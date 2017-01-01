Major stock averages had a solid week as some tariff fears faded, with the Dow jumping 2.3%, the Nasdaq rising 1.8% and the S&P 500 gaining 1.5%. Major bank stocks traded lower after leading off the earnings season, while Cisco (CSCO) skidded late on Friday on a report indicating that Amazon (AMZN) may sell its own network switches. Amazon stays in the spotlight on Monday, with its Prime Day event on tap. Check out Seeking Alpha's latest Stocks to Watch article for a preview of the rest of next week's action.
Economy
Monday:
Brexit Secretary David Davis, along with junior Brexit ministers Steve Baker and Suella Braverman, resigned, in a stinging rebuke to Theresa May after forced she through a new "soft Brexit" strategy. With nine months before Britain leaves and just over three before the EU says it wants a deal, the departures put a question mark over whether May can get the backing of parliament and whether there may be a leadership contest.
Tuesday:
Brett Kavanaugh was nominated for the U.S. Supreme Court, although a tough confirmation fight lies ahead in the Senate. As an ideological conservative he's expected to push the court to the right on a number of issues, including business regulation. Kavanaugh has been critical of the expanding powers of federal agencies, including on measures like labor rights, credit-card fees and "payday" loans, and has also cast doubt on the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Wednesday:
It's another down day for stocks across the globe after the Trump administration raised the stakes in its trade war with China, saying it would slap 10% tariffs on an extra $200B worth of Chinese imports. The new list appears to target Beijing’s important manufacturing export industries, going after electronics, textiles, metal components and auto parts. Food and personal sectors are also set to be affected, as well as beauty goods and makeup products.
Thursday:
World leaders gathered at the NATO summit have agreed to substantially up their commitment to defense following a flurry of public diatribes by President Trump. An emergency session was convened after he warned allies that if they didn't immediately meet the 2% goal, "I'll do my own thing." "NATO is now a fine tuned machine," Trump said, reiterating the importance of "burden sharing" among the 29-nation bloc.
Friday:
A slew of Wall Street banks reported quarterly results before the bell, unofficially kicking off the second-quarter earnings season. Among them: JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), First Republic Bank (FRC) and PNC Financial (PNC). Overall S&P 500 companies are expected to post second-quarter profit growth of around 21%, on sales growth of 8%, according to Thomson Reuters.
Stocks
Monday:
Tesla's website reveals that as a result of additional new tariffs resulting from Friday's official trade war launch, prices of Model S and Model X sold in China have spiked by roughly 20%. China has been one of Tesla's (TSLA) core markets, where after a slow start it managed to double its sales in 2017 to over $2B. This represents over 20K vehicles based on their average sale price.
Tuesday:
Pfizer shares fell 1.2% AH, upon saying it will defer recent drug price increases after CEO Ian Read spoke with President Trump and HHS Secretary Alex Azar. This will happen "as soon as technically possible," according to the company. Pfizer (PFE) previously raised the costs on around 40 medicines, including Viagra, cholesterol drug Lipitor and arthritis treatment Xeljanz.
Wednesday:
American Airlines has become the latest big company to say it's axing plastic straws and stir sticks amid a broader push to abandon one-time use plastics. Its airport lounges will instead feature biodegradable straws and wooden stir sticks, while bamboo replacements will be substituted aboard its planes. American (AAL) estimates the move will eliminate more than 71K pounds of plastic annually.
Thursday:
Comcast took less than a day to respond to Fox's (FOX) increased bid for the rest of Sky (OTCPK:SKYAY), raising its own bid to an implied £26B (about $34B). The company said the new offer is recommended by Sky's independent directors. Comcast (CMCSA) has already gotten regulatory approvals in "the EU, Austria, Germany, Italy, and Jersey" and expects to close the deal by the end of October.
Friday:
In a mild surprise, the Justice Department is appealing its loss in the trial it launched to prevent AT&T (T) from acquiring Time Warner. The company closed the megamerger on June 14, just two days after the case ended. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon had ruled that combining AT&T's wireless and satellite businesses with Time Warner's movies and television shows was legal under antitrust law.
