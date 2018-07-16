Regarded Solutions: If You Have The Time, Have Some 'T'

I might never see these dividend rates for a Dividend Aristocrat in my lifetime again.

My state of mind is still lucid enough to know what is absurd in these markets. As far as I am concerned, the AT&T (T) saga is as absurd as it gets. Let's just look at this rationally.

First of all, and perhaps the most compelling, is that no matter what happens, T will continue to be a cash cow and probably continue to grow its DirecTV NOW business. It is the future with or without Time Warner I believe.

Secondly, the current free cash flow of T is about $18-20 billion, of which $12 billion was used to pay the current dividend.

Thirdly, the company has increased its dividend for over 30 consecutive years in all sorts of markets, bumps, and bruises. Keep in mind that we have all heard how T "died" years ago, right?

Fourthly, if Time Warner is gobbled up, which I see no reason for it not to be at this stage, it will add another $5 billion roughly in free cash flow. I think everyone is aware of this, and it ain't new news, just as the added debt of $84 billion is old news. I believe that T will be able to service its debt, pay and increase its dividend for the foreseeable future.

The Dividend

Show me another aristocrat that offers the dividend yield of AT&T. The further the share price dips because of weak-kneed stock pickers, the higher the yield goes. Check this out:

This is a 5-year look back, but the yield is at least near a decades-long high.

The future of course is uncertain, and the short term could be bumpy and even offer lower entry prices, but with a 5-year low ready to be set, it is definitely worth a look.

My Opinion

If the deal is finally put to bed and the DOJ is shot down once again (on its appeal), then T just might turn into the dividend growth investors dream...a revived growth possibility and rising dividends for years to come. Any potential investor should obviously check their risk tolerance because this stock might cause heartburn for a while. That being said, if things go the way Randall Stephenson (and I) see things, and if you have 5-10 years at least to hold and continue reinvesting those dividends, a dividend growth investor with guts just might hit a grand slam with this.

If the deal goes bust, T will continue doing its thing, but frustratingly slower, and those penny per year dividend increases will have to suffice for a while longer, but I don't believe T is going bye-bye, do you? I believe it will continue to be a bond proxy that actually increases its payout year after year anyway.

Could I be totally wrong and T bites the dust? Of course! I have no crystal ball, but can still smell the absurd, as well as a potential winner.

An earnings report will be forthcoming July 24th as well as a conference call WITH the Time Warner information, and it just might be a great one to look at!

IF I COULD TURN BACK THE HANDS OF TIME AND MAGICALLY MAKE ME 35 OR 40 AGAIN, WITH MY HEALTH, I WOULD BE ALL OVER THIS STOCK, COME HELL OR HIGH WATER!

How about you?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.