted losses despite its stated goal of improving operating discipline. With the CEO stepping down as of June 1st, as well as recent analyst downgrades, SSYS appears to be misfiring. In addition, the company's move into additive metal manufacturing faces stiff competition and won't add to revenues substantially until 2020. All of this, along with deteriorating macroeconomic conditions due to current trade war tensions and yield curve inversion fears, means SSYS is a SELL.

A Downward Trend For SSYS's Core Business

Since 2014 SSYS's core business has been in decline with system sales continuing to fall (more on this later) in Q1. Despite this, the company's cap-ex and R&D expenses have fallen over the past three years as instead of focusing on continued expansion SSYS has been focused on improving operating efficiency.

In $ (thousands) 2017 2016 2015 2014 Net Sales 668,362 672,458 695,995 750,129 Net income(Loss) (40,459) (77,621) (1,373,511) (119,470) Cap-ex 23,800 47,100 87,000 64,000 R&D 96,200 97,800 122,400 82,300

**2015 loss affected by 942,408,000 of goodwill impairment

The above table may look bad, but perhaps even worse news for SSYS investors is in regards to the company's Intellectual Property (IP) or patent portfolio. According to the 2017 10-K:

The principal granted patents relate to our FDM systems, our PolyJet technologies, our 3D printing processes and our consumables, certain of which have already expired and certain of which have expiration dates ranging from 2018 to 2037.

Many of SSYS's most important patents have expired or are on their way to expiring within just a few years. This will enable competition to create copycat technologies, but perhaps more importantly for SSYS it will limit the desire for other companies to acquire them as their IP continues to diminish (with lessening R&D expenditures).

This isn't to say SSYS doesn't still spend on its growth and continue to innovate. In fact, in late 2017 and Q1 2018, the company focused on extending the capabilities of its prototyping division, adding new materials offerings, certification solutions, and software capabilities for the manufacturing market, and finally, implementing its new metal manufacturing platform.

One area where SSYS continues to show strong results is its cash generation. This can be attributed to a loyal customer base which repurchases Stratasys equipment and uses its software and servicing regularly. Still, cash and equivalents have fallen since 2014 highs.

Another area of strength for SSYS is its well-controlled debts. Despite falling revenues and consistent losses, the company has been able to avoid any real debt burden.

Finally, I wanted to mention the minor dilution over the past five years. It appears EPS figures have been mildly affected by the increasing share count. Even worse is the 18.74% short interest as a % of float. The market is clearly decidedly against the prospects of SSYS going forward given the high short interest.

In an attempt to right the ship and return to growth, SSYS has listened to customers and created a metal manufacturing platform. I do wonder though if it may be too little, too late.

Too Little, Too Late

In 2018, SSYS is finally set to ramp up investment activity. The most important of these investments is the company's new metal manufacturing business, which is discussed in detail in the Q1 Conference Call. To summarize, SSYS will use proprietary jetting technology to create an 80% reduction in the per part cost of aluminum components. However, issues arise when you realize this platform is only suitable to create what are called "green state" parts. This means a lot of work must be done in post processing by classic metallurgy technology (which the company does not own) in order to make the product consumer ready. Although this technology is widely applicable to multiple industry verticals, the lack of a complete platform which creates readily usable products is a concern. Especially when you start to look at the competition.

Take Proto Labs, Inc. for example, the company uses direct metal laser sintering coupled with CNC machining and metal sheet manufacturing to complete the entire process, creating metal products ready for consumer use. I fear SSYS will have a difficult time competing in the metal manufacturing industry until it develops its platform more fully. This pushes the additional revenue growth due from the new business out until at least 2020.

Q1's Poor Performance

EPS of $0.05 misses by -$0.03

Revenue of $153.84M (-5.7% Y/Y) misses by -$13.66M

Q1 was hampered by under-performance in North American high-end system orders, specifically from customers in government and other key verticals such as aerospace and automotive. Even worse, overall system revenue (the core of SSYS's business) decreased by 20.7% in Q1 YoY. In past years, investors saw SSYS make huge deals with Fortune 500 companies which boosted sales, but thus far 2018 has been without such tailwinds. Consumable revenue was up 1.7% in Q1 and services revenue followed suit increasing by 3.8%. However, this was due to growth in the installed base of systems and improvement in service contract attach rate, which is expected to fall in Q2 given current trends.

The company was able to successfully focus on operating discipline in the quarter, improving margins and reducing costs. GAAP gross margin increased to 49.2% in Q1 vs. 47.1% for the same period last year. GAAP operating expenses were also down 8.3% for the quarter to $82.1 million as SSYS continues to tighten its belt. This pushed the company's operating loss for the quarter lower. GAAP operating loss for Q1 was $6.5 million vs. loss of $12.6 million in Q1 2017.

Once again SSYS was able to end the quarter with a strong cash position as well. The company saw $346.5 million in cash and cash equivalents vs. $328.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. It also generated $27.1 million cash from operations in the quarter vs. $25.7 million of cash generated in Q1 2017.

SSYS's focus on operating efficiency has improved margins slightly and decreased overall losses, but it has also left the company stagnant in terms of revenues. This is especially disturbing for a company that is supposed to be in a growth industry. Despite the less-than-stellar Q1, management at SSYS left its 2018 guidance in line (and the CEO resigned right after).

CEO Resignation and Analyst Downgrades

It is never a good sign when your CEO steps down. Even worse if they do so after just two years on the job. That is what Ilan Levin did after Q1's poor performance. Levin had been on SSYS's board since 2012 and prior to that he served as the president and vice chairman of Objet Ltd. (which would eventually merge with SSYS). Levin had a wealth of experience that the company will surely miss going forward. Elchanan (Elan) Jaglom, the current chairman of the Board, will serve as Levin's replacement in the interim while the company seeks a new CEO.

Q1's results were so poor many formerly bullish analysts turned bearish on the stock as well. Piper Jaffray for example lowered its price target to $19.00 from $24.00, although it maintained a Neutral rating on the company. Analyst Troy Jensen's comments do not bode well for the next couple years at SSYS. In his May report he concluded:

We believe competition is intensifying and anticipate Stratasys will struggle with product growth while relying exclusively on FDM and PolyJet technologies. We believe that the Aerospace opportunity and new metal technology could provide some needed product growth for SSYS, but this likely doesn't occur until 2020. Until product growth accelerates, we believe SSYS stock will remain range-bound and see limited reasons to get more constructive on the stock.

Valuation

Although SSYS may appear to be a value when looking at the price to sales ratio, as you can see the company continually has poor returns on equity, assets and invested capital. Q1's diminishing revenue along with the consistent lack of profitability means the low valuation is warranted. SSYS doesn't have the profitability of PRLB nor the growth of 3D Systems (DDD) or voxeljet AG (VJET).

SSYS PRLB DDD VJET Price/Earnings (fwd) 67.11 23.64 100 -- Price/Book 0.96 7.10 2.77 1.38 Price/Sales 1.63 9.33 2.54 2.45 Price/Cash Flow 16.97 38.95 331.90 -- ROE (TTM) -3.47 13.10 -12.35 -16.83 ROA (TTM) -2.85 11.81 -8.75 -11.87 ROIC (TTM) -3.39 13.10 -12.19 -18.77

Conclusion

Stratasys is a company whose core business appears to be deteriorating. With net sales falling each of the past three years and a continued struggle to increase margins proving mostly futile, I believe SSYS is a SELL. Q1 revealed the company's festering wounds, including a bleeding patent portfolio and falling system revenue. This may have caused the CEO to resign, while it certainly caused analysts to downgrade the company. The push into metal manufacturing may also end up being both more time consuming and more costly than SSYS has anticipated, given the level of competition in the industry. If you are looking to add exposure to the 3D printing industry, I believe there are better choices out there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.