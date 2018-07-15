Can United Top Delta's Solid Results?

United Airlines will try to match or surpass Delta's robust 2Q18 performance, as earnings are expected to come out on Wednesday.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) kicked off earnings season for the major U.S. air travel companies in style. Now, it is time for United Airlines (UAL) to try and follow suit, as the Chicago-based company is scheduled to deliver the results of its 2Q18 on Wednesday, ahead of the opening bell.

Credit: United's IR page

Expectations set a bit high, in my view

The Street is betting on revenues landing at $10.72 billion, which would represent a 7.2% YOY increase -- tied with 1Q18 for best quarterly growth rate of the past 18 quarters at least. Adjusted EPS consensus estimate is set at $3.05, a surprising 30-cent improvement over year-ago levels despite significantly higher fuel costs.

Armed with United's guidance released in April and the recent monthly traffic reports, I plugged in the numbers to assess whether consensus estimates look realistic enough. The table below summarizes my own projections for the June quarter.

Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company reports

On the revenue side, I believe expectations could be met, considering mid-single digit increase in capacity and passenger traffic recorded in each of the past three months. It looks like the heated global economy is providing enough demand for United to fill up available seats, which continue to increase rather quickly as per the management team's original plan. The unknown variable here is pricing, which appears to be soft sector-wide (yet slowly recovering) according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics -- despite players like Delta apparently faring better than average. In my view, United will need to report solid PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat miles) that is consistent with the original guidance in order to meet top-line consensus. Cargo and other revenues could help push growth higher, but only marginally.

The bigger challenge, however, will be topping net earnings expectations. I believe fuel price per gallon will increase about 32.5% this quarter, a bit higher than Delta's reported 31% but lower than management's 35% outlook at the mid-point of the range. To counter fuel cost headwinds, I believe United will need to deliver extraordinary opex savings that might come in the form of lower aircraft rent or maintenance, considering compensation expense is unlikely to be soft amid a tight labor market.

With CASM ex-fuel guided at flat to +1% and capacity up about 5%, I believe United will have a tough time reaching the mid-point of its original adjusted pretax margin of 10%. Assuming I am right about revenues of $10.74 billion and pretax margin of 9.7%, which I consider reasonable yet slightly aggressive projections, United could very well miss on EPS by what I estimate to be four cents per share, pending more visibility into the effective tax rate and share count.

On future performance and the United stock

For current and potential investors, perhaps more important than the results of 2Q18 is a clearer understanding of how United will perform in the back half of the year. It is worth noting that, in my view, United has a particularly different strategic approach to the balance of 2018, at least compared to peer Delta. While the latter has been talking of "reduced fall capacity by 50 to 100 basis points", the former sees "capacity growth rate meaningfully higher in the last two quarters [of the year]" needed to fight the ULCC (ultra low cost carrier) threat and fix the issue of low scale at the main hubs.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT Forward PEG Delta - DAL 9.2x 0.5x American (AAL) 7.8x 0.7x United - UAL 9.3x 0.5x JetBlue (JBLU) 11.5x 0.7x

Data source: YCharts

Betting on UAL, therefore, requires a level of comfort with the company's more aggressive capacity growth plans which, to me, will likely mean airfares and possibly margins under pressure -- the results of 2Q18 will likely provide a bit more insight into whether I am right on my assumptions. Personally, I am inclined to favor Delta's approach to fighting higher fuel costs with a reduction in excess, lower-margin capacity and preserving pricing power. Considering UAL's and DAL's valuations look very similar, both from a forward P/E and PEG perspectives (see chart and table above), I continue to prefer DAL as a higher-quality play over UAL at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.