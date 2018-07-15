American Airlines: Expecting A Bit Of A Messy Quarter

From a longer-term perspective, I think that there are better, higher-quality options to be considered in the airline space.

A combination of very timid capacity and per-seat revenues, coupled with high fuel expenses, suggests that consensus EPS of $1.61 could be a bit too aggressive.

American Airlines is two weeks away from reporting 2Q18, which I believe will be a little messy.

Amid strength in the airline sector, propelled by high demand and in spite of rising fuel costs, American Airlines (AAL) is scheduled to report the results of its 2Q18 on July 26th. Consensus is set at $11.7 billion in revenues, a projected 5% YOY improvement that is about in line with recent historical trends, and $1.61 in adjusted earnings per share.

With American having just revised some of its previously-issued guidance, it is a bit easier to take a swing at what the company's 2Q18 P&L might look like. And in my view, the numbers will reflect a good bit of headwinds that should amount to what I think has been a messy quarter.

First, with the outlook for ASM (available seat miles) and TRASM (total revenue per ASM) having been trimmed, the company will probably only have the cargo and loyalty businesses to rely on if it is to beat top-line expectations. I project a 4.6% revenue increase YOY. But I also believe that, by dropping 5% in the past three trading days, AAL's share price has already adjusted to account for the somewhat disappointing revenue performance.

Regarding fuel cost, I expect average per-gallon price to have risen a sector high 38%, with an increase in total fuel consumption of 1% falling just short of my projected, modest bump in seat capacity. Ex-fuel, I believe compensation costs will continue to push opex higher, despite American's CASM (cost per ASM) downward guidance adjustment driven by lower maintenance and rent expenses. On an adjusted basis, I see op margin dropping nearly six percentage points YOY, with the late June PSA cancellations contributing with what I estimate to be 30 bps of drag.

See my summarized P&L below. Notice that I project quite a bit of YOY EPS lift to come in through non-operating items, as guided by the airliner (likely from either pension or equity investment gains), and share repurchases that should have resulted in a substantially lower share count.

On the stock

Considering the options within the sector, I would not place AAL on top of my list of airline stocks to buy -- that spot is already taken by Delta (DAL). I believe the Atlanta-based carrier is better positioned to take advantage of robust demand for air travel and to fight fuel cost pressures, as recently evidenced in its second quarter earnings report.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT Fwd PEG TTM FCF Yield Delta - DAL 9.2x 0.5x +8.2% American (AAL) 7.8x 0.7x -4.1% United - UAL 9.3x 0.5x +1.5% JetBlue (JBLU) 11.5x 0.7x +5.4%

AAL, however, might turn out to be a good buy-on-dip move for bargain hunters. As recently as early April, the stock traded at a slight forward P/E premium to its peers DAL and United (UAL). Today, AAL's multiple is sitting at a rock-bottom 7.8x, well below the peer average.

So if I assume that the market has already priced in what I expect to be a rough 2Q18, I may find good reasons to support a buy ahead of a potential valuation rebound. But from a longer-term perspective, I also think that there are better, higher-quality options to be considered in the airline space.

