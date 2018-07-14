Snap: Slim Chance Of Revival

The last time Snap pivoted into a new area, Spectacles, it cost the company millions in unsold inventory as well as public shame over that fact.

Over the course of this year, most of the major social media names have been hit with some sort of scandal. Facebook (FB), of course, endured the Cambridge Analytica outbreak in mid-March that accused it of improperly sharing user data with third parties. While the stock has recovered to new all-time highs in the past few weeks, it is still dealing with the aftermath. And just last week, Twitter (TWTR) endured a crisis of its own, though somewhat smaller, when it revealed that it had millions of fake accounts on its platform. Shares at one point lost as much as 10% on the news before recovering ground.

The one name that has stayed mercifully out of the spotlight in the past few months is Snap (SNAP), perhaps the most embattled of the social media giants. Following a major correction on early May due to a horrendous Q1 earnings report, Snap has quietly fought its way back to the $13 handle. Recall that Snap went public last year at a price of $17, so it's still about 20% off from those levels.

SNAP data by YCharts

What has renewed investors' interest in Snap in the past few weeks has been the rumor that Snap is launching a gaming platform.

Mobile games are obviously a lucrative business, generating hundreds of billions in revenue annually. In fact, Pokemon Go alone is estimated to gross $2 million in daily revenue (roughly $700 million a year) and has generated $1.8 billion in cumulative revenues since its launch. If Snap were able to generate a big hit like this on its own platform and take a cut of the developer revenues, it would clearly provide a big revenue windfall and diversify Snap's business away from the advertisers it has depended on. As we know from last quarter, Snap has said it has had strained relations with advertisers due to the redesign of its main chat platform - so it needs a backstop in case ad growth slows down.

In my view, however, gaming is unlikely to be the panacea that can stop Snap's irreversible user growth deceleration. The company remains richly valued against its top-line revenue estimates and is likely to experience another slide after Q2 earnings. With all the focus lately on longer-term projects like the app redesign and gaming, it's unlikely that Snap will have reversed its ad revenue and user growth shortfalls in Q2. The recent Snap recovery will be short-lived.

Remember the last time Snap tried to pivot?

Gaming is not the first time Snap attempted to deviate away from its core Snapchat app. The company is attempting to do more than just Snapchat (as evidenced by its self-definition as a "camera company" in its S-1 filing) and grow into an internet conglomerate, much like Facebook which has its hooks in hardware and AI in addition to its flagship social media site.

As such, Snap's Spectacles were all the rage when they were first released last year. The $130 sunglasses could do one thing and one thing only - take pictures and upload them to Snapchat. Yet, crowds flocked in droves to Spectacle vending machines, which were designed to be vanishing "pop-up shops" just like the vanishing messages in the Snapchat app.

Yet, as the excitement dissipated, sales momentum for Spectacles evaporated as customers realized they were overpriced, unattractive shades made of plastic. The company was left with 300,000 unsold units and a loss of $40 million on the venture. $40 million, of course, is a drop in the bucket for a company like Snap which had a cash burn of -$268 million in 1Q18 alone - the biggest cost to the company, in my opinion, is the public shame that comes with admitting these accessories did not sell well.

Gaming is no Spectacles. A pivot into gaming and inviting developers to become part of a new Snapchat gaming interface is clearly more of a sensible transition than Spectacles. But it would be foolish to think that the entry into gaming doesn't come with the same risks. Should games fail to pan out, and if Snapchat's first batch of games are met with frigid reviews on the internet, it could be facing much more than a mere $40 million in losses.

This much larger gaming effort isn't the first time Snap has expressed interest in gaming. In April, Snap launched an in-house selfie-taking game called Snappables, in which users use facial expressions to score points in head-to-head matches against friends. It's unclear how popular Snap's games are with its user community, but Snap has long had its eye on the gamer community, releasing a blog post on its advertiser website extolling how prevalent gamers are within Snap's user base:

Figure 1. Snap infographic for gaming advertisers

Source: Snap.com

In my view, however, gaming is not a natural fit for Snapchat. Users tend to spend only fleeting moments on Snapchat to check their message and send five-second Snaps back - they don't devote nearly as much time to mindless scrolling that Facebook users do. Adding games is clearly a bid to try to get DAUs to spend more time within the app, but with so much of Snap's user base already geared toward a quick in-and-out experience with the app, it's unclear how successful Snap's gaming efforts will be.

Concentrate on the real problems

While bulls have momentarily taken hold with high hopes for Snap's gaming platform, it will be more difficult to avoid the pressing question of revenue and user growth shortfalls as Snap's Q2 earnings loom around the corner (expected in early August). Recall that Snap's results last quarter, shown in the table below, sent Wall Street into a flurry of downgrades that sliced 20% of Snap's market value away:

Figure 2. Snap 1Q18 highlights

Source: Snap investor relations

While Snap still grew revenues 54% y/y to $230.7 million, expectations widely missed Wall Street consensus of $243.6 million (+63% y/y). It's also a far cry from the 100%-plus growth that Snap reported in its first few earnings quarters after going public; 54% is the slowest growth rate Snap has reported in its lifetime as a public company, and it's unlikely to get much better.

In addition, DAUs saw sluggish 15% y/y growth and just 2% sequential growth from 4Q17. Snap DAUs now number just 191 million, less than half of Instagram Stories' 400 million DAUs.

That's not to mention that Snap has one of the scariest burn rates in the entire technology industry - if Snap's Q1 free cash flow holds, it will burn north of $1 billion this year, against a current cash balance of just $1.8 billion. If Snap's investments into gaming further deepen these losses, the company could be forced to raise a dilutive secondary offering at a time when its shares are still depressed and unlikely to raise much capital.

Until we see an improvement in Snap's core business - that is, double-digit DAU growth as well as continued improvement in per-user revenue rates (achieved through an increase in advertiser rates, and unlikely to happen when advertisers are nervous ahead of the Snap redesign), there is no justification for Snap's recent ~20% rally. The company's miserable track record for earnings results will probably have it back in the low $10 range after it reports Q2 results in August. Stay cautious on this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.