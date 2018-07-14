Northern Technologies Is Firing On All Cylinders

The shares are not cheap, but profits are rising fast, the balance sheet is very healthy and the company even pays a dividend.

The company has a couple of exciting new prospects to boot with compostable straws and a potentially large TAM in pipelines.

The company's businesses are booming, with their new oil and gas business and Chinese subsidiary growing especially fast.

The shares of Northern Technologies (NTIC), a producer of specialty chemicals, are on a tear and reached an all-time high on Friday after excellent Q3 figures:

And there is of course plenty of reason for that:

NTIC Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

And the third-quarter results (not yet included in the figure above) were so good, it let analyst Tim Clarkson from Van Clemens & Company argue (Q3CC):

I was a very surprised at how good the last quarter was and this one is even better.

Indeed. The company's products:

ZERUST

ZERUST oil & gas

Natur-Tec

From the most recent investor presentation:

Here are the Q3 results split:

There are parts of the company that are growing really fast like their wholly owned Chinese subsidiary, which grew revenues at 69.4% (y/y) to $2.9M and management expects these to re-accelerate in Q4 (sequential growth stalled in Q3 due to the expiration of a customer project).

ZERUST oil & gas

The ZERUST oil & gas product line is recent, but it's coming along pretty nicely, raking in $550K in revenues in Q1, $580K in Q2 and another $550K in Q3, but in Q4, management expects a double to $1.1M. Why the acceleration?

Well, look at the types of application this involves:

No, we didn't see pipelines in there either, and we're pretty sure that if they had a pipeline application, it would have been featured, given the size of that market. And here is analyst Tim Clarkson again (Q3CC):

On this pipeline deal, you guys have always told me that you don’t have any applications in pipeline, so what’s this new application, is it inside the pipeline or is it has to do with the components of the pipeline or how does it work?

Management responded:

It’s inside the pipeline. And right now, we are not really discussing further details.

And they also confirmed the analyst's idea that this could be big, so this is an very interesting development that could meaningfully increase the company's TAM. And there is an additional benefit as their oil and gas business tends to have higher margins compared to their other ZERUST business (which tends to have higher margins than their Natur-Tec business).

And a little later on during the CC, management did actually provide some more information about the pipeline project, which is from a repeat business customer which bought storage tank solutions as well, and management expects there will be repeat orders for pipelines as their need for pipelines expands. And it's not just the pipeline (Q1CC):

And then as also beyond just this one pipeline project, there is other projects that are starting to look like they are finally coming to fruition. So we certainly hope that we are starting to see the oil and gas business take off a little bit.

Natur-Tec

Sales were growing really fast at a 37% rate and there are some interesting developments that are quite promising. The company has developed a timely solution for replacing plastic straws in the form of straws from a resin solution.

They are not producing the straws themselves but are supplying the solution and the raw materials to "several large straw manufacturers in Southeast Asia" and they are in talks with others. Management believes that (Q3CC):

it is my understanding that our resin formulation allows straws to be manufactured more easily and that they also have greater mechanical strength, so they will be easier to use by the consumer and easy to manufacture by the producers.

Management also believes it's competitive with other solutions (and the fact that they already have business with several big manufacturers testifies to this).

This can't arrive at a more fortuitous time. Several large companies are doing away with their plastic straws, given the accumulation of plastic in oceans and even mineral water and the potential health consequences, with some compounds mimicking hormones and others being cancerous.

And it doesn't have to end with just straws. While management argued that the company is not working at this stage on a replacement of plastic bottles as the requirements for those are quite different from straws, other stuff (like plates, cups) might be more feasible.

Joint ventures

It also has a network of joint venture companies, the results of which are not consolidated in its finances (from the most recent investor presentation):

From the 8-K:

NTIC’s joint venture operating income increased 20.0% to $3,755,000 during the three months ended May 31, 2018, compared to joint venture operating income of $3,128,000 during the three months ended May 31, 2017. This increase was attributable to a corresponding increase in total net sales of the joint ventures as fees for services provided to joint ventures are primarily a function of the net sales of NTIC’s joint ventures, which increased 21.4% to a record $31,481,000 during the three months ended May 31, 2018, compared to $25,935,000 for the three months ended May 31, 2017.

For the first three quarters, joint venture income increased by 25.7% to $10.4M.

Margins

NTIC Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The figure above is a quarter behind and an operating margin of -9.5% strikes us as odd. From the 8-K:

Operating expenses, as a percent of net sales, for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 were 43.6%, compared to 47.4% for the same period last fiscal year. This reduction was primarily due to higher net sales and reduced research and development expenses, partially offset by higher selling, and general and administrative expenses.

From the 8-K:

We don't know about you, but we don't see anything remotely negative about operating margin. There was improvement in Q3, but not so dramatic as to come from a negative operating income in Q2 as the YChart figure has it.

Cash

NTIC Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flow is solidly profitable and is moving up (even if the latest quarter is missing in the figure).

The company has $7.9M in cash and short-term securities and no debt. The company has $22.4M of investments in joint ventures, of which over $12.5M, or 55.8%, is cash, with the remaining balance mostly made up of other working capital.

NTIC Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The company has suffered little dilution and actually started to pay a dividend not that long ago.

Guidance

From the 8-K:

For the fiscal year ending August 31, 2018, NTIC is increasing its net sales expectations to be in the range of $49.5 million to $50.5 million, compared to its previous net sales expectations of $48.0 million to $49.0 million. The company is also increasing its earnings guidance, and now anticipates net income attributable to NTIC to be in the range of $6.7 million to $7.0 million, or $1.43 to $1.48 per diluted share, which includes the $0.15 per diluted share one-time charge associated with U.S. tax reform. This compares to previous earnings guidance of $6.5 million to $6.8 million, or $1.40 to $1.45 per diluted share.

Risk

Apart from an economic slowdown, another risk is escalating trade tensions. Here is what management had to say on that during the Q3CC:

Regarding Natur-Tec, if the next round of tariffs that’s set for August goes into effect that will impact some of our products purchases from China being imported into United States, it would impact our cost of goods sold by I guess about 10% in that respect. We don’t think that will necessarily hurt our top line sales, but it certainly would impact the profitability of the business for a period of time.

They don't expect much influence on their other businesses.

Valuation

NTIC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

As you might expect, valuation is considerable. For the first three quarters of fiscal 2018, the company has earned an EPS of $1.14, which they expect to increase to $1.43-$1.48 for the full year and to $2+ (on $60M+ of revenues) for fiscal 2019.

Conclusion

Twenty times next year's earnings is a substantial valuation, but revenues are growing fast, and with the straw and pipeline as exciting new prospects, we think this valuation is justified. The company does have a healthy balance sheet and pays a dividend. It could also spin off its Natur-Tec business, although management isn't considering that at the moment and quite frankly, they don't have any compelling reason to do that at this point in time. Net income is also increasing rapidly, 58.4% in Q3.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

