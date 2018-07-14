Omega Has 40% Downside To Fair Value

This idea was discussed in more depth with members of our private investing community, Wheel Of Fortune.

While NAV plays little role in the day to day cash flow, the overvaluation via this metric suggests that bulls be very cautious here.

We dig into true value of the properties owned by the company.

How often have you heard it? Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is a really cheap stock with a low multiple and a high dividend yield. Well, while we cannot debate the current relatively low multiple versus the stock market or the high dividend yield, we are here to say that "cheapness" is very relative. There are many ways to look at the value of REITs, and when OHI is examined in one particular way, it comes out incredibly expensive.

How Do I Value Thee? Let Me Count The Ways

A REIT is best evaluated by a price to funds from operations (FFO) or adjusted FFO (AFFO) ratio in place of a price to earnings ratio. However, our methodology first looks at the underlying net asset value or NAV. This is akin to finding a tangible book value for non-REITs. While tangible book value has good appeal for non-REITs, the enduring nature of land and good real estate make it an even more impressive tool for REITs.

A REIT with a public value that is significantly below its NAV offers a "margin of safety" when purchasing its stock. On the other hand, buying a REIT significantly above NAV reduces the margin of safety. Now historically, US REITs have traded above NAV on average over the last 40 odd years.

This makes sense as REITs offer investors to diversification into multiple properties with a single purchase and get great economies of scale for leverage and management fees. That should carry a premium and it does. That does not mean though that all REITs trade above NAV at all times. When a big discrepancy does exist, it can offer investors further insight into making buy and sell decisions. We have also seen that looked at collectively, big discounts are incredible REIT buy signals.

Source: Cohen & Steers

Hence, we believe it is a useful metric to look at.

So what is OHI's NAV?

Valuing OHI's NAV is an interesting exercise. Being almost fully in the skilled nursing facilities space, one can get a cap rate from publicly available sources and use it to derive a NAV. There are two nuances to this exercise, though. The first is that OHI has some exposure to senior housing. Senior housing trades at way larger premiums than the SNF industry. The other is that there is a significant amount of OHI's tenant base that has a hard time meeting rent obligations. Both these need to be addressed.

The first step is come up with OHI's Net Operating Income (NOI). This is essentially OHI's cash flow at the property level and ignores depreciation, special charges and corporate level administrative expenses. Having only triple net leases, makes this task relatively easy in case of OHI, as revenues pretty much approximate NOI.

So the projected NOI at Q1 2018 is $880.80 million. We know that OHI is planning on disposing assets, but those will also reduce debt and will likely be a small piece of the pie and hence less relevant to our exercise. Now what cap rate should be applied to this?

Cap rates in the SNF space are trending currently as high as 12%-13%. We got this information from three different sources.

First from Irving Levin:

After five consecutive years of record prices, the average price per bed for skilled nursing facilities fell to $81,350 in 2017, a drop of 18% from the year prior. It might have fallen even further if the average cap rate in 2017 had not remained at historical norms, according to a press release from Norwalk, Connecticut-based market intelligence firm Irving Levin. The average cap rate for 2017 was 12.3%, or 10 basis points higher than that of 2016.

Second from Lancaster Pollard via the highly reputable NIC:

Matt: Cap rates have a natural ebb and flow, and we have seen them bounce off the low point, leveling out at its current healthy state. Cap rates generally lag behind interest rate moves, and, despite the recent activity, overall long-term rates are generally below historical averages. This leads us to expect cap rates in the near term will maintain current ranges. Cap rates for seniors housing range from 7% to 8.5% and for skilled nursing range from 12% to 13%.

Finally, third from Frank Small at GMF capital:

“I guess from our perspective and our experience, the perceived risk is higher than the actual risk,” he said when asked by Firestone how he explains skilled nursing headwinds to equity investors. This is because returns remain strong, with cap rates in the sector usually coming in around 12.5%, with some fluctuations over time, Firestone explained to SNN. This compares favorably to cap rates in other commercial real estate classes such as retail, which is seeing at least as many issues as skilled nursing and far lower cap rates.

For the SNF section, we will hence use 12.5% which seems about where consensus believes we are at. So for our exercise, we will lump the "other" category into senior housing and use cap rates of 7% for NAV valuation.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

Based on this, the NAV is $17.93 and the stock trades at a rather stunning price to NAV of 1.77X or a 77% premium. Looked at another way, OHI's fair liquidation value would be a cap rate of 11.02% (blended SNF and senior housing cap rates adjusted for revenue percentages). It instead trades at a rather lofty 8.11%.

Implications

NAV calculation is an interesting exercise and there are several things that we glean from this information.

OHI is nowhere near as cheap as it looks. The high dividend yield looks appealing, but anyone wealthy enough to invest in SNFs could get cash on cash yield of 12.5% as that is what a cap rate of 12.5% implies. The person investing in such a facility would get a 12.5% yield using no leverage. OHI, on the other hand, produces an 8.34% yield using considerable leverage. Why the discrepancy? Why would you get a much higher yield investing directly in SNFs even without using leverage? It is because you are buying OHI at a 77% premium to the value of its properties and to some extent because of the senior homes (which yield way less) exposure. With shares so high above actual value of properties, there is zero incentive for OHI to buy back shares. On the other hand, the incentive to issue shares is extremely high. The margin of safety is extremely low. We have seen mall REITs trade at huge 40-60% discounts to liquidation values. While we don't expect OHI to get there, even a 10% discount to NAV would imply a 50% haircut from here.

Conclusion

It is probable that our NAV calculations are actually overly generous.

Source: OHI Q1-2018 supplemental

A full 17% of OHI's portfolio is not considered stable and 14.6% has a sub 1.2X rent coverage. Would this 31.6% even get a market cap rate of 12.5%? We doubt it. The industry operators continue to struggle with a trifecta of low reimbursement rates, rising labor costs and low occupancies. They do have demographics and extremely low build rates going for them, but we doubt those will matter over the next three years.

Source: NIC

OHI is struggling, and regardless how much people feel the desire to praise management, a falling tide lowers all boats. We are seeing the stresses pop up as evidenced by low dividend coverage, falling EBITDAR and operators that deem it cool to pay 75% of the actual rent. We are also seeing debt to EBITDA ratios creep up.

If the stock was actually trading at a nice discount to liquidation value, we would be a bit more sanguine on it. But it does not. It actually trades at one of the largest premiums we are aware of. Based on continued assessment, we estimate the probability of a dividend cut at 90% within 12-18 months. We don't think this will fall to its NAV, but a 20-30% decline would not surprise us.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.