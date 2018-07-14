DocuSign: A Tale Of Guidance, Valuation And The Life Of A Category Killer

The guidance is such that it is reasonable to think that it will be exceeded both for this quarter and this year, and really on into fiscal 2020.

DocuSign - What do you do with an IPO after it risen by almost 80%

I am frequently struck when reading stories about different sports that in this data obsessed age just how many records there are to break, and how many are broken every year or month or week - or at least so it seems. The other evening I was informed that Didi Gregorius (SS-NY Yankees) had reached base in 25 consecutive games against the Orioles. He then doubled, although he was left on base. I confess almost feeling sorry for Michael Kay (the Yankee play-by-play man) - it is hard to keep up a meaningful dialogue for 9 innings, but he does a manful job, even if I have been informed about statistics that are not quite relevant.

I am not quite sure if such records exist for the performance of IPOs although I imagine they must. But regardless of the presence or absence of some corpus of statistics on IPOs, I am inclined to think that more IPOs have doubled or increased by 50% or more thus far in 2018 than at any time since the unlamented web/tech bubble of almost 20 years ago. Back then, it wasn't much of an intellectual exercise to understand that most of the era's IPOs had little substance and almost no reason other than the greater fool theory for their share price or dare I say existence. In fact, it really didn't take all that much analysis to figure out that most of the IPOs of the era were likely to find an unpleasant end. And no, having figured that out, I did not either act on it or benefit from the observation. I lost plenty of money buying puts on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and wound up making a venture investment in what was supposed to be a precursor of Uber (UBER). No prizes for figuring out the return on that one.

This time around…well, this author thinks it is quite different. There have been some clinkers in the stack to be sure - the late unlamented Tintri (TNTR) is but the worst of that group. But most of the companies coming to the public market are real, with real and rapidly growing revenues and some realistic prospect of becoming profitable and generating significant free cash flow over time. The issue isn't viability, per se, but valuation. And beyond that, the issue is how valuation is correlated with company guidance and how company guidance is correlated with reasonable expectations. It is that type of conundrum that faces potential investors in DocuSign's (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares in the wake of its recent IPO and, more recently, its strong initial quarterly earnings report as a public company.

Unlike many IT IPOs, DocuSign offers a straightforward service to both individual and business users that has broad utility and which is rapidly being adopted. Over time, it seems likely that the technology used by DOCU and its rivals will replace manual process for document signing, document creation and document validation almost entirely. But using electronic technology to sign something is not a solution that can be differentiated. Either the solution works well and reliably or it doesn't. And in fact, there are many e-sign solutions that work very well and are well suited for their task. In fact, if an individual just wants to e-sign a document and doesn't need to do so on a mobile device, the service is offered for free by DocuSign and others.

But no one buying DocuSign shares at this point ought to do so simply because it has been a pioneer in a technology that is being widely adopted. There are simply too many rivals, including Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), which offer solutions that encompass the e-sign paradigm. Adobe's Document Cloud, which includes Adobe Sign as well as Acrobat, is certainly the best known rival, but there are many other vendors in the space. Needless to say, when selling a service based on what is essentially a commodity, the escalation of product claims is inevitable and sometimes humorous as well. Adobe says its e-sign product is no less than 21X faster - but faster than what and measured in what terms.

Given that it is not the e-sign technology itself on which an investment case can be securely constructed, what does DocuSign offer at this point? The balance of this report will try to focus on the range of products that DocuSign is offering, the traction they are getting and their outlook in the coming years. The company is focused on what is called a "System of Agreement" which is a platform that besides signing includes document preparation, managing agreement documentation, and insuring the delivery of and response to signed agreements. The company was able to close over 30,000 new name accounts last quarter and it is growing both its customer count and its ARPU.

DocuSign is a somewhat controversial name at this point as can be seen from the ratings as shown on First Call, both as a product of its valuation and also as a result of the commoditization of its basic service. I have linked to a Gartner note here which depicts the issues its clients have with DocuSign. The issue, almost entirely, appears to be price/valuation. Gartner, as a service, often tries avoid presenting a clear-cut view of things. And, at this point, I have to hesitate in dismissing the commentary out of hand. My guess, however, is that like many other companies that I have reviewed and invested in over time, management at DocuSign will figure out what are the necessary features/benefits needed to keep clients loyal and come to some reasonable strategy that its users and prospective clients can live with. I am not going to dispositively dispose of that issue in this article, but I will write about how the management of DOCU is dealing with a phenomenon that is typical in the IT world.

Holistically, investment issue for this company is basically whether it has done enough to provide for a long-lasting differentiation from its competitors to a degree that supports growth rates at or above the growth rate of the market. Currently, and it is worth pointing this out again, its valuation, at least in terms of what is being written by analysts, is tied to a growth rate that would never support its valuation. The company's current enterprise value, based on its estimate of 192 million outstanding shares, and with an after-IPO cash balance of about $800 million, is $9.2 billion. The company provided revenue guidance for the current fiscal year of between $655 million and $660 million, which would be up by 27% compared to revenues reported for fiscal 2018. To get to that number would suggest a sharp deceleration in growth for the balance of the fiscal year; the company reported revenue growth of 37% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

My belief is that the published growth rate consensus is far too low, and that the company will exceed 30% growth for this year, next year and into the foreseeable future. Overall, I think the current EV/S is high, but not untenable, based on the company's superior competitive position, the growth of the space, and its growing footprint in terms of what it is able to sell its customers.

It is another name that should be considered for a high growth portfolio, but also a name in which the prudent way to build a position is through a methodical, opportunistic approach that includes scaling in. For me, covering a variety of high-growth IT names, the investment opportunity in DocuSign is nothing I have to immediately address - simply because my portfolio is already full up with these kinds of names. But it is a name that is worth watching, with a view to establishing a position, depending on its relative performance, vis-à-vis the other names that I follow and own.

Of Cabbages and Kings - Or a review of DocuSign's latest quarter, and the company's forecast

I imagine most readers are somewhat familiar with the price trajectory of this company since it went public in April. The shares were priced at $29/share, noticeably above the prior expected range - which had been as low as $24/share. It first traded at $38 and now it is trading at just above $50. That puts the market capitalization at somewhat over $10 billion based on its outstanding share expectation. Inevitably, the cry of many observers is that this valuation has to represent a bubble, or it is absurd or how could any rational person think of paying so much for a company whose growth rate is supposed to decline so much.

Let's take it as a given that not all of the people who are buying these shares at this point, or even the analysts setting price targets, which average $59/share at this point, are deaf, dumb and blind and accept as well that many commentators and investors have a fair competence when it comes to addition and subtraction. Let's take it as a given that almost all investors have looked at the sequential growth forecast of this company, as was disseminated in its most earnings release, and have mentally trashed it. No one is going to pay a double-digit multiple of forward revenues for a company that supposedly is achieving sequential growth of 2-3% - that is actually the forecast within the company's guidance. Just by comparison, the last quarter showed a sequential revenue increase of 5%, in a quarter that has had negative seasonality. Subscription revenues, now 95% of the total, grew by 8% sequentially, and the sequential growth in dollars for subscriptions was 38% greater last quarter than the sequential growth in the same quarter in the year earlier period.

DocuSign's revenues are seasonally influenced which can be seen in the chart from the final prospectus linked here. Seasonality is a function of the timing of contractual signings, and indeed sequential growth from Q4 to Q1 and sequential growth from Q2 to Q3 is typically low, while sequential growth between Q1 and Q2 and between Q3 and Q4 is typically higher. The company's full-year projection implies sequential growth of just 4% and 6% in Q3 and Q4 respectively; again, it seems highly unlikely that anyone currently investing in this name or holding the shares really thinks those numbers are relevant, and similarly, it is hard to imagine that current holders or potential investors could think that the 20% growth forecast shown by the First Call consensus for fiscal 2020 represents reality either.

The CEO suggested during the course of the earnings conference call that the pipeline is particularly strong, and that the guidance as given reflects an increased outlook. It is probably reasonable to conjecture that the cadence of raising the outlook for DOCU is something still to be worked out by this company. The CEO's former company, Responsys, had its share of self-inflicted share price stumbles, some based on guidance and some based on operational performance; my back displays evidence of those scars although ultimately that company was sold for an appreciable premium to Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). It is always difficult to calibrate at the start of a company's post IPO journey to what extent its guidance needs to be modified to produce some kind of reasonable expectations, but going forward, at least some kind of pattern will emerge.

Last quarter, the company saw its customer count rise by 8.5% sequentially and by 33% year over year. Inevitably, given the price for individual subscriptions, the company and its rivals are placing increasing emphasis on enterprise subscribers, which, in turn, is resulting in increasing ARPU metrics. The company also saw a 40% growth in its customer count for users with an ACV of more than $300,000. The company is just now starting to achieve scale internationally; international revenues were 17% of the total and were up by 52% year on year.

The company's dollar based net retention rate last quarter was 114%. Again, as is the case for some other vendors in the IT space, this company has 2 very distinct classes of customers, enterprises and individuals. DocuSign pricing starts at only $10/month for annual contracts for users with requirements to process 5 documents/month or less. There is even a monthly option for $15. Needless to say, within this cohort of users, there is lots of churn and most often these users do not deploy new features, or migrate to new pricing tiers.

The larger users seem to be expanding substantially - hence the very significant jump in users at an ACV level of greater than $300,000 and the company had a Net Promoter Score of 63, a relatively decent number for that metric, suggesting substantial user satisfaction with the product.

Sadly, during the course of the conference call, no one chose to ask detailed questions about growth rate assumptions. Given some of the metrics that were called out, I think forecasting sequential growth averaging 7-10%/quarter for the balance of the year represents a more realistic forecast. That would place total revenues at $675 million this year. Using 33% + growth for fiscal 2020, rather than the number seen in the First Call consensus, produces a revenue expectation of just shy of $900 million. I think those figures are lots closer to reality, based simply on the expansion of the company's customer count and the record this company has of a rising ACV based on its sales to customers spending more than $300,000/year on its solution.

Overall, the company is estimating that its fully diluted share count will be between 190 million and 195 million in this quarter, and presumably beyond. That represents a market capitalization of $10 billion. In the wake of the IPO, the enterprise value is now around $9.2 billion and the EV/S on my own fiscal 2020 projection would be about 10X. High, to be sure, but not really an outlier if the company can continue to produce growth that exceeds 30%.

DocuSign - What's Really Its Opportunity and which are its competitors?

I think that by this time many readers will have used e-sign technology and most readers are quite aware it exists. It is clear, I imagine, that over time, a vast preponderance of documents that need to be signed, or signed and notarized, will be processed digitally. It is just more reliable and more convenient and far more secure than the age old technologies of manual processes. But saying that is not really a case for investing in DocuSign shares. What the case is relates to where DocuSign has taken and is taking its e-sign technology, and how that differentiates it from the many competitors in this space. If a reader decided today, or any other day, that they needed to e-sign a document and return it to consummate an agreement, there are many alternatives, and they all work equally well. If an enterprise wanted to develop an e-sign platform to encompass a substantial number of differing use-case, then DocuSign is a vendor of choice, although, there are certainly alternatives, and that is not likely to change in the foreseeable future. The strategy of this company is to focus on selling a fully featured solution that I have mentioned earlier, called System of Agreement, and to focus as well on selling its customers DocuSign's Digital Transaction Management platform. This is where users find differentiated functionality, and the increasing proportion of sales to enterprises that include these solutions are what is driving the ACV values upward. And that is why growth rate estimates for this company are too low, and why the valuation is quite sustainable.

I am not going to try to review all of the specifics of the DocuSign offering and its potential evolution. But I think it is fair to say that the company is well aware of the imperative of remaining a differentiated solution - its CEO comes from a company that started its life selling e-mail marketing, a commoditized space almost from the start - and the focus of DocuSign is necessarily on what seem to many to be minor features and its platform. Now, I am not going to suggest to anyone that they should go out and buy shares in a company at an EV/S of 11X because of its new ability to insert questions inside a document or its ability to strike through words-features that the CEO called out as demand drivers during the recent conference call. But it turns out that in the real world, selling the benefits of these kinds of features to enterprises is what has allowed the company to expand its engagement with enterprises and that is really a major factor of what is driving the ARPU and in turn the company's growth.

Another seemingly mundane but apparently important features being added to the product include a Notary Public feature by which Notaries can become part of the e-signing process. Most recently, DocuSign has released a new payments feature that is of particular benefit to its SMB users and has seen decent demand traction.

Another major growth driver these days is including DocuSign into apps and business processes as part of the company's suite of APIs. Now, again, I have no idea what all of these applications might be; the company has reported in its latest conference call that it has 80,000 open developer sandboxes on its platform which is just a number that staggers my imagination. At this point, more than 60% of DocuSign's transactions come from apps that have been built with the DocuSign API, and usage from that source is growing at 50%/year.

Finally, as mentioned earlier, DocuSign is just now starting to focus attention on its international opportunities. At this point, as mentioned earlier in this article, international represents just 17% of revenues, but it is growing at more than 50%/year, and the company is now focusing resources in that area. I would anticipate that DocuSign will continue to see continuing hyper-growth in international revenues for some time to come; it is making a material investment to globalize its offering which will in turn allow it to present more value to enterprise customers.

Is there enough to sustain growth above 30% for several years? This is as benign an environment in which to sell new software solutions and technology to enterprises as any in the past 20 years, and possibly before that point. While I and others might question the $25 billion TAM the company has suggested and certainly would question the time frame in which such a TAM might be realized, given the size of this company, its market share and its global opportunities, I would be surprised if it were not able to continue to achieve 30%+ growth for some time into the future.

Margins, Cash flow and all that stuff

I usually like to focus on GAAP rather than non-GAAP expenses in analyzing the operating results of different vendors. I really do not find the cadence of the rate of change of stock-based comp to be relevant for analytical purposes, so avoiding non-GAAP makes sense, at least for me. In this case, because of the IPO, and the massive amount of stock-based comp recognized last quarter, that isn't possible, as it would present an inaccurate picture of the company's expense profile.

In the quarter just reported, the company's non-GAAP operating expenses rose by 24% year on year, significantly less than the rate of increase in revenues. In addition, despite the expenses inherent in launching many international locations, the company was able to increase its gross margins, and its gross margins on subscriptions by a couple of hundred basis points. This might suggest that the pricing issues I tried to address are somewhat less than might be feared and are being mitigated by the sales of high-margin features and the company's platform solution.

Overall, the company reduced its operating spend ratio in every category on a non-GAAP basis. At this point, it is spending 15% of its revenues on research and development, and its non GAAP research and development spend has not shown substantial growth in a couple of years. Part of that improvement in non-GAAP spending ratios is the accounting for the cost of RSUs which were deemed "not probable of being achieved."

The year-over-year increase in non-GAAP research and development in the recently reported quarter was 11%. I think it is fair to say that the company will probably have to step up its research and development spending, both absolutely and as a percentage of revenues, in order to sustain noticeable functional differentiation, particularly when competing against a company with the resources and brand recognition of Adobe.

The company's headcount grew by 16% year over year in the recently reported quarter. Again, much as I would like to see the company improve its productivity at the rate suggested by that number, it is really highly unlikely that it can. I would expect to see hiring and expense growth pick up in the balance of the year, and I would be concerned if that were not the case.

Again, because of the revenue over-attainment, coupled with the very tight expense control, the company had a positive non-GAAP operating margin last quarter. The company has forecast that it will achieve break-even non-GAAP operating margins for the year with no material change in overall expense ratios, but with research and development rising and general and administrative expense cost ratios falling. Over time, I might anticipate that the company will be able to achieve the same kind of business model of other software vendors with SaaS vendors based on material improvement in sales and marketing costs.

Last quarter the company achieved an operating cash flow margin of almost 10%. Quite a bit of the margin, as reported, was the result of the recognition of stock-based comp expenses. Some of it was a function of balance sheet items. And some of it was a function of what are now called contract liabilities - a category which heretofore was called deferred revenues. At this point, DOCU is not yet a cash flow story.

Summing up, I think that DocuSign is a good story, but falls a bit short of being a great one. I do not think its valuation is all that much out of line as I anticipate that it will achieve growth noticeably beyond published and articulated expectations for the next year or two. I am inclined to believe that its management team is well aware of the issues related to pricing and commoditization and that it will be in a position to deal with that effectively. I think its growth runway potential, whether it is based on a TAM of $25 billion or more likely some lesser number, is more than enough for a company of this size.

There is an old saying about the inability of most of us to kiss all of the pretty girls. Today, perhaps, such a saying might no longer be considered politically correct. But that is basically where I come out on DocuSign's shares. I think it is a decent story with a realistic chance to improve in terms of investor perceptions, and that it is a realistic if not a bargain level of valuation. But overall, I haven't been quite able to pull the trigger and replace one of my current holdings with DocuSign shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.