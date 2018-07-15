Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Zogenix Zooms, Zynerba's Changing Fortunes, AbbVie Proceeds

Stocks in News: ZGNX, ZYNE

Zogenix's ZX008 successful in second late-stage study in Dravet

Discussion: Zogenix (ZGNX) announced positive result of a second Phase 3 clinical trial of its ZX008 (low-dose fenfluramine hydrochloride) in Dravet syndrome. The disease is a rare and severe form of epilepsy in children and young adults. Patients in the group under trial experienced a significant betterment, of 54.7% (compared to placebo) decrease in mean monthly convulsive seizures. Both the key secondary endpoints were also met by the trial results. The company specializes in central nervous system (‘CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. ZX008 has an orphan drug status in both the U.S. and Europe.

Even if the drug has a recognized orphan drug status in both the U.S. and Europe and is apparently racing towards a successful NDA/MAA, the company’s sole focus on a single drug pipeline may be considered by many to be a weak point. However, the company has already initiated a thin stream of $7.12M revenue. It has a stable $271.95M cash position to cover both the final stages of trial, application and early stages of possible commercialization of the lead candidate. Last reported net operating cash flow of -$89.24M is expected to decrease as all the pivotal trials are at the concluding stage.

Safety profile of this trial matched with that of the earlier one announced in September 2017. NDA/MAA applications are expected soon in Q4. It may be recalled that the announcement of the results of the first set of Phase 3 trials is what pushed the share price a whooping 212% on a single day’s trade in late September 2017. On the report of this particular positive news the share hit its 52-wk high at $58.30.

However, the share price had a bumpy ride throughout the day and thrice hit the low $53 mark. By the end of the day, it stabilized and closed at $55.90, $9.60 (i.e.20.73%) higher than its previous day’s close. Overall reflections on the stock are positive. However, even considering the imminent NDA/MAA after all the analysis of the pivotal trials become available, the price remains too high to enter the story.

Zynerba's ZYN002 shows positive effect in mid-stage FXS study; shares up 7% premarket

Discussion: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals' (ZYNE) ZYN002 in patients with Fragile X syndrome showed a definite treatment effect in an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial. ZYN002 is a cannabidiol formulated for administrations as a permeation-enhanced transdermal gel. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical specializing in development and commercialization of transdermal pharmaceutically-produced cannabinoid treatments for rare neurological and psychiatric, or neuropsychiatric, disorders.

The trial results demonstrated that treatment with ZYN002 showed significantly improved core behavioral symptoms from baseline. The improvements recorded at week 12 were sustained through 38th week of treatment. Drug tolerance was favourable and the candidate had no serious adverse events. The company intends to submit the data for publication.

Within an hour of opening of the market the share price hit close to $11 mark, but then climbed down throughout the day and settled at a net $0.33 (i.e.-3.15%) negative of $10.12. The initial gain was wiped off by no company-specific news. The share price is now trading a little below the median of the 52-wk renge. It was at its 52-wk highest at $20 during July last year and soon hit the lowest of $5.42 during September 2017. For the last few months the share price has climbed more or less steadily and the last closing price was $10.12.

In other News

AbbVie files U.S. marketing application for expanded use for Venclexta

AbbVie (ABBV) filed a supplemental NDA to use combination therapy of Venclexta (venetoclax tablets) with a hypomethylating agent or low-dose cytarabine, to treat newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia (‘AML)

Acceleron's ACE-083 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for rare muscle disorder

Acceleron Pharma's (NASDAQ:XLRN) ACE-083 for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy receives Orphan Drug status.

Asterias Bio nabs patent rights to method for improving recovery in stroke patients; shares up 13% premarket

University of California’s patented method to improve recovery from ischemic stroke by administering patient stem cell-derived oligodendrocyte progenitor cells is acquired by Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST)

Celgene ups dose and enrollment in mid-stage study of bb2121 in multiple myeloma

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) amended protocol in its Phase 2 clinical trial of KarMMa, evaluating CAR T candidate bb2121 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (‘MM).

Early-stage study underway for Xencor's cancer candidate XmAb20717

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) announced dosing of the first patient in the Phase 1 clinical trial of its bispecific antibody, XmAb20717, in patients with advanced solid tumors. Expected completion date is December 2020.

Ad Com thumbs up on Glaxo's malaria drug tafenoquine; shares up 1.5%

Safety profile of GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) tafenoquine tablets for the radical cure (prevention of relapse) of malaria is cleared by the FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs AdCom.

Mid-stage study underway for Seattle Genetics' tisotumab vedotin in solid tumors; shares up 1% premarket

Seattle Genetics (OTCQB:SEGN) announced the dosing of the first patient in a Phase 2 clinical trial of its antibody-drug conjugate tisotumab vedotin as monotherapy in selected solid tumors with high Tissue Factor expression. This particular type of cancer has a record of poor prognosis.

