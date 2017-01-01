Economy

Monday:

Brexit Secretary David Davis, along with junior Brexit ministers Steve Baker and Suella Braverman, resigned, in a stinging rebuke to Theresa May after forced she through a new "soft Brexit" strategy. With nine months before Britain leaves and just over three before the EU says it wants a deal, the departures put a question mark over whether May can get the backing of parliament and whether there may be a leadership contest.

Tuesday:

Brett Kavanaugh was nominated for the U.S. Supreme Court, although a tough confirmation fight lies ahead in the Senate. As an ideological conservative he's expected to push the court to the right on a number of issues, including business regulation. Kavanaugh has been critical of the expanding powers of federal agencies, including on measures like labor rights, credit-card fees and "payday" loans, and has also cast doubt on the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Wednesday:

It's another down day for stocks across the globe after the Trump administration raised the stakes in its trade war with China, saying it would slap 10% tariffs on an extra $200B worth of Chinese imports. The new list appears to target Beijing’s important manufacturing export industries, going after electronics, textiles, metal components and auto parts. Food and personal sectors are also set to be affected, as well as beauty goods and makeup products.

Thursday:

World leaders gathered at the NATO summit have agreed to substantially up their commitment to defense following a flurry of public diatribes by President Trump. An emergency session was convened after he warned allies that if they didn't immediately meet the 2% goal, "I'll do my own thing." "NATO is now a fine tuned machine," Trump said, reiterating the importance of "burden sharing" among the 29-nation bloc.

Friday:

A slew of Wall Street banks reported quarterly results before the bell, unofficially kicking off the second-quarter earnings season. Among them: JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), First Republic Bank (FRC) and PNC Financial (PNC). Overall S&P 500 companies are expected to post second-quarter profit growth of around 21%, on sales growth of 8%, according to Thomson Reuters.