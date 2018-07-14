Johnson & Johnson Is Recovering From Talcum Powder Correction, Faces Earnings

The stock traded lower on Friday in reaction to the $4.69 billion lawsuit related to talcum powder, but the stock ended the week with a positive weekly chart.

The stock is not cheap as its P/E ratio is extremely elevated at 331.39, but it has a reasonable 2.86% dividend yield.

J&J reports earnings pre-market on Tuesday recovering from bear market territory, up 6.2% since the end of May.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is an iconic and diverse health care giant and a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The stock is down 9.9% year to date and still in correction territory 15.1% below its 2018 high of $148.32 on Jan. 17. After declining into bear market territory to a low of $118.62 set on May 29, the stock has recovered by 6.2% and has a positive weekly chart.

In comparison, the Dow 30 ended last week just above 25,000 for the first time since June 18, but is up just 1.2% year to date and 6% below its all-time intraday high of 26,616.71 set on Jan. 26.

Analysts expect J&J to earn between $2.06 and $2.10 a share when they report earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 17. The pharmaceutical giant and provider of healthcare products and medical devices lost a lawsuit that requires the company to pay $4.69 billion on the claim that talc-based powder contaminated with asbestos caused 22 women to suffer from ovarian cancer. Away from this situation, the company is expected to report solid results from its pharma and medical devices segments.

The daily chart for Johnson & Johnson

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart shows that J&J is trading between its 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average of $132.61 after a ‘death cross’ was confirmed on March 20. A ‘death cross’ occurs when the 50-day falls below the 200-day and indicates that lower prices lie ahead. This signal was still in play at the May 29 low of $118.62.

There are three horizontal lines on the chart. The lowest is my July value level of $119.27. The middle line is my semiannual risky level of $130.04. The highest is my annual pivot of $133.60.

The weekly chart for Johnson & Johnson

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for J&J is positive, with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $124.44. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average, also known as the ‘reversion to the mean’, now at $114.60 and last tested at $86.36 during the flash crash of Aug. 24, 2015. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 34.01, up from 28.01 on July 6.

Given these charts and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my monthly value level of $119.27 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly, semiannual and annual risky levels of $129.98, $130.04 and $133.60.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.