First Look At Opera's $106 Million IPO

The company generated $129 million in revenues last year, and is growing at a 54% y/y rate this year. The company also turns a small profit.

Building on the historic strengths of the U.S. IPO markets this year, foreign issuers have been eager to hop aboard as well. Thus far, most of the technology companies electing to list in the U.S. have come from China, but in Opera (OPRA), we have a chance to invest in a fast-growing European technology firm.

Without a doubt, Norway-based Opera is one of the more interesting IPO candidates to file this year. The company's flagship product, of all things, is an internet browser - a product that is usually the domain of much larger and better-funded technology conglomerates, such as Google Chrome (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Yet, Opera's user statistics and its revenue growth don't lie - the company is quickly gaining in popularity and capitalizing on an extremely high-margin, profitable business. It is, in fact, one of the few IPO candidates to post a positive net profit.

Most of this year's blockbuster IPOs have been in the enterprise software space - think DocuSign (DOCU), Dropbox (DBX), Avalara (AVLR), Zscaler (ZS), and Domo (DOMO), among a handful of other names. With the exception of the last, all of these preceding IPOs have done exceptionally well since their public launches, with some like DocuSign and Zscaler going above 2x their original offering price:

YCharts

Internet companies like Opera, on the other hand, have been in shorter supply. The only other notable internet name to go public, in fact, another European unicorn, Spotify (SPOT). Though Spotify stumbled earlier in its life as a public company, especially after a lackluster first-earnings quarter, it has since rebounded strongly and is up more than 25% from its first trading day:

YCharts

This strength illustrates continued optimism for the IPO sector, particularly among higher-quality growth names that are not burning through too much cash. Investors have demonstrated this year that they have less patience for companies with heavy losses like Domo - but a company that has a consistent pattern of breaking even and beginning to turn a profit, like Opera, could be a big hit with the markets.

Opera's initial valuation ask, at $1.1-$1.3 billion (we'll discuss valuation shortly), is a bit steep relative to the company's financials. However, given the compelling story and large user base, Opera is at least worth a look.

AI-driven web browser

When people think of browsers, the names that probably come to mind are Chrome and Firefox. Few browsers come from startup companies that aren't part of a much larger technology conglomerate. And while there are certainly no lack of options in the browser space, Opera markets itself as something truly unique.

In Opera's own words, taken from its prospectus:

Given the growing importance of online content consumption, we believe that the future of digital content discovery is one where consumers will enjoy highly personalized experiences enabled by AI algorithms and big data."

Beyond providing just a traditional browsing experience, Opera provides a more personalized browsing interface that uses machine learning technologies to aid the content discovery process. The OS-agnostic service also offers a news curation platform called Opera News, which has grown to nearly 100 million monthly active users.

The following screenshot, taken from Opera's prospectus, showcases its mobile interface, which forms the majority of Opera's user base:

Figure 1. Opera browser UI illustration

Source: Opera prospectus

The mobile browser was first launched in 2006 and has since grown to hundreds of millions of users. The company intends to fuel growth by pushing into more specialized geographies and adding more content. The below table, taken from Opera's IPO filing, shows the rapid growth in Opera's user base:

Figure 2. Opera user trends

Source: Opera prospectus

As of the end of March, Opera served a global user base of approximately 320 million MAUs (monthly active users, which are often the primary metric for investors in assessing internet companies' growth). For comparison purposes, that's roughly the size of Twitter's MAU base.

Like other browser platforms, Opera derives revenues from search partners and advertisers who pay for access to Opera's user base. Accordingly, growth in Opera's user base is a key driver for revenue growth.

Financial overview and valuation

And most interesting of all, here's a look at Opera's financials:

Figure 3. Opera financials

Source: Opera prospectus

By objective means, Opera is no more than a mid-sized technology company, having generated only $128.9 million in revenues in FY17. Though it's not an apples-to-apples comparison, note that Twitter (with its 330 million MAUs at the end of FY17) generated $2.4 billion in that same year. This suggests that Opera still has a ways to go in fully monetizing its user base - though of course, the two companies are in different Internet verticals with different monetization models.

Opera's growth so far this year, however, has been nothing short of impressive. Revenues grew 55% y/y to $39.4 million. Search revenues of $20.2 million (+31% y/y) made up about half of these revenues, with the other portion accruing to advertising revenues ($12.9 million, +79% y/y) and technology licensing ($6.3 million; +120% y/y). Clearly, Opera's ability to grow its ad business and distribute its software to third parties will be a larger driver of the business going forward than search.

What is impressive about Opera, however, is the fact that it is able to turn a positive operating and net profit despite its smaller scale - a true feat for a fast-growing technology company. Many software companies spend more than 100% of their revenues on sales and marketing headcount; Opera spends only ~30-35% of its revenues on personnel, allowing it to turn a profit. Operating profit in 1Q18, in particular, was $9.8 million - representing a 25% margin and a huge improvement from just 3.1% in the year-ago quarter. The company began to turn a positive net income in FY17 and continued that trend into the first quarter of 2018.

The only potential consideration with Opera's IPO, in my view, is its intended valuation. A quick note on deal structure: like most foreign issuers, Opera is tendering American Depository Shares (ADS) in its IPO, each of which represents two shares in Opera's common stock pool. Post-IPO, Opera will have 220.4 million shares outstanding. Based on its initial IPO price range of $10-$12 per ADS, that works out to $5-$6 per share - which, at the midpoint of this range, implies a desired market cap of $1.21 billion.

If we assume 50% y/y revenue growth in FY18 (consistent with the 55% growth Opera saw in Q1), we arrive at a revenue estimate of $193.4 million in FY18 - implying a price/revenue multiple of 6.3x. That's actually a reasonable valuation multiple for a technology company growing at Opera's rate and one that's managing to post positive profits. Given the usual penchant for IPOs to open at a much higher price than the original IPO range, however, I wouldn't count on getting to buy the company at that price.

Key takeaways

Opera presents an interesting opportunity. On one hand, it's a chance to invest in a fast-growing browser business and get exposure to international revenues. To its credit, Opera is one of the only technology/internet companies to post a respectable operating margin at its revenue scale.

But on the other hand, can Opera sustain its popularity, or will it eventually get crushed by the larger browsing giants if they start adding and marketing AI capabilities of their own? At Opera's current valuation, I'm willing to take a bite on the company. But if shares rocket meaningfully higher like they do in most IPOs, I'd pass on the IPO unless its price swerves downward post-launch like Domo's did.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.