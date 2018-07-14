Stocks To Watch: Prime Time In Retail

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

Here we go. Amazon Prime Day is back as a global 36-hour event this year, with the shopping festivities beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on July 16. The Seattle retail beast is promising "huge" discounts on thousands of items and 10% back on purchases made at Whole Foods stores up to $400. After watching Amazon Prime Day generate a 60% Y/Y sales boom last year globally and +50% in the U.S., rivals such as Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are running concurrent promotions of their own - while retailers such as Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have devised their own Amazon defenses. For investors, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day is about a penetration rate for Prime beyond the 100M+ shopping army and perhaps a higher degree of cross-selling to affluent Whole Foods customers. The retail sector also catches the spotlight on the 16th with the June retail sales due out from the U.S Census Bureau. Economists expect a 0.6% M/M increase during the month to trail the 0.8% pace seen in May.

Notable earnings reports: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on July 16; Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and United Continental (NYSE:UAL) on July 17; IBM (NYSE:IBM), eBay (EBAY), American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on July 18; Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on July 19; General Electric (NYSE:GE), Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) on July 20. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list.

Spotlight on Netflix: Several investment firms have issued cautious notes on Netflix ahead of the streamer's Q2 earnings report on concerns that expectations may have run up too high. Netflix guided for 6.2M global net streaming subscriber additions during the quarter, consisting of 5.0M international subs and 1.2M in the U.S. Consensus analyst estimates are just slightly higher at 5.06M international adds and 1.21M domestic. Netflix is expected to post revenue of $3.94B and EPS of $0.79. Shares slipped 3% during the last week to put a minor dent in the sparkling 106% YTD return.

IPOs expected to trade: After a sleepy period in the IPO market, the actions picks up this week. Watch for pricing from Coastal Financial (CCB), Crinetics (CRNX) on July 17 and from Replimune (REPL), Allakos (ALLK), Tilray (TLRY), Dermadoctor (NASDAQ:DDOC), AFG (AFGL), Establishment Labs (ESTA), First Western Financial (MYFW), Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) on July 18.

IPO lockup expiration: ADT (NYSE:ADT), Nine Energy Services (NYSE:NINE) and MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) on July 18, as well as TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) on July 20.

Analyst quiet period expirations: Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX), Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA), I3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV), Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO),Essential Properties (NYSE:EPRT), Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) and Xeris Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:XERS) on July 16; Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and ElectroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) on July 17.

Helsinki: While President Trump says his summit meeting with Vladimir Putin will delve into election meddling, Crimea, NATO, and Syria - for traders the spotlight could be on Russia's oil production plans. Russia's oil exports to the U.S. are insignificant in comparison to Saudi Arabia, but Moscow is still seen by industry watchers as pivotal in OPEC+ decision-making. Lower oil prices could also be common ground for the two leaders after Putin said last May that crude priced at $60 per barrel suited Russia fine.

Projected dividend increases/decreases: Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to $0.28 from $0.24, Citigroup (NYSE:C) to $0.45 from $0.32, Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) to $0.27 from $0.22, Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) to $0.14 from $0.11, Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to $0.55 from $0.42, PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to $0.49 from $0.45, Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to $0.14 from $0.09, J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to $0.82 from $0.78,State Street (NYSE:STT) to $0.47 from $0.42, Stanley Black (NYSE:SWK) to $0.68 from $0.63, Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) to $0.38 from $0.32, Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) to $0.26 from $0.25, Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG) to $0.1938 from $0.1925, Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to $0.14 from $0.13, LegacyTexas (NASDAQ:LTXB) to $0.17 from $0.16, National Retail (NYSE:NNN) to $0.495 from $0.475, Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ:PNFP) to $0.16 from $0.14.

Notable analyst/investor meetings: Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) on July 17 and H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) on July 19.

Automobile industry hearing: The Commerce Department plans a public hearing on July 19-20 on the "National Security Investigation of Imports of Automobiles and Automotive Parts" and proposed tariffs. Speakers from the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, National Automobile Dealers Association and UAW are on the docket, as well as execs from Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), Federated-Mogul (NYSE:IEP), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) and LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF). Detroit automakers General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) aren't giving testimony, but have already steadfastly maintained that tariffs will lead to a drop in U.S. auto jobs and higher car prices.

Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2018: One of the more interesting talks from the invitation-only tech conference on July 16 is a discussion with Walmart (WMT) E-commerce chief Marc Lore on the "radical redesigned customer experience" evolving in retail. The former Jet.com CEO could tip off something Walmart's plans for store employees in the future.

Talking Alpha: The Delivering Alpha Conference is hosted by CNBC on July 19. Jim Cramer and the rest of the usual suspects from the network are scheduled to make an appearance, as well as Director of the National Economic Council (ex-CNBC) Larry Kudlow. A review of Delivering Alpha conferences from prior years shows that a number of stocks moved significantly up or down after a key mention. Notable speakers this year include Citadel's Kenneth Griffin, Blackstone (NYSE:BX) COO Jonathon Grey, famed short seller James Chanos, JPMorgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes and an interesting mix of crypto heads. Just as a heads up, the last session of the conference on "Midterms, China and Trump" features Steven Bannon (that one).

FDA Watch: The last business day before the PDUFA deadline on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)/Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Symtuza HIV treatment is July 20.

Bank check: Credit card charge-offs and delinquency reports are due in on July 16 from Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), American Express (AXP), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

ABS Pipeline: The asset-backed securities pipeline gets a little busier next week with deals from John Deere (NYSE:DE), Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT), CarMax (NYSE:KMX), Ford (F), Exeter, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) all being marketed.

Media M&A in Sun Valley: As the annual gathering of tech and media mogul in Sun Valley, Idaho winds down it's time for the rumor mill to start churning. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Brian Roberts and SoftBank Vision Fund's Rajeev Misra are the two names that seem to be popping up in on-the-scene reporting. Comcast may be sniffing around for a partner to help land Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) assets, while SoftBank is looking to make strategic investments in AI, Internet of Things, robotics and ride sharing. Two heavyweights not expected to make a traditional media M&A move are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) based off of comments from Tim Cook and Sheryl Sandberg.

Containerboard watch: Data is due out at the end of the week on containerboard and box pricing. Keep an eye on International Paper (NYSE:IP), Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW), WestRock (NYSE:WRK), KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) and Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) as the delicate balance between demand and supply plays out on prices. Earnings reports starts to ramp up in the sector in two weeks.

This isn't amusing: Consumer sentiment fell sharply on Friday to reach a six-month low on a downward move attributed to concerns over the impact of tariffs. Could consumer trepidation explain the surprising drop in YTD attendance disclosed this week by theme park operator Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)? The disappointing data sent Cedar Fair as well as peers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) lower last week during what was forecast to be a banner summer to justify lofty valuations in the sector. Expect a few analysts to dive into the theme park subject this week.

Box office: Three movies are expected to top $30M in the U.S. this weekend in what could be another strong summer performance. New Sony (NYSE:SNE) film Hotel Transylvania 3 is forecast by Variety to bring in $45M, while Universal's (CMCSA) Skyscraper is seen drawing $34M and Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Ant-Man and the Wasp is expected to tally $32M in its second weekend. The U.S. box office is now running 8% ahead of last year's pace through July 12.

Barron's mentions: The next iPhone due out in the fall could shake up the telecom industry, notes Tiernan Ray. The debut of eSIM chip technology in the iPhone X could spell trouble for AT&T (NYSE:T), Sprint (NYSE:S), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) due to the potential for iPhone users to switch carriers easily at will. STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is believed to have won eSIM chip business from Apple (AAPL). Utility stocks could be attractive to yield hunters as interest rates have leveled out for the moment. American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) are called out. Paddy Power Betfair (OTC:PDYPF) is seen as one of the best long-term plays on the growth of sports betting in the U.S.

