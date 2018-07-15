Options Markets Have Priced In A Modest Pull-Back Of SPY This Week

The SPX and VIX options markets have priced in a modest pull-back for SPY this week.

The technical structure of the SPY is bullish achieved four month highs this week.

The technical structure of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is undoubtedly bullish and appears to be headed for new all-time highs. This week, the SPY achieved a closing value above $279.50 that hasn’t been seen since mid-March.

The SPY is of course a basket of stocks that imitate the price movement of the S&P 500 . On a 3-month of the SPX chart, we can see some support levels at $2776 (the 8 day EMA), at $2,758 (the 21 day EMA), and at $2,737 (the 50 day SMA). Since we are entering an option expiration week, we anticipate that we will see a modest pull-back to test some or all of these levels before resuming higher.

Option Expiration

This week, the VIX options will expire on Wednesday morning, the SPX options will expire on Friday morning, and the SPY options will expire on Friday afternoon. Option expiration events often are accompanied by volatility as the large traders exit or roll their positions in order to maximize profit and purge risk. The SPX options market data suggests that large traders will maximize their profits if the SPX pulls back to the $2,750 level.

Moreover, the VIX options market data currently suggests that large traders will maximize their profits if the VIX settles near $14.50 on Wednesday morning.

Six Months in a Row?

Since developing the SPX Price Magnet tool in February, we have successfully traded stock option expiration for five months in a row. The trades that we initiated have been outlined and timestamped in articles here on Seeking Alpha and include the following:

Heading into option expiration this week, we are positioned short in SPY. If we are successful with this trade, it will be the sixth time in a row that we have successfully traded stock option expiration.

Here is the value of the SPX graphed together with the option market analytics that we calculate each morning. The value of SPX tends to mean-revert with the price level where the options market delta and gamma are near zero. If you would like to learn more about our research on this topic, please access this link.

