Johnson & Johnson: Floodgates And Tidal Waves

In light of this, I present a couple of ways JNJ shareholders can limit their risk while staying long. I also discuss a source of ideas for those considering exiting.

Now JNJ has been hit with a $4.69 billion judgment in a lawsuit about talcum powder alleged to cause cancer, and Bloomberg warns it may open floodgates for more lawsuits.

Last year, the Financial Times warned of a "tidal wave" of opioid lawsuits about to hit JNJ; in its Q1 10-Q JNJ acknowledged more than 300 of them.

Tidal Waves And Floodgates

Last August, the Financial Times warned that a "tidal wave" of opioid-related lawsuits was headed for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and some of its competitors (paywalled here). JNJ's Q1 10-Q acknowledged that more than 300 opioid cases had been transferred into a Multi District Litigation in the Southern District of Ohio, as I noted back in May. Now JNJ has been hit with a $4.69 billion judgment in a class action lawsuit by women who claimed their ovarian cancer was caused by Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder, and Bloomberg warns that judgment may "open floodgates" to more lawsuits. In light of that, I've posted a couple of updated hedges for JNJ shareholders below, followed by a discussion of ideas for longs considering exiting. First, let's consider two perspectives on the talcum powder settlement.

Two Takes On The Talcum Settlement

In the segment in the video embedded in the tweet below, Max Nisen of Bloomberg News argues investors needn't be too concerned about the talcum powder judgment, in part because JNJ's legal prowess, and the extraordinary size of the judgment, offered hope it might be overturned on appeal.

However, Seeking Alpha News Editor Carl Surran highlighted a more ominous take by a legal expert quoted by Reuters:

“J&J has strong arguments, but unless they get to certify this case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which are very long odds, this decision is likely to stand,” says University of Florida law professor Lars Noah, who predicts the company will go through the appeals process but ultimately wind up settling the case.

The relatively muted price action in the stock on Friday suggests the market is still weighing the risks posed by this. Let's look at a couple of ways to limit your risk over the next several months if the market sours on JNJ.

Protection For JNJ Longs

For these two examples, I'll assume you have 1,000 shares of JNJ and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 14% over the next several months. The screen captures below are from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of JNJ against a >14% decline by mid-January.

The cost of this put protection was $1,600, or 1.27% of position value. This cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and the ask). Note also that the 14% decline threshold includes the hedging cost: Not including the hedging cost, this hedge would limit your decline to a drawdown of 12.73% in a worst-case scenario.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 7% between now and January, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect against a >14% decline in JNJ between now and then.

The difference with this hedge is that cost of the put leg was more than offset by the income of $2,380, or 1.89% of position value, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $780 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

In Case You're Thinking Of Exiting JNJ

Last time I wrote about JNJ, I suggested that those thinking of exiting the stock and looking for a source of ideas might want to consider the top 10 names Portfolio Armor generates each trading day, based on its analysis of price action and options market sentiment. I've been presenting these top names each week to my Marketplace subscribers since June 8th of 2017.

These top names cohorts are meant to be held for 6 months, so we now have 6-month returns for 32 weekly top names cohorts. You can see how each weekly cohort did in the table in my most recent performance update, but, to summarize: 26 of 32 cohorts outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the next 6 months, and on average the top names returned 16.47% over 6 months, versus 8.34% for SPY. Since I wrote my May article on JNJ, the top 10 names from then have outperformed SPY as well:

They've also outperformed JNJ, as you can see below.

So the current top names may be an alternative worth considering if your thinking of exiting your JNJ position.

