S&P 500 Weekly Update: Stocks Are Inexpensive And There Is No Evidence This Bull Market Is About To End Soon

Forget the idea that warnings signs are being flashed because a sector or the market is moving sideways and marking time. Look at the entire picture.

Investors would be well served by concentrating on the facts, not conjecture. The backdrop favors the bears, the price action favors the bulls, draw your own conclusions.

Market action in the last two weeks confirms the notion that there is no need for radical portfolio changes. Stay the course.

"To me, the "tape" is the final arbiter of any investment decision. I have a cardinal rule: Never fight the tape!" …. Martin Zweig

While the investment landscape has changed, its quite evident that many things have stayed the same. It’s time to prepare for the end of the bull market is still a prominent theme these days. The “concerns” are overwhelming some. This time around I am taking a different approach. My message to anyone that wants to start preparing for the next bear market is to go ahead and do so. Oh it’s not because that is what I am going to do. No, it is a simple fact that no matter how much evidence is out there to dissuade an investor from doing that, some have made up their minds. They have concluded this is the appropriate action now given all of the warning signs.

So here is your chance, go ahead and tell me how the bulls are playing for the last 2% upside in stocks. Tell the bulls how the risk reward isn't in their favor. Remind them that this bull market is far too old to be considered ”safe”. Chide them into believing that the major indices are rolling over. Yes put the story together, sell your equity holdings and convince everyone to do the same.

So while I won’t waste any more time arguing and trying to twist the arm of those who have already decided to do that, I did have the following notes already prepared, and decided to keep them for this week’s article.

We are always told that we shouldn’t ignore a technical sign like the following graphic depicts. Surely we can see that the S&P is rolling over after putting in a major top. What is wrong with you? You simply can’t ignore that. It is as plain as day, the S&P has failed to make a new high after weeks and weeks of trading. Failures to do so and lower highs after lower highs.

S&P 500 WEEKLY chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

It isn’t just the technical picture that is portending trouble, it is all of the other fundamental issues that are present. When we combine the two, it simply isn’t worth the risk to be invested in stocks any more. It is time to be careful, the S&P is up a HUGE amount off the lows, those types of gains won’t go on forever. It appears the stage is set for an onset of the next bear market and stocks could drop 30-40%.

Yes call me the fool holding the bag, because you haven't convinced me. I guess I live dangerously. In reality, I don’t invest or live on the edge, and here is why. When I add in the dates and extend the picture it shows when those warnings were expressed to the investing world. The picture shows how plenty of market pundits and investors arrived at the conclusion to get out of stocks, and it also shows what followed.

S&P 500 WEEKLY chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

Who was the fool? Back in that time frame the technical picture was worth a thousand words, and we were in the midst of an earnings recession, but those warnings were wrong. The crowd that told us the bulls were staying in the market for the last 2% were horribly wrong. Anyone that looked at all of the evidence and stayed the course, saw their portfolios appreciate by 50+% from those lows.

It is the same message from the bullish camp repeated over and over, an investor has to have PATIENCE and let the situation play out. In order to reap the truly large gains, an investor MUST be willing to sacrifice some of those gains during the course of any trend that is in place. Let’s put some numbers to that statement. By letting the consolidation run its course, an investor watched the S&P fall about 15%, then realized a gain of 50+% by watching all of the data and letting the situation play out. It wasn't just patience. A skeptic would say we then could be patient and sit thru a bear market.

While that is the standard reply, we have to remember where that is coming from, the frustrated folks that got the story wrong. An investor has to approach every situation with an open mind. It is looking at all of the data, not cherry picking a data point then extrapolating that out to the worst possible outcome.

The warnings and actions taken by many of the market participants and pundits back in 2016 were wrong for the same reasons they are more than likely wrong today. Those conclusions were based on the fear rhetoric that dominated the scene. The folks that lined up all of the evidence to make their case didn't have what is needed to be successful when investing. They had no patience, and jumped to conclusions. They were fearful that they were about to lose all of their gains. Now take a look at the chart below, it is July 2018 and the scene is similar today.

S&P 500 DAILY chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

Rising interest rates and trade wars that will stop the global economy make up the fundamental backdrop now, and combined with the technical picture above, I’m hearing those same words of warning and more.

Not only that, we are told it is different and even more dire now. The bull market is older, the economic cycle has more than likely run its course. The odds are more in favor of that story today, so why stay invested for what could be the last 2% of gains? My answer to that last question is the same as it was in 2015-2016. No one knows that to be fact. It surely wasn’t fact in 2016. No one can guarantee that the major peak in stocks was taking place then (2016), or is occurring here in 2018.

However, the folks that got it wrong surely tried to convince all that they did in fact know exactly what was happening. They said they had it right and made the right call. It turns out they didn’t. It comes down to looking at all of the data at hand and making sure the primary trend is still in tact. None of that was done by the sellers proclaiming the bull market over in 2016.

Doing so today leads me to the same conclusion I came to back then. In fact I’ll agitate the nervous nellies and the bears out there by saying the situation is not nearly as dire as it was back in 2016. No, I am not saying I see another 50% or more from the lows of this consolidation period. What I continue to say is that in order to continue to reap the rewards of a major bull market trend, an investor need stay with that trend, until it decidedly changes.

So for those still not convinced, I toss in the towel. Go ahead, get cautious, defensive, or simply sell your equity holdings now and go to cash. More on that later.

Economy

J.P Morgan;

“High yields spreads and defaults are low and not rising. Mr. Bond is not yet sniffing a potential economic problem”.

Producer Price Index - PPI rose 0.3% in June with the core rate up 0.3% as well. There were no revisions to May's 0.5% headline increase, and the 0.3% uptick in the ex-food and energy component.

Headline CPI rose 0.1% in June with the core rate 0.2% higher, less than feared after the jump in PP. There were no revisions to May's 0.2% gains overall and for the ex-food and energy component. The 12-month paces sped up with the headline rate rising to 2.9% y/y versus 2.8% y/y, matching the highest since February 2012.

NFIB Small Business Index remains elevated coming in a 107.2 the sith highest reading on record.

Michigan consumer sentiment fell 1.1 points to 97.1 in the July preliminary print from the University of Michigan survey, weaker than expected, after inching up 0.2 points to 98.2 in June. This is the lowest reading since the 95.7 in January. It was at 93.4 last July. The 101.4 in March which was the highest going back to the 103.8 from January 2004.

The latest JOLTS report showed job openings dropped 202k to 6,638k in May. But that was after climbing 207k to a record high of 6,840k in April (revised from 6,698k). It's a 5th consecutive reading over 6 M, and the 11th out of the last 14 months. That brought the JOLTS rate down to 4.3% from 4.4% (revised from 4.3%)

After two weeks of increases, jobless claims saw their largest one-week decline since April this week, falling from 232K down to 214K. At 214K, initial claims are just 5K above their cycle low of 209K back in April. More importantly, claims have now been below 300K for a record 175 straight weeks and at or below 250K for 40 weeks.

Where are the folks that were reporting back in 2016 that the job picture couldn't get any batter, had peaked, and would probably decline?

Jumping to conclusions, extrapolating issues to the worst possible outcome is NOT a way to approach the equity markets.

Global Economy

Markt Services Global Sector Growth PMI is being led by technology.

A situation that was starting to concern investors and mentioned here in the last month or so, was the slowing down of the global economies, specifically the Eurozone. A brief respite as there was some stabilization in the reports this past week.

German industrial production rose at the second-fastest pace since 2011 in May, rising 2.6% sequentially.

The Bank of France Business Confidence indicator, which typically leads other confidence indices, remained steady for the third month in a row, suggesting that French activity may be bottoming out.

Citi Economic Surprise Index for the Eurozone has raced 55 points higher. That’s the biggest improvement in that span of time since February of 2015 and the strongest advance since 2013 from a negative starting reading.

Japan’s May Tertiary Industry Index; that gauges industrial activity now has two months reported for in Q2 and it suggests a very strong bounce-back from weak Q1 growth.

The U.K.’s chief Brexit negotiator and cabinet official in charge of Brexit issues, Boris Johnson, has resigned. Given the splits within Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party over how to proceed with Brexit.

Earnings Observations and Valuations

With the second-quarter earnings season upon us, the U.S. is the only region seeing more upward than downward revisions to estimates, led by domestically oriented S&P 500 companies relative to multinationals.

Corporate executives continue to play to their shareholder base and cite their objections to the trade tariffs, but most are pretty upbeat when it comes to forward guidance. I expect many to keep profits coming at a decent growth rate.

Source: Bespoke

After years of cautionary tales, corporate guidance has turned to positive levels not seen since the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Factset Research Weekly Update;

For Q2 2018 with 5% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 89% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 85% have reported a positive sales surprise.

Earnings Growth: For Q2 2018, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 19.9%. If 19.9% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the second highest earnings growth since Q3 2010 (34.1%).

Valuation: The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.6. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (16.2) and above the 10-year average (14.4).

Valuations on the Dow Industrials and Transports far from being called expensive.

The S&P 500 PE ratio is right in line with historical norms.

With earnings expected to grow double digits in 2018 and 2019, equity appreciation can therefore be driven by both corporate growth as well as valuation expansion.

The Political Scene

Empirical Research reports;

“Nations beyond China that could supply U.S. companies with the tech and capital goods products and components subject to the new 25% tariffs found the bulk of non-Chinese suppliers are in the developed world. Japan, Germany and Canada top the list. Of the emerging economies, only Mexico is prominent. China has maintained its share of the global export market despite the past decade’s five fold increase in its manufacturing labor costs by re-positioning itself as an alternative to developed-world suppliers”.

Fears of a market pullback over the trade wars issue caused Ned Davis Research to lower equity exposure to market weight for the first time since August of 2015. Just another sign that most are cautious, and everyone isn’t on board this bull market train.

Another headline that got investors attention, the U.S. IS SAID POISED TO RELEASE $200 BILLION CHINA TARIFF LIST. The typical knee jerk reaction took place when that headline came out. In keeping with the idea of watching price action instead of over reacting, I note given the large rally off the June lows, the sell off seemed measured but not overly concerning.

Credit Suisse;

“Impact of U.S. tariffs remains small for now. The direct hit on China GDP of tariffs should be small at 0.1% - 0.2% of GDP this year, even including a worst case scenario around the new $200 billion list.”

Keeping things in context. The market took all of this news in stride when we factor in the quick 100+ point S&P spurt from the June 28th low. The backdrop favors the bears, the price action favors the bulls, draw your own conclusions.

The Fed and Interest Rates

More evidence that investors need be aware of before they succumb to the sky is falling because the yield curve is flattening commentary.

An average of 21 months go by after the yield curve flattens and a recession is declared. More importantly for investors, stocks don’t crash after inversion.

Have we seen the last interest rate hike? If your answer is no, than you should agree with me that stocks haven't seen their highs yet. If you don't, because it seems convoluted, then you might find this interesting.

The fact is that since 1980, the high in equities (NYSE) has come after the last rate hike. Why? Because rising rates indicate an economy that is strong, with expanding growth, incomes, consumption and profits. Under these circumstances, equities should rise.

Sentiment

What trade war? Apparently individual investors aren’t phased by the negatives being reported, and looking at the positives. According to the weekly sentiment survey from AAII, bullish sentiment surged from 27.9% up to 43.1%. That 15.2 percentage point increase represents the largest one week increase in optimism since the week after the November 2016 election of President Trump.

Forget about pounding the drum about a euphoric atmosphere after ONE bullish report. Bullish sentiment will have to be higher than these levels for months on end before we can chant that tune.

Crude Oil

The EIA weekly inventory report reported a draw of 12.6 million barrels in crude inventories. Absolute levels of crude inventories continue to trend below their five year average. Gasoline inventories decreased by 0.7 million barrels. While the inventory report did not have much impact, the tariff and NATO talks roiled the oil markets as the global recession talk is making a comeback. WTI closed on Friday at $70.58, down $3.42 for the week.

The recent inventory reports are telling investors that supplies are tight, and price pressure is to the upside. We have been here before but this time around increased drilling activity has been pursued at a more measured pace. Although rig count in the U.S. and Canada is up a total of 770 rigs since mid 2016, rig levels remain far below the 2,702 peak reached in 2012. The obvious conclusion is oil prices will continue to rise so long as supply continues to trend lower. At the moment this seems the path of least resistance.

If Crude oil prices remain at these levels, we will be hearing how gas prices may become a burden on the consumer.

Energy prices would have to substantially increase before damaging the U.S. economy. The chart above shows gasoline prices as a percent of hourly wages, and the significant increases in gasoline prices so far has equated to a relatively small proportion of wages.

The Technical Picture

The DAILY chart lays out the shorter term picture nicely. The end of June brought in the idea that it could be time to drift back into the lower end of the trading range given the headlines swirling around. The opposite has occurred and the upper end of the range is in play, but has also run into resistance. One good sign since the consolidation began, another higher high in the mini rally was established on Friday. Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

Let's not get overly concerned if we see a pullback from these levels, and take it for what it is. Normal trading activity. Sure a headline may exacerbate the situation, but including today's action, the Dow has gained 563 points for the week. The S&P 500 has tacked on 42 points. That comes after trade tariffs were invoked, and more tariffs were proposed. A sign of how strong this bull market is.

Since the June 28th low, the S&P gained 110 points, the Dow added 1,022 points. During that move plenty of resistance levels were tossed aside. Just as before, the resistance levels should act as support during any sell off. First support lies in the 2725- 2750 range, overhead resistance sits at 2808, then the all time high of 2872.

Market Skeptics

J.P. Morgan;

“97% of EPS growth comes from margins or revenues, not buybacks (share reduction)”.

My view has been, and still is, this situation is a non event that is continually brought up in a vacuum without looking at any of the other data that is in front of us.

Believe what you wish about buybacks stopping this bull market, then go and prepare for when they are supposed to materially affect the stock market. While doing that, please tell all of us exactly when that will occur.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Analysts like to get all wound up over a sector of the market that is under performing, Anyone remember the time the Russell 2000 was telling investors the entire bull market was at risk? How the Dow Transports under performance was a tell that the economy was about to fall apart? Many if not all of these warnings are examples of jumping to a conclusion, instead of letting the story play out. In the cases just mentioned, the reason for under performance was logical and quite normal. Both had come off of a period of out performance and were merely consolidating those gains.

Now it is the Financial sector that is under the magnifying glass. We are being told this under performance for the banks is a major warning sign now.

In addition, we are told without that group, the stock market can't go higher. Of course, we would like to see the sector participate, let’s examine some facts and have PATIENCE. The sector as measured by the Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) showed a gain of 54% from the October 2017 lows to the January highs. The S&P also had a meteoric spurt rising 38% in the same time frame. Since the banks out performed, they are more than likely consolidating those gains. The fact that they are now under performing may not be any sinister warning sign that will signal the end of this bull market run. In fact it is quite normal.

The next time someone says a sector, or for that matter tells us how weak the entire market is, it might be better to review the situation in its entirety instead of buying what they are selling. Last week I was admonished for saying that we are in a strong bull market. The question was “How could that be when it is so obvious that the January to July time frame has produced zero returns?”

Please allow me to explain. There is a repeating pattern that has played out in this and in other strong bull markets. Extremes in momentum, volatility and sentiment from January are now resetting before the next significant move. No one knows for sure what direction that will be. This is where applying facts instead of conjecture will help solve that dilemma.

Problem is most investors see a pause in upward movement as a sign of weakness, it's exactly the opposite. It is a sign of the underlying health and strength for the longevity of a bull market. Weakness is a market rally that goes on and on unabated. There are no consolidation periods for the excess to be worked off. Emotion is in control and when that occurs there are no happy endings.

The current consolidation feels like it has been here forever, but in reality it has been just 25 weeks. It would not be unusual to see this trend continue through the summer before stocks move higher. There is no set time frame for these periods of market activity.

The only thing that appears to be set is the idea that the longer it goes, the more investors fear what may come next. Remember the consolidation period prior to this one lasted the better part of 15 months, when it was declared the bull market had ended. That didn’t happen, the bull market continued. Anyone that is fearful of a consolidation phase after a large move and then projects that to be the end of the entire move need not be managing their money.

The Energy sector has rebounded lately. However the group remains inexpensive when compared to the underlying price of crude oil.

Source:Bespoke

While it is a positive development for the market as the sector has been a laggard, some pundits commented that the sector by itself couldn't move the markets to new highs. Given their overall market weight, that is true, but it certainly isn't a negative.

The presentation laid out in the opening of this article isn’t one that is written in hindsight. It isn't Monday morning quarterbacking. All of the bullish views to counter the fear that was present were stated at that time it was happening. I’ll add, the responses to that bullish view was summed up with the comment "it is time to sell stocks". The message about being patient, waiting and staying the course was said amidst the “You are going to be left holding the bag” warnings. Some 3 years later we hear the same arguments.

The situation today is better despite what investors are being told. Those worrying about a sub 3% ten year, a flatter yield curve, inflation, and a trade tariff issue that amounts to nickels and dimes in relative terms, just might be focusing their energy on the wrong issues.

Corporate earnings are improving, big time. History tells us the yield curve can stay flat longer than an investor can keep their expensive hedges in place. There is a new all time high in retail sales. Housing starts at an 11 year high. Employment up 93 months in a row. Inflation as measured by the Fed’s preferred indicator, PCE (total and core) were up 2.2% and 1.9% year over year, respectively, last month. Since the first quarter of 2012, total PCE has been above 2% in only three months. Overall growth is positive but slow, in the range of ~2-3%. For the moment, I don’t see an economic boom that will lead to excess and a bust (recession).

Forward multiples are in right at historical norms with a ten year treasury under 3%. At some point that fact and all of the others just mentioned hits global investors right between the eyes and money flows into U.S. equities.

All of this isn’t optimism talking, these are the facts. The opposing views are thoughts that are being extrapolated to the worst case in each and every issue. Simple outright conjecture and speculation. Could they become real issues?, Of course. Please tell me when that happens. Next week, or two years from now?

Just like the chart of the S&P that fooled many back in 2016, all of the conjured up, dire scenarios fooled investors into believing something that never materialized. That too is fact.

A savvy investor doesn’t extrapolate nor speculate on what could happen. Investment decisions should not be based on whether there are reasons to be afraid, because there are always reasons to be afraid. Instead they watch the data, look at the preponderance of evidence, not just what fits their mindset. Then they react.

Successful investors also lose the idea that they will be wiped out in a blink of an eye. That's fear talking and there is ALWAYS plenty of time to react. Long term trends take time (weeks/months) to turn. An investor will have that and more to get cautious, lighten up, and then play defense.

So for those that still want to argue every issue and data point to make a case that projects the end of the bull market, have at it. Lighten up, sell your stocks, go into cash. You might be right this time. Then again you may find yourself sitting beside the folks that argued their points like it was their lives at stake in 2016. They are now wondering what happened.

I can summarize this entire presentation into the following. With earnings expected to grow double digits in 2018 and 2019, equity appreciation can therefore be driven by both corporate growth as well as valuation expansion. Unless the underlying trend changes, the solid growth picture changes, and the economic reports start to signal recession, there is no reason to sell equities while in the midst of a major bull market.

No one knows whether the S&P moves to new highs now or settles back into the trading range from here. I am of the opinion it is just a matter of time before new highs are forged because that is what the preponderance of evidence suggests. It is always better to stick to the facts and not conjure up the what if’s.

Your choice, look at the facts and stay the course, or conjure up all of the what if's, get cautious, put on hedges, sell your stocks and raise cash.

I will remain the fool and stay the course, the same as I did in 2016.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All !

