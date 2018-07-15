Dividend Champion Spotlight: Altria Group, Inc.

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions," and the fundamentals behind their success.

The stock has come down a lot from its $74 highs. The stock is now right on par with historical averages.

It is well known that the US smoking demographic is shrinking. However, Altria has grown market share over the years to compensate. Share has plateaued over the past 7-8 years.

Altria has been, and remains a robust cash flow generator. The combination of high cash flow and very low expenses/CAPEX results in generous buybacks and dividends.

There may not be a more well known company in the dividend growth investing community than Altria Group, Inc. (MO). The longtime maker of the Marlboro brand of cigarettes is a legend with 49 years of consecutive dividend increases, and the title of "most successful stock in American history". After a couple of spin-offs over the years such as Philip Morris International (PM), and Kraft Foods which is now part of Kraft Heinz (KHC), the Altria of today is focused on US tobacco sales with accessory interests in the alcohol industry. Do the future prospects of Altria Group live up to its lofty reputation? We find out in today's Dividend Champion Spotlight.

Robust Cash Generation

Tobacco has long been a lucrative business for the reasons summed up by Warren Buffett. The strong profitability of cigarettes shines through when we open up the financials of Altria.

Altria is a well known cash generator. The fact that Altria has so much profit margin is only one half of the key to their high returns over the years. Not only do they convert a really high amount of revenues into cash flows (anything over 10% is considered quite good), but the business itself requires minimal investment to maintain itself.

CAPEX is literally less than 1% of revenues on average. The low CAPEX requirement of the business enables Altria Group to pay a high percentage of its earnings out as dividends and share buybacks. Management of Altria strives to maintain a target dividend payout ratio of 80% of earnings. This generous dividend boosts returns when it is reinvested back into the stock by investors.

Further down in our discussion we will discuss the status of the combustible tobacco industry. It is important to note that while Altria is trying to branch out and generate revenues from other sources such as wine, smokeless tobacco, and its large stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), more than 80% of the company's operating earnings still come from traditional cigarette sales.

Altria's balance sheet is strong with leverage at a modest 1.4X debt to EBITDA ratio. The total debt figure on the balance sheet is approximately $14B, but the company generates almost $5B in free cash flows and is sitting on $1.25B in liquid assets.

Status Of The Industry

The tobacco business model is pretty simple, and very profitable. Because the company such a cash machine, the real discussion surrounding Altria as an investment has more to do with its market and industry. It is easy to get seduced by the storied history of Altria printing millionaires, but that doesn't mean that the sweet music will play forever. It is important to maintain objectivity for a stock that generates a lot of emotional discussion.

The reality is that cigarettes are a slowly dying business. The smoking rate in the United States (Altria's only market) continues to shed a few percentage points every year.

Altria has compensated for this in two ways. First, the company has continuously raised prices. Cigarettes are obviously extremely addicting, which makes them inelastic (which means pricing doesn't have a large impact on demand). Despite smoking becoming a continuously expensive habit, smokers most of the time will do what they need to get their cigarettes. These repeated price increases boost margins, and help Altria squeeze more profit out of every revenue dollar.

The other main variable preventing Altria from feeling the effects of a declining market, has been its ability to continuously increase its share of the market.

In the same general era that saw the overall US smoking demographic decline 67%, Altria has been able to grow its retail share of flagship brand Marlboro by approximately 4X. This has been huge for Altria because it has effectively minimized the effects of a shrinking market.

However, this share growth has effectively leveled off over the past 7-8 years. Marlboro's market share has grown a total of 1.4% cumulatively over the past 7-8 years. It appears that the Marlboro brand could be experiencing a point of diminished returns, as market share becomes harder to take the more you have. A continued failure to grow the brand could hamper growth prospects for the company. Marlboro is Altria's flagship brand, and accounts for the vast majority of cigarette revenues.

The road to the future will only put more downward pressure on cigarette use. States continue to increase taxes on cigarettes, and the practice is becoming more taboo in society. At the end of this month, smoking will be banned in public housing nationwide. The ban will be imposed on nearly one million public housing units, where 1/3 of residents smoke (nearly twice the nationwide smoking rate). These continued downward pressures could accelerate revenue loss for Altria in the coming years.

A Well Documented Problem Needs Solutions

This information is obviously nothing new to the executives at Altria, so the discussion then moves to what might be done to maintain growth for years to come? The answer may be a mixed bag of possible solutions. It is well documented that Altria is trying to diversify into alcohol via its wine business and stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev. Altria also possesses the resources for a bolt on acquisition. That could be a competitor, a larger stake in a new market such as alcohol, or even an entry into the marijuana market if it were to gain legality at the federal level. Altria has the cash flow, and the clean balance sheet to make a large move.

Aside from speculation, the most talked about solution is IQOS. IQOS is a "reduced risk" product that heats the tobacco instead of burns it. This (Philip Morris claims) produces dramatically less carcinogens and toxins for users. The product itself has been in development by sister company Philip Morris International. Altria Group would have a license to distribute the product in the United States.

Philip Morris has had success launching the product in various international markets, and is hoping that reduced risk products will play a large part in its future. By 2025, Philip Morris aims to have 30% of its volume come from IQOS and other reduced risk products.

This optimism is shared by Altria Group in the United States. The key here is for FDA approval to grant Philip Morris permission to sell it in the states. Investors were a little rattled in January when the FDA rejected initial claims about the safety of IQOS. The events of January ultimately don't have anything to do with pending permissions to sell in the US. That will be handled under a separate application to the FDA.

Valuation

Shares of Altria have taken some punches since setting highs over the past couple of years. I have seen in the comments section in the past that "MO is always a buy". This is certainly not true, and dangerous thinking because valuation always matters. Especially in an industry with so much regulatory risk such as tobacco.

The turbulence surrounding January's events between Philip Morris and the FDA along with a poor quarter from sister company Philip Morris (IQOS had a bad quarter) have taken the stock from the mid $70s, to what is now the high $50s.

With full year earnings forecast at around $4 per share, the stock is currently trading at a P/E of about 14.5X earnings. This puts the valuation right on the money with decade averages, and is a much more reasonable entry point than other times in the past year.

The yield on free cash flows still isn't where I like to see it. In a perfect world that yield gets to the 8-10% mark, but as we can see - the market just doesn't grant us that type of value for Altria. The stock hasn't been that cheap since we were coming out of the "Great Recession".

Earlier in the article, I mentioned that a storied past doesn't necessarily mean that future performance will follow suit. I want to remind people that while Altria is growing (and received a nice boost from tax reform), the long term earnings growth targets are between 7-9%. The days of consistent double digit growth are (for the time being) over. When you factor in the regulatory risk, and the fact that headwinds will grow stronger as less people smoke - it all adds up to a stock with risks that you really need to be mindful of. Sure something major could happen - a major acquisition, marijuana entry, IQOS is a win, but this is all speculative until it actually happens.

Wrapping Up

So what is the best way to look at an investment in Altria today? Certainly the company is rock solid in the short term, which I think makes Altria a wonderful stock for retirees thanks to modest growth and a high dividend yield. The price is right after the haircut it has taken this year.

For long term investors, it is even that much more crucial to pay attention to the investing landscape of Altria should you invest. Altria is no longer a "buy and forget" (no stock should be, but it's a common train of thought for some companies) stock.

Altria is still a strong company but nothing lasts forever, and the immediate future doesn't look quite as strong as its storied past. Altria certainly has the resources to build itself back up, but until that happens you shouldn't speculate.

